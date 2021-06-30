COVID-19 NEWS & PERSPECTIVES

Local physician

advises putting

propaganda aside, looking at raw data

related to COIVD

It has been agonizing for me to watch the mounting hospitalization rate and death toll in Lincoln County. There have been 29 deaths and 115 hospitalizations in just the last three months. This is far more deaths and hospitalizations than we had in the previous 18 months of the pandemic. It is also one of the worse death rates in the region from COVID-19.

We have the tools and weapons to stop the pandemic. Seeing many Lincoln County residents choose not to use these tools is terrifying. I now understand first-hand the power of disinformation. Even the hospitalizations and deaths of friends and family members does not stop it. Many times in human history normal citizens have been led astray with misleading or inaccurate information, with “pundits or experts” casting doubt or making false claims, and promoting falsehoods. In some cases this has led to the death and despair of so many. Nazi Germany comes to mind.

I encourage my fellow Lincoln County residents to stop listening to pundits, supposed experts, politically motivated leaders, social media and cable news. Simply look at the raw statistics. They clearly show that the places that have the highest vaccination rates and the highest percentage of the population complying with pandemic guidelines have much lower hospitalization and death rates. We have the weapons and tools to stop the sickness, despair and death from this pandemic. We need to put the propaganda aside and pull together as a community as I have seen happen so many times before in this wonderful county we live in.

God bless each and everyone of you!

Greg Rice MD, Libby, MT

Libby resident asks COVID-19 questions

Considering the very serious nature of COVID-19, will we heed T. Jefferson’s advice?

“DIFFERENCE OF OPINION LEADS TO INQUIRY, INQUIRY LEADS TO TRUTH.”

Perhaps we all should be asking some questions regarding COVID:

– Is anti mandate the same as anti vaccine/anti vaxx?

– Does a ‘one size fits all’ vaccine protocol work?

– Isn’t quarantine when you restrict movement of sick people & tyranny when you restrict the movement of healthy people?

– WHY has the CDC changed their long used definition of vaccine/vaccination?

– WHY has Fauci changed the definition of ‘fully vaccinated?’

– Why has the CDC term ‘vaccine breakthrough’ replaced their long used term ‘vaccine failure?’

– WHY have they changed their definition of vaccine/vaccination twice since 2015…with a big change just this month?

– WHY is the CDC phasing out the use of PCR tests by year’s end? What will they replace them with?

Will they use rapid antigen tests like those used (successfully) all over Europe?

– Just what is the COVID end game…is there one? Is ‘zero covid’ possible?

– Can we really ‘vaccinate our way out of COVID?’ Joe Biden claims that nearly 100 percent of Americans need to be vaccinated before our country can return to normal. Is this true?

– Where did the 6’ distancing ‘rule’ come from … when the original science & recommendations were for 10’ distancing? Is 6’some arbitrary figure? Does 6’ work?

– WHY has the Harvard Business school gone back to virtual classes this week due to increased COVID cases – when 99% of the student body is vaccinated?

– Locally, WHY did no one die in one county care center due to a COVID outbreak, while ten died in the other? Were the treatment protocols different?

– DO masks (&/or mandates) stop the spreading/contracting of the COVID-19 virus? See 14 mask studies here: https://www.aier.org/article/the-cdcs-mask-mandate-study-debunked/

– Fauci said with 50% adult vaccination there wouldn’t be any surges in COVID cases. Then WHY are we seeing surges in places with very high vaxx rates/mask mandates etc? (Singapore, South Korea, Hawaii, Oregon, Vermont, etc.)

– Are COVID mandates driving the health care worker shortages & labor shortages in general?

– WHY are there already 3 extra check off slots/blanks on vaccine passports? Could it be that they’ve planned on boosters from the get go? Why this planned incrementalism? How many more COVID boosters, pills, etc. will be needed…and why?

– Mexico has seen a 76% drop in hospitalizations after making over the counter medicines available to the public. Why isn’t the U.S. doing the same?

– Natural immunity is 70 times more effective than the vaccines – why aren’t we hearing more on this?

– WHY did Pfizer pay the largest fine for health care fraud in American history in 2009?

Before any parent allows their child to receive COVID injections, they MUST search the Internet and PubMed (while you still can) for “Pfizer,” “Celebrex,” “Bextra,” “Geodon,” “Zyvox,” “Lyrica,” and “Neurontin” & Pfizer’s disastrous drug trial among children in Nigeria.

– WHY are ever more health care professionals denied autonomy in their practice of medicine?

WHY are their hands being tied in regard to treatment protocol choices, drugs available/prescribed?

– An Oxford study shows the vaccinated carry high viral loads (transmittable). “While moderating the symptoms of infection, the jab allows vaccinated individuals to carry unusually high viral loads without becoming ill at first, potentially transforming them into presymptomatic superspreaders.” (see Marek’s disease in chickens)

Is it time that we all do due diligence and find the answers to these important questions? Is it time to ‘connect

the COVID dots?’

Submitted by C.A. Disney, of Libby, Mont

Unvaccinated are 5 times more likely to be hospitalized, 3 times more likely to die from COVID-19, new report says

DPHHS officials urge Montanans to get vaccinated

The Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) released today a new report with Montana-specific data from the past eight months that illustrates the best tool against serious illness from COVID-19 is to get vaccinated.

The report reviewed data from February to September 2021, and found that 89.5% of the cases, 88.6% of hospitalizations and 83.5% of the deaths were among persons not fully vaccinated, including those not yet eligible for vaccination.

The report also examined a recent eight-week period from July 11 to September 4, 2021, and found that among all cases reported in persons eligible for vaccine, that Montanans who were not fully vaccinated contracted COVID-19 at a rate 4.4 times greater than fully vaccinated persons. And, the COVID-19-associated hospitalization and death rates were 5.1 and 3.3 times greater, respectively, among not fully vaccinated persons as compared with fully vaccinated persons.

“The data are overwhelming. The COVID-19 vaccine offers the best protection against infection and at preventing severe illness,” said DPHHS Director Adam Meier. “Clinical trials have found that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective at preventing severe COVID-19-related outcomes. If you haven’t gotten vaccinated and still have questions, I encourage all eligible Montanans to consult with their healthcare provider or pharmacist.”

DPHHS public health experts also noted the impact of COVID-19 disease on younger age groups. Adults aged 18-39 had the highest number of COVID-19 cases compared with other age groups among both the fully vaccinated and unvaccinated. However, adults in this age group who were not fully vaccinated experienced case rates 4.4 times higher than fully vaccinated persons in this age group.

DPHHS data also show a notable age gap between vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals with severe COVID-19 related outcomes, with severe outcomes occurring at younger ages among those not fully vaccinated compared with fully vaccinated individuals. In a recent eight-week period, the median age for COVID-19 hospitalizations was 60 years for not fully vaccinated and the median age among those fully vaccinated was 75 years.

COVID-19 infections among fully vaccinated persons are called “breakthrough” cases. A breakthrough COVID-19 case is defined as a COVID-19 infection which occurred 14 or more days after completing the primary COVID-19 vaccine series. Depending on the specific vaccine administered, completion of series could be one or two doses of vaccine.

It’s important that all Montanans take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones.

“In addition to encouraging vaccination, DPHHS encourages all Montana residents and visitors to exercise personal responsibility and take precautionary measures to slow the spread of the virus, including wearing a face covering when appropriate, avoiding large crowds, staying home when not feeling well, and washing hands frequently,” said DPHHS acting State Medical Officer Dr. Maggie Cook-Shimanek.

For vaccine information, Montanans are encouraged to go to covidvaccine.mt.gov.

Or, Montanans can text their zip code to GETVAX (438829) for the nearest location.

Submitted by Department of Public Health and Human Services