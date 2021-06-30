Labor Day 2021

Nothing will work unless you do.”

— Maya Angelou

ON PARADE

On September 5, 1882, some 10,000 workers

assembled in New York City to participate in

America’s first Labor Day parade. After marching from City Hall, past reviewing stands in Union Square, and then uptown to 42nd Street, the

workers and their families gathered in Wendel’s Elm Park for a picnic, concert, and speeches. This first Labor Day celebration was eagerly organized and executed by New York’s Central Labor Union, an umbrella group made up of representatives from many local unions. The idea of a workers’

holiday emerged from the ranks of organized labor at a time when they wanted to demonstrate the strength of their burgeoning movement and inspire improvements in their working conditions.

There is still a Labor Day parade in New York City.

It takes place throughout

the 20 blocks north of the 1882 labor march.

STAR-SPANGLED PROTOCOL

Proper flag handling procedure is covered

under federal law in Chapter 1, Title 4 of the

United States Code. Our U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that displaying the U.S. flag is a protected right under the 1st Amendment; however, it is

possible to be cited for improper use of the flag.

The United States Flag Code stipulates that as the symbol of a living country, the flag is considered in itself a living thing and should therefore be properly cared for and displayed. To properly honor the flag, you want to be sure you’re displaying it correctly:

– Raise the flag briskly and lower it ceremoniously.

– Never allow the flag to touch the ground or floor.

– Do not fly the flag in bad weather, unless you are 100% certain it is an all-weather flag.

– Fly the flag only from sunrise to sunset. It can only be flown at night if it is properly illuminated.

– The flag should always be allowed to fall free.

– The flag may not be used to carry, store,

or deliver any items.

– Never fly the flag upside down

except to signal an emergency.

Among most stressful jobs in America…

Enlisted military personnel

Topping the list of most stressful jobs in America for 2018 is enlisted military personnel at the E3 level, meaning they have at least six years of experience. Those enlisted in the military are faced with traumatic, life-threatening situations and can spend years living in hostile environments away from their homes and families.

Firefighters

When the words “fire” and “fight” are in a job title, it’s fairly obvious that position is going to be more stressful than most other professions. Like police officers, firefighters also risk their lives on a regular basis in service of others and their communities. Their irregular work hours can cause stress, as can their median salary

Airplane pilot

While pilots get to travel the world and are well compensated for it (with a median salary of $111,930), they are also charged with safely transporting hundreds of passengers on tight schedules. What’s more, CBS News reports that nearly 13 percent of all airline pilots could be depressed.

Police officers

It’s no surprise that police officers have a high ranking on this list, considering the physical, mental, and emotional stress they endure. They put their lives at risk on a near daily basis in order to keep their communities safe, while some professionals don’t even think about getting injured on the job as

a possibility.

Newspaper reporter

The media industry is notorious for its stressful jobs, particularly for newspaper reporters, who have the lowest median salary on the list. They’re faced with long hours, tight deadlines, and pressure to report breaking stories first while still providing accurate, up-to-date information. Reporters in the field often have to talk with witnesses to traumatic events, which only adds to the stress. Nonetheless, they can enact change within their communities based on their work.

— Reader’s Digest, rd.com

Three-Day Weekend

Promotes Health & Longevity

In an analysis of more than 600,000 American, European, and Australian workers,

the science journal The Lancet found that people who work more than 55 hours per week

have a 33 percent increased risk of stroke

over people who work less than 40 hours per week. People who work 40 hours or less every week also sleep better, pick fewer fights, and are generally more productive at work than the estimated

40 percent of American workers who give

50-plus hours to the office according to The Cut.

So slack off this weekend—it’s for your health.

It’s the Law! No school before

Labor Day

Many school districts around the country start

classes before Labor Day, but in at least one

state, such anti-delinquency is illegal.

In 1986, Virginia passed the Kings Dominion

Law, an actual on-the-books statute that prohibits city and county schools from starting before Labor Day weekend so families have one last chance to hit up popular theme parks like Busch Gardens and yes, Kings Dominion.

To answer your next question: Yes, there is an amusement park lobby. And yes, they may or may not have helped keep this law on the books by

donating 324 free park tickets to lawmakers

between 2001 and 2013.

So enjoy a roller coaster, Virginians. It’s the law.