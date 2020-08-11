COMMUNITY BULLETIN BOARD

Home Construction:

Call Construction, Senior discounts, new, remodel, roofs, decks, concrete, paint, drywall, tile, all phases. 293-1033.

Chimney + More

Professional service affordable rates. Chimney sweeping. Offering full service, inspection, cleaning and repair or wood and pellet, stoves and chimneys. 291-5389

Electrician:

Recently retired, new to the area. Looking for any electrical jobs you need done. Call Mitch: 602-578-6871

Free Yard Clean-Up

For qualified home. Also available home construction. 20% senior discount. Insured professional work since 1986. Framing, drywall, siding, roofing, landscaping, and more! Call or text 406-334-9061

Professional

Upholstery Services:

Custom fitted outdoor, RV, boat, and antique furniture. Custom fitted slip covers. Call 293-5196

Veterinarians

Westgate Animal Clinic

Dr. Fred Conkel

293-2300 or 295-1234

Dogs and Cats

Public Notice:

Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property, or general information about asbestoses call Asbestos Resource Program, 406-291-5335. Homes for rent:

Email montana@tungstenholdings.com or stop by 809 Mineral Avenue for a rental application. Call Tungsten holdings at 293-3714 for more information.

For Rent: Coming Soon! Lot for rent at Libby Creek Community. A community owned and operated . Lot rent $250 per month. Application at 711 Commerce Way #32 way Libby or call Julie at 406-755-0961 ex. 1

For Rent: Bull Lake Rod & Gun Club

Pavilion, Water, Electricity, Private Dock, Bathroom Facilities Perfect for Weddings, Family Gatherings and Weekend Get A ways. Call 295-4994 ask for Mark.

3 Bedroom Home

Large carport, gorgeous fenced yard, hardwood floors, pets considered. $900 a month plus deposit. 406-293-7424

509 8th Street

Nice three bed room 1 bath apartment, with covered parking, storage unit, and shared laundry facility in building. NO PETS, NO SMOKING. $850 a month. $1,000 deposit.

Libbyproperties.com or call 293-7559

For Sale –

Winnebago Extended

Motor home, runs great, low miles, very good shape, great rubber, AC, generator and stored for years. First $4,000 takes. Call 406-334-0737

Lots of framed

Charles Russle

Pictures and others, $20 each, 28213 Hwy 2 Libby, come anytime to the blue house.

USED GARAGE DOORS

1 – 8×8

1 – 8×16

Includes all openers and all hardware. $250 for everything.

406-293-0508

So much to sell:

Log furniture, deco armoire, quilts, lawn mower, paint sprayer, pressure washer, laundry sink, home décor, designer bags, lighted make-up mirror, wrap around neck massager and way more stuff. Saturday, Aug. 22, starting not before 9 a.m. until 6 ish. Sunday 9 a.m. until 1 or so. 4 miles west of Troy, 9568 Hwy 2. Please wear your mask. Questions? Call 406-283-1889

To give away for salvage, 10 1/2’ pick-up camper, must move. 293-1631



Bargain Barn

Items for Sale

Select Clothing up to 50% off

Kids shoes….

wide variety at great low prices

Back to School

Supplies…

crayons, colored pencils, markers, and much more

at affordable prices

Insulation Rolls

John Manville R 11 135.12-sq ft single faced fiberglass roll insulation with sound barrier. (23 in wide by 70.5 ft) $50 per roll.

Every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday all of August all shoes and kids clothes 25% percent off.

Please call 406-283-5025 for more information on these items or visit Bargain Barn located at 31189 US HWY 2, Libby

Yard Sale

Friday, August 7th, top of Whiskey Hill, follow signs, 7 a.m. – noon. Cool stuff, antiques.

Yard Sale

198 Highwood Dr.

Friday and Saturday, August 21 and 22,

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Yard Sale

130 Forest Ave. Lots of baby items. CHEAP!

Friday and Saturday.

Tires

P2 75/60 inch on 20 inch rims, set of 4. $1,000. Call 293-8539



McCormick School District, is seeking a full-time K-5 Teacher for the 2020-2021 school year. Must have current Montana Elementary Teaching Certificate. Please send current resume, placement files, three current letters of recommendation, and copy of Montana Teaching Certificate to: McCormick School 1564 Old Hwy. 2 N. Troy, MT 59935. For additional information contact Kevin Thurston 406-295-4145.

Venture Inn Restaurant looking for a Line Cook-Experience preferable 20-30 hours per Week

Venture Inn Restaurant looking for Dishwasher for 4 days a week.

Applications can be picked up at Venture Inn Front Desk

CARD seeks a full-time IT System Administrator $20/hr. 32- 40 hours per week with full benefits. Responsibilities include hardware and software maintenance, end user support, database management, ongoing system monitoring, and serving as the organization’s security officer. Must have prior IT knowledge and experience. Must also possess analytical and creative thinking skills, and be organized and able to work independently. Healthcare experience a plus. Apply at job service.

Roommate Wanted

Looking to be a roommate or looking for a roommate. Can afford $325 a month including utilities. Call 406-334-07737