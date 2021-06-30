HEALTH & FAMILY NEWS

Community Connections, Jan. 19

A Community Connections, Strengthening Developmental Relationships Dinner and Workshop will be held on Wednesday, January 19 from 5 until 8 p.m. will be eld at the Troy Library & Opportunity Center.

Learn new ways to support, encourage, and empower our kids as we help set the stage for positive and thriving futures today and for generations to come.

Open House Dinner:

5 – 6 p.m.

5 – 6 p.m. 90 Minute Interactive Workshop, Search Institute’s

Developmental

Relationships”: 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Optional Q/Q, Discussion: 7:30 – 7:55 p.m.

Wrap Up and Next Steps: 7:55 – 8 p.m.

The Search Institute’s Developmental Relationships Framework: Search Institute has identified five elements expressed in 20 specific actions that make relationships powerful in you people’s lives. Developmental relationships at home, at school, and in the community help young people discover who they are, cultivate abilities to shape their own lives, and learn how to engage with and contribute the world around them.

Were better together! Please join us in supporting and expanding opportunities that strengthen developmental relationships, promote healthy lifestyles, and elevate the health and well-being of youth and families in our community.

Christ Lutherans Church

Christ’s Kitchen, Jan. 26

Christ Lutheran Church will host ’Christ’s Kitchen’ on Wednesday, January 26, from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Christ Lutheran Church is located at 200 West Larch Street. Dinner will include Scalloped Potatoes and Ham, vegetable, roll, dessert.

Loads of Love Free Do-It-Yourself Laundry Event,

Jan. 20

Loads of Love Free Do-It-Yourself Laundry Event will be held on Thursday, January 20 at The Dirty Rooster located at 315 Mineral Avenue from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. the last load must be in by 7:15 p.m. Detergent, fabric softeners and quarters provided. Event Sponsored by Christ Lutheran Church.

Youth Serve Montana Scholarship closes January 31

The Youth Serve Montana Scholarship was created to promote volunteerism among high school students. Funds are available through support from Montana Campus Compact, a network of Montana campuses committed to community service; Reach Higher Montana, a nonprofit dedicated to helping students pursue and fund post-secondary education; and the Governor’s Office of Community Service, a state agency tasked with expanding and promoting community volunteerism in Montana. The Governor’s Office of Community Service administers the scholarship funds.

The $1,200 scholarships will be offered to 83 Montana seniors attending Montana Campus Compact member institutions next fall. Qualified applicants are graduating high school seniors who have completed at least 50 hours of volunteer service during the past year. (Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the service hour requirement has been reduced from 100 to 50.)

“Community service is a great learning opportunity for students, and we are delighted to continue our support for these scholarships in recognition of the valuable service students perform throughout Montana,” said Kelly Cresswell, Executive Director of Reach Higher Montana. “We hope their service learning continues beyond high school, into their college years.”

More than 78 million people have

received COVID-19 booster

As of January 13, more than 78 million people across the United States have received a COVID-19 booster dose. However, 54% of people eligible for a booster dose have yet to get theirs. Everyone ages 5+ years is eligible for a free COVID-19 vaccine, and everyone ages 12+ years is eligible for a free COVID-19 booster shot.

Salmonella Outbreak caused by

contact with pet bearded dragons

44 people sick in 25 states from contact with pet bearded dragons. Follow these steps to keep you and your family safe around your bearded dragon: