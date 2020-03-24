COVID-19 NEWS

VFW to host blood drive Thursday

Libby’s VFW Post 1548 has scheduled an additional American Red Cross Blood Drive that will be held on Thursday, April 15.

Although the idea of a blood drive may seem strange during this time of social distancing, according to the American Red Cross (ARC), there is currently a severe shortage of blood since nearly 2,700 blood drives have been cancelled across the country recently. The cancellations have resulted in 86,000 fewer blood donations because of coronavirus concerns. Nearly 80% of the blood Red Cross collects comes from blood drives such as this one making it an essential activity that could help save lives. Blood is essential for healthcare during surgeries, cancer treatments, and to replenish patients with other chronic illness, and traumatic injuries.

Coronavirus is not believed to be transmittable through blood transfusion. According to FDA.gov’s COVID-19 information, “In general, respiratory diseases are not known to be transmitted by blood transfusion and there have been no reported cases of transfusion-transmitted blood.”

New measures will be implemented at drives, according to ARC’s website. These include checking staff and donor temperatures, providing hand sanitizers, spacing beds, and increasing enhanced disinfecting of equipment.

The VFW’s Facebook posts states that anyone interested in donating should message Jule Mason. The VFW’s phone number is 293-7316.

In order to donate blood individuals need to bring a blood donor card, a drivers license, or two other forms of ID.

You must also weigh at least 110 pounds and be in generally good health to donate. There are separate criteria for high school students interested in donating.

Approximately 36,000 units of red blood cells are needed everyday in the U.S. according to ARC.

By Tracy McNew, The Montanian

Local public health statistics as of April 12:

Persons tested in Lincoln County 343

Persons with negative results 282

Test results still pending 54

Persons with positive results 7

Recovered 4

Deaths 1

Hospitalizations 1

Montana.gov statistics as of April 12:

Persons tested in Montana 8,913

Persons with positive results 387

Recovered 169

Hospitalizations 22

Deaths 6

WHO statistics as of April 12:

U.S. cases 555,398

Worldwide cases 1,846,963

Worldwide deaths 114,101

Other Resources:

Lincoln County COVID-19 information hotline 293-6295 daily 8 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Montana suicide prevention life line 800-273-TALK (8255)

Montana Crisis Text Line Text “MT” to 741741 anytime

COVID-19 symptoms per CDC:

According to the Center for Disease Control, reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases.

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Anyone with symptoms that are not severe and who feels they need medical evaluation is asked to call ahead to the medical facility in an effort to protect others from possible exposure.

If you develop severe symptoms including the following emergency warning signs for COVID-19, get medical attention immediately. Emergency warning signs include:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to arouse

Bluish lips or face

Friday COVID cruise causes considerable congestion

On Friday April 10, Libby locals gathered for another round of COVID-19 cruising on Mineral Avenue in Libby. This week, Shauney Fisher donated her time to play music at the end the street. This week, herds of cooped up locals loaded into vehicles to relax and enjoy a short reprieve from stay at home orders. The cruise is a fun flashback to the past for many and it provides a much needed way to get out of the house, see friends, and maintain social distancing. Traffic was backed up for blocks and law enforcement officers had to direct traffic. Photo by Tracy McNew, The Montanian.