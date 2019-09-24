JAIL ROSTER & SHERIFF’S COMPLAINTS

All charges are misdemeanors unless specifically listed as a felony. Dollar figures shown (if any) are bail/bond amounts. Transferred prisoners are listed as released because they were released by Lincoln County.

As of Jan. 27, 2019

Adkison, Eldon Lee, 45; arrested Dec. 10, 2019. Charged with suspended driver`s license, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and failure to carry proof of insurance. Lincoln County. $30,000. Arnold, Blaine Michael, 30; arrested Nov. 12, 2019. Charged with felony tampering with evidence, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Idaho Dept. of Corrections hold. Borchardt, Robertson, Michael, 25; arrested Nov. 12, 2018. Charged with felony extra jurisdiction arrest and felony attempted deliberate homicide. District Court, $500,000. Brant, Benjamin Edward, 41; arrested on Jan. 19, 2020. Charged with felony criminal mischief, partner family member assault reasonable apprehension, and resisting arrest. Libby City Court. $15,000. Brant, Nathan D, 46; arrested on Jan. 19, 2020. Charged with felony extra jurisdiction arrest. Spokane Superior. Carver, Alicia Dawn, 28; arrested Dec. 22, 2019. Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and felony motor vehicle theft. Lincoln County. $25,000.

. Danelson, Montessa Lynn, 38; arrested on Dec. 24, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony possession of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County. $25,000.

Donoghue, Kathleen Marie, 41; arrested Nov. 20, 2019. Charged with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of felony possession of dangerous drugs, and two count of misdemeanor possession of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County. Gentry, Khristafer Lee, 34; arrested Oct. 25, 2019. Charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs, felony, partner family member assault, three charges of possession of drug paraphernalia. Lincoln County. $20,000. Haflich, Joseph Alton, 43; arrested Oct. 5, 2019. Charged with felony partner family member assault– serious bodily injury and two counts of failure to appear. Libby City Court. $100,000. Hammer Fields, Wyatt James, 19; arrested Dec. 9, 2019. Charged with felony revoke release – bail or bond. Pre-trial super. Johnson, Broderick Oniel, 18; arrested on Dec. 28, 2019. Charged with possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. $25,000. Released on Jan. 21, 2020. Johnson, Kimberly Kay, 52; arrested Oct. 9, 2019. Charged with two counts of felony revoke release bail or bond. District court, $35,000. Kropp, Christopher Lee, 46; arrested on Jan. 24, 2020. Charged with tail lamp violation and suspended driver`s license. Libby City Court. $370. Released on Jan. 24, 2020. Lyght, Crystal Star, 34; arrested on Dec. 31, 2019. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. Lincoln County. $10,000. Morris, Jacob Franklin, 32; arrested Nov. 7, 2019. Charged with two counts of felony assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. $500,000. Munyan, Timothy Gale, 64; arrested on Dec. 27, 2019. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol. Lincoln County. $15,000. Neils, Nicolae Eric, 32; arrested on Jan. 1, 2020. Charged with DUI per se .08 or greater. Justice Court. Released on Jan. 24, 2020. Norvell, Brian Thomas, 31; arrested May 25, 2019. Charged with felony returned for court. Lincoln County, $250,000. Norvell, Michelle Danielle, 50; arrested on Jan. 14, 2020. Charged with city contempt and failure to appear. LCJC/ECC. Released on Jan. 21, 2020. Price, Bertram Nicholas, 30; arrested on Jan. 26, 2020. Charged with failure to carry proof of insurance and two counts of suspended driver`s license. Lincoln County. $670. Released on Jan. 26, 2020. Reed, Noah Raymond, 20; arrested Nov. 12, 2019. Charged with felony partner family member assault strangulation and partner family member assault minor injury/physical contact. Lincoln County, $100,000. Reid, James Lee, 42; arrested on Jan. 19, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation. Adult Probation. Savage, Alvin McKenzie III, 42; arrested Nov. 22, 2019. Charged with felony assault of a peace officer aggravated injury, no valid driver`s license, expired registration, and aggravated DUI. Lincoln County, $17,500. Sigea, Dylan Tanner, 19; arrested Dec. 9, 2019. Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of dangerous drugs, felony extra jurisdiction arrest, and felony revoke release– bail or bond. DOC/Missoula DI. Thorstenson, Jeremy Charles, 35; arrested Nov. 28, 2019. Charged with felony motor vehicle theft and felony non-residence burglary. DOC Hold/Justice Court. Tucker, Jason Lee, 50; arrested on Jan. 23, 2020. Charged with aggravated DUI. Justice Court. Released on Jan. 26, 2020. Viereck, Richard Harold, 44; arrested June 25, 2019. Charged with two counts of revocation of sentence, revoke of bail or bond and felony violation of protection order. Libby Justice Court. Waldrup, Richard Garrett, 31; arrested on Jan. 21, 2020. Charged with revocation of sentence. Lincoln County. $15,000. Watson, Dennis Paul, 63; arrested on Jan. 22, 2020. Charged with suspended driver`s license and DUI drugs or alcohol. Lincoln County. Scheduled to be released on Feb. 25, 2020. Welby, Sara Marie, 24; arrested on Jan. 25, 2020. Charged with DUI drugs or alcohol. Lincoln County. $1,285. Released on Jan. 25, 2020. Wesson, Nathaniel David, 29; arrested June 22, 2019. Charged with extra jurisdiction arrest, tampering with a communication device, felony assault with a weapon, two counts of felony tampering with evidence and felony criminal mischief. LCDC/Justice Co, $51,000 Williams, Cody Allen, 28; arrested on Jan. 15, 2020. Charged with felony probation violation. Probation. $20,000.

Wednesday, Jan. 22

4:52 p.m. A woman reported being accused of stealing a wallet from her neighbor but the neighbor, she said, is dealing with mental issues.

4:57 p.m. A medical facility called per their patient’s request. The man wanted to report that he was sold bad meth.

Friday, Jan. 24

10:08 a.m. A caller reported a female and her boyfriend who were in his house after the female had left and taken his pistol. He didn’t want to get pistol whipped, so he let them leave.

Saturday, Jan. 25

12:19 p.m. A caller reported loose dogs around their neighborhood causing dog fights. He wanted authorities to ask his neighbors to call off their dogs or end up in the dog house.

Sunday, Jan. 26

10:59 a.m. A woman reported her cat being picked up, back in September, by people that were not its owner. It’s a little unclear who owns the cat but it may be a cat burglar.

Tuesday, Jan. 28

1:42 p.m. A woman called to report her brother for shutting her water off. He sent her a get well soon card.