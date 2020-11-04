2020 FLASH FROM THE PAST

LMS students make it to state in MATHCOUNTS competition

March 3, 2020

A team of eighth grade students from Libby Middle School (LMS) took second place and received the highest team score requiring collaboration and critical thinking at the regional MATHCOUNTS competition in Kalispell on Thursday, Feb. 20. Pictured: Gaige Bache, Josslyn White, Xavier Reatz, and Chayse Harley, and math teacher, Mr. Zeiler. Photo courtesy Elizabeth Marty.

Libby Schools’ superintendent passes on the torch; Libby

Public Schools staff begins planning for the 2020-2021 school year

June 10, 2020

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, schools and families have been forced to adjust to constant change, and in addition, their leadership is changing. Barringer, Superintendent of Libby Public Schools for the past six years, is taking retirement in Montana and moving to Wyoming to become Superintendent at another district.

The school board has already hired previous Libby Elementary School (LES) principal, Ron Goodman, to take Barringer’s place in the coming school year. He will start his new position on July 1.

Libby Logger Athletes sign

letters of intent for collegiate careers

December 9, 2020

Libby High School Senior, Jay Beagle (left), has officially signed his letter of intent to pursue an athletic career with the University of Montana Grizzlies Track and Field program in the Fall of 2021. Libby High School Senior, Ryker McElmurry (top), put pen to paper and signed with intent to pursue football with the University of Montana-Western Bulldogs in the Fall of 2021.