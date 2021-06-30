LIFESTYLE & LOCAL PERSPECTIVE

Sunrise & Sunset Times

March 9 7:05 a.m. 6:40 p.m. March 10 7:03 a.m. 6:41 p.m. March 11 7:01 a.m. 6:43 p.m. March 12 6:59 a.m. 6:44 p.m. March 13 7:57 a.m. 7:46 p.m. March 14 7:55 a.m. 7:47 p.m. March 15 7:52 a.m. 7:49 p.m.

Simon’s Weekly Weather



NorthWest Montana

Regional Forecast

Issued Sunday March 6, 2022 – 5:20 P.M. MST



Tuesday, March 8

Mostly cloudy and colder with a chance of snow showers. Local accumulations of up to 1 inch possible below 4000 feet with 1 to 2 inches possible above 4000 feet. Highs in the 30s with upper teens around 5000 feet. Local east to northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph across ridge tops and through favored canyons.

Wednesday, Thursday & Friday

March 9, 10 & 11

Dry and cold. Lows from 10 below zero to 10 above zero Wednesday and Thursday mornings warming to the mid single digits to mid teens by Friday. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s Wednesday warming to the mid 30s to lower 40s by Friday. Around 5000 feet lows in the mid single digits Wednesday warming to the mid teens by Friday. Highs in the mid teens Wednesday warming to the mid 20s Friday

Saturday & Sunday, March 12 & 13

Unsettled and not as cold with a chance of rain and snow in the valleys and snow in the mountains. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s with mid 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s with near 30 around 5000 feet.

For the most up to date information

visit www.simonsweather.org or find

Simon on Facebook.

Montana Gas Price Update

As of Monday, February 28 —

Montana gas prices have increased by 5.0 cents in the past week, averaging $3.47/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 615 stations in Montana. Gas prices in Montana are 9.2 cents higher than a month ago and stand $0.96/g higher than a year ago.

Courtesy of GasBuddy.com

JOB FAIR

When? March 10, 2022, 11:00am-3:00pm

Where? Memorial Center -111 E Lincoln Blvd, Libby

Who? YOU!

Job Service Libby is hosting a job fair and we want YOU to attend! This is your opportunity to find the job you are looking for! Meet local employers! Fill out

applications and bring your resume!

Army National Guard · Kootenai Valley Head · The Shed Restaurant · Caboose Motel · Hoot Owl Farm · Rosauers · Harlow’s Bus Service · Town Pump · Evergreen Motel · Cabinet Peaks Medical Center · More…

REFLECTIONS A column by Tony Smith: Troy’s Gale Weidner

“All history becomes subjective; in other words there is properly no history, only biography.”

– Ralph Waldo Emerson, Essays:

“History”

In the winter of 1958, the Belgrade Panthers defeated the Troy Trojans 65-64 in the Class “C” State Championship game held at Helena High School. Gale Weidner, the focus of this column, led Troy in scoring with 20 points, followed by Don Morrison’s 18 points, and Edwin Winslow with 17 points. In a delicious twist of fate, some forty-six years later (2004), Edwin’s nephew, Wally Winslow, would lead the Libby Loggers to the Class “A” State Championship by defeating the Belgrade Panthers 96-89 in 3 OT’s- on the Panthers home court no less- in one of the greatest championship games in Montana history.

Writing about history and historical events is often a risky proposition, one rarely presented without bias to some extent, even in the face of “conclusive” evidence presented by a number of sources and confirmed by the most respected historians. The “legend” of Troy’s Gale Weidner, who many consider to be one of the most physically gifted athletes ever to emerge from Lincoln County, as well as the state of Montana, is a riveting story, unfortunately one lost over the years.

Buffalo days

Gale Weidner was a 3-sport athlete at THS from 1954-1958, excelling in football, basketball, and track and field. Gale led the Troy Trojans to the 1958, Class “C” championship in track and field, winning 4 events. He was awarded a full-ride scholarship to the University of Colorado, and was the starting quarterback for the Colorado Buffaloes throughout their “magical” 1961 season. The Buffaloes hadn’t defeated the Oklahoma Sooners in football since 1913, but did so, 22-14, in Norman, Oklahoma with Weidner at quarterback. In a game against Nebraska, held in Lincoln, Weidner’s quarterback “sneak” provided a 7-0 victory, a game in which Nebraska gained neither a first down nor completed a pass. Trailing 0-19 against Kansas entering the 4th quarter, a team led by future NFL professional quarterback John Hadl, who went to 2 Pro-Bowls, was a 4-time AFC All-Star, and who played 15 seasons for the San Diego Chargers and Los Angeles Rams, Weidner, in front of 42,700 fans in Boulder, threw 3 touchdown passes, leading Colorado to a 20-19 victory. Ranked 7th in the nation by season’s end, the Buffaloes were invited to play in Miami’s “Orange Bowl,” and on January 1, 1962, in front of 62,391 people, were defeated by LSU 25-7.

Miami in 1961: A segregated city

However, a larger story “within this story” unfolded prior to the “Orange Bowl.” The city of Miami insisted that the Buffaloes segregate 5 players of “color,” instructing them to find separate accommodations upon arrival for the game. As a team, the Colorado Buffaloes informed both the city of Miami and “Orange Bowl” officials that they would refuse to play if all players were not allowed to stay together, thus “forcing the hand” of such segregationists policies. The game itself, one watched by millions, including our family and surely all of Troy, was lost, in part, due to poor punt coverage by Colorado on several occasions, but the courageous message and ethical loyalty to their black teammates shown by the Colorado players played an important role in the Civil Rights unrest of that time period. Surely, Gale Weidner was as proud of that momentous decision as he was for his own personal exploits, if not prouder!

Weidner was chosen by the Denver Broncos as the 74th player taken overall in the 1961 draft, and was later, in 1962, drafted by the Green Bay Packers. It is possible that his NFL career was shortened by injury, or Gale chose to pursue his career in real estate (common at the time since NFL salaries were not as “outrageously inflated” as they are today). In short, Gale Weidner was a magnificent athlete, one who played on the highest national stage, and deserves the “legendary” status applied to him.

Gale Weidner 1961 Nu-Card #168

As a note of further interest, one may find on eBay a variety of 1961 Nu-Cards of Gale Weidner, numbered #168, with the “classic” card priced at $26.09. Those who love Troy Trojan history would be well-served to do so.

“People tend to forget that the word “History” contains the word “Story”

– Ken Burns, historical film producer