COMMUNITY HIGHLIGHTS

Plummer Preschool Graduation Day 2021

“They came in as caterpillars and are leaving as beautiful butterflies!”

Plummer Preschool Graduates of the Libby Public School District took their walk across the rainbow bridge this past Friday morning, June 4, and set flight for their future. As is tradition, each preschooler first donned the pair of wings they had personally designed for the transition to their kindergarten years and then joined their teachers and friends in releasing butterflies they had raised in the classroom this Spring. (Photos Courtesy of Kiersten DeWitt)

Kootenai Valley Quilt Guild Display at Heritage Museum

The Kootenai Valley Quilt Guild has a beautiful

array of quilts on display in the

Tower Gallery of The Heritage Museum.

This display will be up through Tuesday, June 29. The Heritage Museum is open

Monday-Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

and Sunday, 1:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Sugar, Sugar!

Superintendent of Libby Schools,

Ron Goodman and his wife, Lisa, were serenaded by the Libby High School Choir as they sang the classic

1969 tune “Sugar, Sugar” during their

Tuesday, June 1, end-of-the-year

performance onstage at the

Memorial Events Center.

Photo courtesy of Goodman, taken as

serenade performance began.

Memorial Day Car Show—Halfway Bar and Grill

Above:

Patrons admire and vote for the 2021 entries at the Halfway House Car Show on Memorial Day Weekend.

Left:

Gary Rantala

of the Libby Igniters shares a handshake with one of

the Kalispell

Outlaws in front of the 2021 Classic Car 1st Place Winner—a Ford Mustang owned by Starr Williams of Libby.

The Halfway House

Bar and Grill of Bull Lake hosted their now-annual

Memorial Day weekend car show on Sunday,

May 30.

The event was very well attended, quickly

running low on space to park. Next year, event

organizers plan to hold the show in their larger campground area behind the bar.

Vehicles of all makes, models, and years were

welcomed and judged within two categories –

Classic (pre-1990) and 1990-present. Winners were determined by people’s choice process. Attendees purchased tickets to drop and place their vote buckets placed by each entry.

Funds raised were then donated to Parent Teacher Associations in Troy, Libby, and Noxon.

The winners in the Classic Car category were

Starr Williams with her 1965 Ford Mustang, followed by Debbie Moore with her 1937 Ford pick-up and

Jeralyn Jones with her 1967 Chevy Chevelle.

In the 1990- present category, the winners were Tracy McNew with her 2015 Dodge Challenger,

followed by Dan Gall with his 1998 Cadillac and Tim Rooney with his 2017 Mustang.

Libby’s Igniters Car Club and Kalispell’s Outlaws of the Flathead had both showed up in force and enjoyed some friendly Lincoln vs. Flathead County rivalry. An upcoming show at Happy’s Inn will bring the two clubs head to head again and Libby’s club hopes to win the trophy this year.