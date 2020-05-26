COMMUNITY BULLETIN BOARD

Home Construction:

Call Construction, Senior discounts, new, remodel, roofs, decks, concrete, paint, drywall, tile, all phases. 293-1033.

Property Improvement Specialist, Firewise fuel reduction, road building—ATV trails ect. Rockwork– retaining walls ect. All phase excavation work 283-1296

Chimney + More

Professional service affordable rates. Chimney sweeping. Offering full service, inspection, cleaning and repair or wood and pellet, stoves and chimneys. 291-5389

Electrician:

Recently retired, new to the area. Looking for any electrical jobs you need done. Call Mitch: 602-578-6871

Lawn Service:

Lawn Service, Mowing and Trimming. Resonable Rates. Acceppting the Pilot Program. Home:293-5153 Cell: 261-4622 Bob Azure

Public Notice:

Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property, or general information about asbestoses call Asbestos Resource Program, 283-2442.

Homes for rent:

Email montana@tungstenholdings.com or stop by 809 Mineral Avenue for a rental application. Call Tungsten holdings at 293-3714 for more information.

For Rent: Coming Soon! Lot for rent at Libby Creek Community. A community owned and operated . Lot rent $250 per month. Application at 711 Commerce Way #32 way Libby or call Julie at 406-755-0961 ex. 1

For Rent: Bull Lake Rod & Gun Club

Pavilion, Water, Electricity, Private Dock, Bathroom Facilities Perfect for Weddings, Family Gatherings and Weekend Get A ways. Call 295-4994 ask for Mark.

Town and Country Property Management Available Rentals:

509 Eighth ST,

3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, $850 per month plus a $1,000 security deposit. Newly Built Apartment, all brand new appliances, quiet complex. Includes water and sewer, and electric cadet wall heaters.

384 Farm To Market, Apartment #2

2 bedrooms 1 bathroom. $450 and $ 450 security deposit. 2 small bedroom apartment located right outside of town off Hwy 2. No pets. No Smoking. Available beginning of July.

519 Indian Head, Libby

$950.00/mo , $1,100/dep. Two Story House located in a nice neighborhood. It has fenced back yard. Oil Heat. Two car garage. Available beginning of July. *$35.00 application fee per adult, can be paid by cash, check, or money order. If you cannot make it to the office in person, our mailing address is 317 California Ave. Libby, MT 59923. Applications will not be processed without application fee payment.

543 Riverside Ave, Troy

$800.00/mo , $800/dep . 2 bedroom, 1 bath home located in Troy. Has big yard. $800 for rent and $800 for deposit.

No Pets. No Smoking. Will be available June 15th.

*$35.00 application fee per adult, can be paid by cash, check, or money order. If you cannot make it to the office in person, our mailing address is 317 California Ave. Libby, MT 59923. Applications will not be processed without application fee payment.

616 Michigan Ave., Libby

$1,400.00/mo . $1,400/dep Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with basement located in Libby. In town, close to downtown, easy access to shopping and dining. Spacious front and back yard, comes with covered carport, outdoor storage, side deck, back porch, and plenty of storage space and shelving throughout the home. Small pets upon approval. No smoking. Will be available August 1st. *Does not come furnished. *$35.00 application fee per adult, can be paid by cash, check, or money order. If you cannot make it to the office in person, our mailing address is 317 California Ave. Libby, MT 59923. Applications will not be processed without application fee payment.

Libbyproperties.com or call 293-7559

Asparagus –

Home Grown (organic) taking orders. Call 293-7977– Leave message.

Lumber For Sale

After limping through the pandemic were back milling and re-building inventory. Quality full dimension lumber.

6×6 – 8×8 beams, 1x Pine/ Fir, Decorative Live Edge Slabs, Custom Milling, Stop by for pricing and view our products. North Fork Forestry. Log Yard.

End of the 4 Lane Hwy 2 West. 293-7205

“Rebuilding Libby’s Timber economy 1 Board FT. at a Time”

Car for Sale:

2014 Toyota Corolla 4 door Sedan. Excellent Condition, power sunroof, keyless entry, low miles (18,162 miles). $14,000. 293-4338

2001 Ford Windstar

Minivan, $2,500 OBO. Call 406-300-8337

Kittens:

Black kittens available for re-home now. 5 boys. $25 re-homing fee. For more information please call 293-5820

Newbian Goat

One beautiful female newbian goat and two Shetland ponies. Call

406-293-7216

Local Outdoor Ed. Co.

is reaching out to Private Land Owners for permission to teach soft impact small group adult programs on their land. Botany, Birding, Tracking. Will consider all scenario’s. Call 291-2154 or email b_baxter53@yahoo.com.

Spring Cleaning?

Donate your gently used items for Rotary Fundraising Yard Sale. Will pick up and store items. Call 406-293-9213

Garage Sale

June 11 and 12th from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.. Lots of tools and Artic Fox Trailer 2004. 529 Waterfront Road in Troy. In Kootenai Vista next to boat ramp.

McCormick School District, is seeking a full-time K-5 Teacher for the 2020-2021 school year. Must have current Montana Elementary Teaching Certificate. Please send current resume, placement files, three current letters of recommendation, and copy of Montana Teaching Certificate to: McCormick School 1564 Old Hwy. 2 N. Troy, MT 59935. For additional information contact Kevin Thurston 406-295-4145.

For more job

information check out page 2 of The Montanian for Job Service