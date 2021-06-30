LIFESTYLE & LOCAL PERSPECTIVE

Sunrise & Sunset Times

March 2 7:19 a.m. 6:29 p.m. March 3 7:17 a.m. 6:30 p.m. March 4 7:15 a.m. 6:32 p.m. March 5 7:13 a.m. 6:33 p.m. March 6 7:11 a.m. 6:35 p.m. March 7 7:09 a.m. 6:37 p.m. March 8 7:07 a.m. 6:38 p.m.

Simon’s Weekly Weather



NorthWest Montana

Regional Forecast

Issued Sunday February 27, 2022 – 7:20 P.M. MST



Wednesday, March 2

Valley rain and high mountain snow likely. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s with lower 30s around 5000 feet. Highs in the 40s with lower 30s around 5000 feet.

Thursday, March 3

A chance of valley rain and snow showers and mountain snow showers. Lows in the 30s with upper 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s with near 30 around 5000 feet.

Friday, March 4

Cooler with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s with mid 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s with mid to upper 20s around 5000 feet.

Saturday & Sunday, March , 6

Cooler with a slight chance of snow showers, mainly over the higher elevations. Lows in the mid teens to mid 20s with upper teens around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s with mid 20s around 5000 feet.

For the most up to date information

visit www.simonsweather.org or find

Simon on Facebook.

Book of the Week

“Chorus” By Rebecca Kauffman

The 7 Shaw siblings have long been haunted by two early and consequential events. Told in turns from the early 20th century trough the 1950s, each sibling relays their own version of the memories that surround both their mother’s mysterious death and one sister’s teenage pregnancy.

Book of the week courtesy of flyleafbooks.com

Movie of the Week

Tyson’s Run

When 15 year old Tyson attends public school for the first time, his life changes forever. While helping his father clean up after the football team, he befriends champion marathon runner Aklilu.

Movie of the week courtesy of movieinsider.com

Montana Gas Price Update

As of Monday, February 21 —

Montana gas prices are steady in the past week, averaging $3.43/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 615 stations in Montana. Gas prices in Montana are 5.6 cents higher than a month ago and stand $0.98/g higher than a year ago.

Courtesy of GasBuddy.com

Recipe of the Week – Matcha Latte

Ingredients:

1 1/4 C. milk (any kind)

1/3 C. water

1 TSP. matcha plus more for dusting

1 TSP. honey or sugar

Directions:

1.) Heat water to a simmer, about 175 degrees F.

2.) Combine milk and honey, then froth.

3.) Sift matcha into a bowl, add hot water, and whisk.

4.) Pour frothed milk into a cup then add whisked matcha.

5.) Top off drink with a dusting of matcha powder. Stir before drinking.

Paraprofessional/$12.83/3 hours a day

Experienced Line Cook/$15/FT/Varied Hours

Quality Control Manager

Fiscal Officer/Office Manager

Senior Quality Control Manager

Installer

Med/Surg RN Nights

Staff Pharmacist/Full Time

Therapist

Medical Records Clerk/Full Time

Store Clerk/Deli

Patient Account Rep/Full Time

Mechanic

Casino Floor Runner

Montana Residents Pay to much a month on rent

Montana has become a prime destination for out-of-state residents looking for homes in a state that has close access to pristine rivers, stunning hiking trails, and abundant wildlife. Between 2010 and 2020, Montana’s population grew 10%. Housing availability has not caught up to this rapid increase in population. According to Greg Hertz, over that same time span the number of housing units has only increased by 7%. Because of this, prices have soared exponentially. In 2010, the average monthly rent for a studio apartment in Montana was $444. By 2020, that number skyrocketed to $588, which RentData.org states was a 30% increase.

Montanans simply spend too much on rent. Although it is recommended that no one spend over 30% of their monthly income on housing, almost 70% of renters surveyed in 2021 by MontPIRG exceed this mark.

This problem is perpetuated by inadequate renters rights legislation. As long as landlords issue a notice “at least 15 days before the expiration of the month, (they may) change the terms of the lease to take effect at the expiration of the month” (Montana Code 70-26-109). This means that as long as landlords notify renters of a price increase, they may increase rent to any amount whatsoever.

Montanans saw a boom in population as out-of-state residents are drawn to our world class fishing, biking, and hiking areas. This, paired with a lack in housing development, caused a massive increase in rent prices. It is time for the Montana legislature to pass sensible legislation that protects renters from unreasonable price increase.

By filling out a renter survey with MontPIRG, you can help us to compile data that demonstrates how severe this problem is.

https://www.mtpirg.org/2021-renter-survey

Submitted by Wyatt Balius,

Megadrought Highlights Need for Water Conservation

The American West is in a megadrought – the worst drought in more than 1,200 years. Droughts occur naturally, but scientists have determined that 42% of this drought’s severity is attributable to higher temperatures caused by greenhouse gases.

Drought conditions in most of Montana are currently rated as “severe” to “exceptional.” By 2050 average temperatures are expected to be about 5 degrees warmer than they were in 1950. Although climate models indicate we may receive the same or more annual precipitation, hotter summers will dry out the soil, desiccate vegetation, and evaporate water from lakes and streams.

As the climate in Montana warms, we are getting less snow and more rain during the winter. This means our snowpack is not as deep or extensive, and the winter season is shorter. We are losing dependable conditions for much loved recreation activities such as skiing, snowmobiling, and ice fishing.

Spring is already coming three weeks earlier. Earlier springs lead to earlier stream runoff, and consequently longer periods of low streamflow during the summer. Not only do low flows threaten drinking water and irrigation supplies, but resulting warmer water temperatures can be deadly for native trout. Warm water also encourages algae blooms; last summer toxic algae bloom warnings were posted for eleven lakes and streams in North Idaho.

City governments can prepare for droughts by promoting water conservation and enhancing water efficiency in city plans, landscapes and infrastructure. They should identify alternative water sources and create drought emergency plans. Outdoor watering is the biggest single household demand during the summer. We can help by watering at night, using timers, installing drip systems, and converting lawns to less thirsty groundcovers.

Adaptive measures such as water conservation are important, but to ultimately lessen the impacts of climate change, we must also move quickly to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and convert to cleaner energy sources.

References: Nature Climate Change 2/14/2022; US Drought Monitor 2/22/22; MT Climate Assessment 2017; ClimateCentral.org; StatesAtRisk.org; Spokesman Review 10/13/2021.

Submitted by Kris Newgard and Kathy Mohar for the Kootenai Climate Group