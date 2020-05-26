INDEPENDENCE DAY COMMUNITY COLLAGE

Ladies from Bear’ly Awake Coffee Den showed off their American Pride and were vendors at J Neil’s this Fourth of July. Courtesy of Bear’ly Awake Coffee Den.

Smiles and sunshine at Liberty on Parade in Libby. Photo courtesy of Stephine LaCoss.

Locals celebrated our Nations Independence on Saturday, July 4 at J. Neil’s Park and the streets of Libby. Parotitic Fun Run, Parade through Libby, food vendors, merchandise vendors, Cornhole Tournament, Tug of war, live music, Car Show, and of course Fireworks. Liberty on Parade in Libby photos courtesy of Dhana Nelson.

Local youth promoted next years Lincoln County Junior Fair at Liberty on Parade. Photo courtesy of Amanda Montgomery

Cornhole Tournament Winners at J Neil’s. Pictured is the first, second, and third place winners. Photo courtesy of Jule Mason.