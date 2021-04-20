Lincoln County Inmate Offense List

Inmate

Offense List

Monday, May 17 (Only)

All charges are

misdemeanors unless

specified as a felony.

This list of inmates reflects solely those being held

by the

Lincoln Country

Sheriff’s Office

on the date listed above.

This list does not reflect those who may have been arrested and/or released over the past ten days.

Assance, Tristan K. Charged with felony

assault with a weapon,

destruction of a

communication device. LCDC.

Benedict, Brian R

Charged with felony

assault with a weapon, partner family member assault. LCJC.

Bowen, Robert L

Charged with partner family member assault, violation of protective order. LCJC.

Crammer, Christian E.

Charged with felony

burglary – residence,

felony parole violation, criminal mischief—vandalism, trespass to property, theft, illegal handle of stolen property, disorderly conduct.

Ellsworth, Thomas Charged with felony revocation of susp/deferred, theft, traffic offense, DUI—Alcohol or Drugs. LCJC.

Erb, Nathan A

Charged with felony,

all other offenses.

LCDC/LCJC.

Erickson, Brenton K

Charged with resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer. LCC/LCDC.

Galloway, Tarryne J. Charged with felony

criminal endangerment, additional felony

offence, obstructing a peace officer, two traffic

offenses. LCJC/OOC.

Gordon, Dominic R.

Felony theft. LCC.

Hagen, Ivan J.

Charged with felony

robbery. LLC.

Hudak, Nakuma F.

Charged with felony

attempt, felony burglary- residence, felony possession of burglary tools, felony possession of

dangerous drugs, traffic offence, possession of drug paraphernalia. LCDC.

Kendall, Jeremiah R.

Charged with felony

attempt, felony burglary—residence, felony tampering with evidence, felony escape, illegal

handle of stolen property.

Kirkedahl, Scott L.

Charged with felony

homicide, deliberate.

Kirkwood, Kevin R.

Charged with felony

possession of drugs,

felony parole violation,

possession of drug

paraphernalia. LCDC.

Kreutz, Rodney A

Charged with felony

traffic offense, two counts misdemeanor traffic

offense. LCJC.

Kusener, Kimberly D.

Charged with felony

possession of dangerous drugs, felony offence—all others, possession of drug paraphernalia. LCDC/OOS.

Lambersten, Shaun

Charged with felony

burglary—residence,

felony theft, trespass to vehicles, theft.

Mattis, Cody

Charged with felony

sexual intercourse

without consent. LCDC.

Mendez, Angella D.

Charged with two felony

offenses, felony—not classified. OOS/LCDC.

Newton, Mikealla L

Charged with probation violation, NCL.

Obryant, Phillip R.

Charged with felony, all other offenses. OOS.

Powell, Levi J.

Charged with felony

intimidation, partner

family member assault -reasonable app, privacy in communication. LCDC.

Raymond, Mitchell B.

Charged with felony

criminal endangerment, felony – all other offenses. LCJC/OOC.

Siefke, Andrew P

Charged with three counts traffic offense, three counts all other

offenses. LCC/LCJC.

Stevens, Jeremiah J.

Charged with felony revocation of susp/deferred, additional felony offence. LCDC.

Urdahl, Lisa M.

Charged with partner family member assault.

Yakovenko, Bohdan Y.

Charged with traffic

offense. LCJC.

Members of

the VFW and American Legion Color Guard marched in the Memorial Day

Service

that was

conducted on

Monday, May 27, at the City of Libby Cemetery.

Montanian Photo by

David F. Latham

Published

May 29, 1996

NOTICE

May 29, 1996

AFTER JULY 1, 1996, ANYONE

TRANSMITTING ON ANY LINCOLN

COUNTY RADIO

FREQUENCIES OR LAW

ENFORECEMENT

FREQUENCIES MUST RECEIVE

AUTHORIZATION FROM THE LINCOLN COUNTY RADIO

COMMITTEE.

SHERRIFF’S

COMPLAINTS

May 31, 2008

From the files at the Lincoln County

Sheriff’s Office,

Libby, Montana

Sheriff Daryl Anderson

Sunday, May 21

10:19 p.m.—A man on Kootenai River Road reported he just got home from Idaho and found that two of his red Angus cows are missing.

Wednesday, May 24

7:18 a.m.—A woman in Bellevue Trailer Court reported her son rod his bike with red forks down to the bus stop and left it there.

3:22 p.m.—A person reported someone pulled up the stop sign and some USFS signs on Orthope Lake and Thirsty Lake in Eureka and then flung them aside.

Thursday, May 25

6:37 a.m.—A person on Rainbow Lane reported someone stole their lawn ornaments. They last saw them last night around 11 p.m. Thieves stole a little green shoe (planter), two large frogs, and a decorative flag for a flower bed (about two feet tall).