Kootenai RC Racers Hot August Showdown prep begins

By Brian Baxter

The KRCR crew are hard at work making the new Cabinet Mountain RC Raceway a top-notch RC racetrack. They are excited to have their new drivers stand. Steve Scheer said, “The new drivers stand and course are great additions, and were designed and built by Chad Dodd, with Big Sky Lumber kindly giving us a discount on the lumber. The entire site was funded by the group and its fundraising efforts, and eight years of hard work.”

The drivers stand is built with square timber. It stands 40 feet long by 8 feet wide, and 10 feet in the air. The new course is 193 feet long by 80 feet wide, and is located out at the old lumber mill site.

The KRCR 8th Annual Hot August Showdown will be held on July 31, and August 1-2. The group welcomes Libby area folks and visitors to come by and enjoy the event at their new course. A list of events, classes, and more information is available at www.kooten aircracers.com, or anyone interested can email kootenaircracers@gmail.com. Visit Scheer Bros. Hobbies at 410 Mineral Avenue in Libby, or call them at 293-9362 for more information.

KRCR wishes to thank their local and other sponsors including Libby Volunteer Fire Department, Rick’s Rental, Riley Excavating, True Value / Kootenai Drug in Troy, and The Country Inn, as well as other sponsors. They hope that you will come out on July 1, and August 1-2 to check out their new facilities and have fun at their Hot August Showdown

KRCR’s new drivers stand. Photos courtesy of Kootenai RC Racers

Lightning strikes tragedy outside of Troy; two horses struck by fallen tree

By Mati Bishop

Two horses were killed in Troy about a mile up Bull Lake Road on June 24 when lightning struck a tree that the horses were standing under. The horses belonged to the Cook family and were well loved by their children.

Just before 5:30 p.m. the Cook’s heard a lightning strike that hit their cousin’s property just up the road. Shortly after, they saw the bright flash of another bolt that struck the tree their horses were underneath.

The adults of the family rushed up the road and found one of the horses already deceased upon arrival. The second mare was down and injured. They attempted chest compressions in the driving rain and 4-inch deep water, but they were unable to resuscitate the animal.

The storm cell was one of several that came through Lincoln County that evening bringing lightning and rain. No other casualties or damage was reported as a result of the storm.

One of the Cook kids hugs their beloved horse that was killed by a fallen tree after lightning struck Photo courtesy of Jeffery Cook

Local ladies finish 50 mile Trail Rail Run marathon after 6 mos. of training

Submitted by Carey

On June 6, three Libby ladies, Melanie Courteau, Brittany Katzer and Kim Sloan, each successfully finished a 50 mile individual Trail Rail Run, organized by the St. Regis Montana Community Council. This was the second year that Brittany Katzer and Kim Sloan successfully finished the 50 mile ultra marathon in 9 hours 8 minutes, improving their individual times from last year.

This year was Melanie Courteau’s first 50 mile Trail Rail Run and she finished in 10 hours and 16 minutes.

Some of you may have seen these three ladies with light flashing vests running at all times, before daylight or after dark, since starting their training this past December. Some of you ran or rode your bikes along with them during this training period. Everyone’s encouragement was appreciated and contributed to their success. Their diligent 6 months of training, regardless of the weather conditions, culminated in their successful Trail Rail Runs on June 6.

The Trail Rail Run runs along the beautiful scenic old Milwaukee and Northern Pacific Railroad grades from Mulan, Idaho to St. Regis, Mont. There are a variety of running events to choose from including the 50 mile individual ultra marathon, a 50 mile relay, 50K, 30K, 12K, or 5K runs.

Community volunteers staff aid stations along the trail and family and friends gather along the way to cheer on the runners. When you cross the finish line at a downtown St. Regis park, you are treated to dinner and Patagonia jackets for the 50 mile ultra marathon runners. Melanie Courteau told The Montanian that she did it, “to see if I can.”

Left to right: Melanie Courteau, Brittany Katzer and Kim Sloan. Photo courtesy of Carey