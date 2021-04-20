IN TOUCH WITH STATE & COMMUNITY

Looking back thirty years to 1991…

Below: About eight (8) cords or firewood, two (2) dump truck loads, were donated by Louisiana Pacific Lumber Company to the Libby Lions Club for the second year.

The raffle was won by Dan Backen of Libby and was recently delivered to his place up Bob Tail Road.

All the money raised by the Lions through their fundraisers is put back into the local economy to benefit the people of Montana.

To Date the Lions have been able to put approximately $1,000 back into the community for glasses and other donations.

The Lions Club would like to give special thanks to Louisiana Pacific and The Montanian for their continued support.

Pictured are Dan Backen, left, winner of the raffle, Randy Carlson of Louisiana Pacific, center, and Tom Hammack of the

Libby Lions Club.

(Tom Hammack Photo)

Lincoln County Library Staff

1991

Seated, left to right, Evelyn

Halversen, Sarah Steele, Molly Cuffe, Dot Denning,;

Standing, left to right, Debi McGrath ,Ruth Richards, Becky Dodd, Greta Chapman, Lincoln County Library Director, and Kathy Powers.

Not pictured: Judy Williams, Troy Branch Librarian, and Esther Brandt, Eureka Branch Librarian.

The Lincoln County

Sherriff’s Office received

115 complaints

during the week ending

Sunday, March 31

(1991)

at 12:15 p.m.



Here are some of them:

Sunday, March 24

—4:16 p.m. Officers extinguished a fire in a trash barrel on the playground at Asa Wood School.

Monday, March 25



— 12:26 a.m. A deputy advised he was in pursuit of truck 56T-5866 on Vanderwood Rd. from Hwy 2 at the end of the four lane. Suspect failed to negotiate a curve on Vanderwood and slid into the ditch . Officers arrested the driver for DUI first offense, possession of dangerous drugs and failure to remain at the scene of an accident. Total bond was $520.

— 7:08 a.m. A worker advised of a burglary at the community college. Entry was gained by taking bars off the front door. Suspect broke into the pop machines. Detectives were advised.

Thursday, March 28

— 3:08 pm. A man on Seventeen Mile Creek called DTSR to assist a male on Mount Henry with severe frost bite.

— 6:31 pm. A Eureka man reported the theft of five guns from his

residence: Winchester model 70 30-06 bolt action; double-barrel

12-ga Savage shotgun , wood stock, vented rib; .357 Smith and Wesson, six-inch blue, brown leather holster and belt with bullet loops;

Remington pump-action 30-06 with scope and sling. Total value $2,450.

Friday, March 29

— 2:51 pm. LVFD Responded to a grass fire at 516 E. 4th St.

— 3:58 p.m. LVFD responded to a grass fire at 3733 N. Hwy. 37

Lincoln County Sherriff’s Department

Press Releases

April 6, 2021

PRESS RELEASE: Missing Person

Lincoln County Sherriff’s Office

Troy—April 6, 2021

On April 3, 2021 at approximately 8:43 pm, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a report that an abandoned vehicle had been found in the Shannon Flats area off Highway 56, East of Troy, Montana.

The reporting party recognized the pickup as being involved in an active missing person case from June 2020regarding Daniel Dolan.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area and it appeared that the vehicle had been there for an extended period.

They searched the immediate area but did not locate anything further.

On April 4, LCSO Deputies and Detectives again searched the area with the assistance of David Thompson Search and Rescue members and canines. A larger area around the vehicle was searched and plans were made to increase the search

area the next day.

On April 5, 2021, the search continued, and a body believed to be Daniel Dolan, 41, of Troy, was located. The body has been transported to the Montana State Crime Lab for positive identification and investigation.

Cause of death has not been determined.

The investigation is ongoing

PRESS RELEASE: Deliberate Homicide

Lincoln County Sherriff’s Office

Trego—April 6, 2021

On April 5, 2021 at approximately 3:55 am, the Eureka Area Dispatch Center received a call from a man who said he had just killed his son with a 38.

A Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the residence in the Trego, Montana area assisted by a Eureka Police patrolman and a US Border Patrol agent.

The officers arrived and found Xennie Kirkedahl, 31, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. A detective with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist with the investigation.

Scott Kirkedahl, 57, of Trego was arrested at the scene without incident and has been charged with Deliberate Homicide and is being held in the Lincoln County Detention Center.

The body has been transported to the Montana State Crime Lab for autopsy .

The investigation is ongoing