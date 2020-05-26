HAPPY FOURTH OF JULY

Liberty on Parade

Come celebrate our nation’s birthday and the declaration of our independence as a nation. This Saturday, July 4th, 2020 at J. Neil’s Park in Libby MT. The day starts off with a Parade through town at 10am. Followed by a day of food, merchandise, and games for the adults and kids. Get your 2 person Cornhole Team together and get your 6-person Tug-of-War team together. Grab a partner and enter the 3-Legged Race and the Water Balloon Toss to cool off. Don’t forget to enter into the Potato Sack Race; actually, they are coffee bean sacks from Camp Creek Coffee; and hop your way across the finish line for fun and prizes! Entry into the park is free, and parking is by donation to the Libby Legion Baseball team who will be waving you around the lot like they get waved around 3rd base for a safe place to park and enjoy the day.

Shauney Fisher is going to open the Celebration at Noon with the National Anthem, I am going to talk, but just for a minute, to thank all the wonderful, generous, and amazing people that helped make what sounded impossible to do in four weeks come true, and of course most importantly thank all of you coming and for helping the community come together in these puzzling times.

Let’s not forget about the Car Show. I mean come on, what is more American than some classic cars made from steel and built with the blood, sweat, and tears of American muscle and power? Also, to be quite honest, it is a great place to park, so drive those classic and specialty cars to the event and show them off and enjoy the VIP parking. To enter your car in the car show its going to cost you $10, you will be given a number to display on the car and the people will vote who has the coolest, raddest, baddest, fastest, chillest looking car, or just in general the one they like the most, and if that is your car you will win the cash! So, invite your friends with cars, especially the ones whose car is just not quite as cool as yours is, but don’t tell them that.

Rosauers is going to be providing some more entertainment for the kids, with lots of fun and prizes in the evening from 5-9pm so bring them along too. The VFW is going to be helping keep the thirsty adults satisfied with some ice cold American style lagers and some other canned adult beverages of the sort at the beer garden throughout the day and into the evening, just remember to enjoy those delicious beverages responsibly.

So, clear your calendar, I know its kind of short notice but do it anyway, and come to J. Neil’s Park in beautiful Libby, Mt. Bring your kids, bring your wife or husband, okay just bring the whole family, this is America and we love family.

I almost forgot, no I didn’t, I just wanted you to read everything I wrote before you got to the good part. After you have had all that fun and think you can’t take anymore, we are going to entertain you with a few fireworks. Wait, a few? More like a bunch of fireworks, Pyromania and Alternative Relief have teamed up to wrap up the celebration at dusk with an amazing fireworks show. I know I’m excited, so I hope you are as well. I can hardly wait to see all your smiles and families out enjoying what our founding fathers intended for us, to be free and prosperous all the while coming together to celebrate our Independence. Happy Independence Day.

Fun Facts