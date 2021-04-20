Lincoln County Inmate Offense List

Inmate
Offense List
Monday, May 17 (Only)
All charges are
misdemeanors unless
specified as a felony.
This list of inmates reflects solely those being held
by the
Lincoln Country
Sheriff’s Office
on the date listed above.
This list does not reflect those who may have been arrested and/or released over the past ten days.
Assance, Tristan K. Charged with felony
assault with a weapon,
destruction of a
communication device. LCDC.
Benedict, Brian R
Charged with felony
assault with a weapon, partner family member assault. LCJC.
Bowen, Robert L
Charged with partner family member assault, violation of protective order. LCJC.
Crammer, Christian E.
Charged with felony
burglary – residence,
felony parole violation, criminal mischief—vandalism, trespass to property, theft, illegal handle of stolen property, disorderly conduct.
Ellsworth, Thomas Charged with felony revocation of susp/deferred, theft, traffic offense, DUI—Alcohol or Drugs. LCJC.
Erb, Nathan A
Charged with felony,
all other offenses.
LCDC/LCJC.
Erickson, Brenton K
Charged with resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer. LCC/LCDC.
Galloway, Tarryne J. Charged with felony
criminal endangerment, additional felony
offence, obstructing a peace officer, two traffic
offenses. LCJC/OOC.
Gordon, Dominic R.
Felony theft. LCC.
Hagen, Ivan J.
Charged with felony
robbery. LLC.
Hudak, Nakuma F.
Charged with felony
attempt, felony burglary- residence, felony possession of burglary tools, felony possession of
dangerous drugs, traffic offence, possession of drug paraphernalia. LCDC.
Kendall, Jeremiah R.
Charged with felony
attempt, felony burglary—residence, felony tampering with evidence, felony escape, illegal
handle of stolen property.
Kirkedahl, Scott L.
Charged with felony
homicide, deliberate.
Kirkwood, Kevin R.
Charged with felony
possession of drugs,
felony parole violation,
possession of drug
paraphernalia. LCDC.
Kreutz, Rodney A
Charged with felony
traffic offense, two counts misdemeanor traffic
offense. LCJC.
Kusener, Kimberly D.
Charged with felony
possession of dangerous drugs, felony offence—all others, possession of drug paraphernalia. LCDC/OOS.
Lambersten, Shaun
Charged with felony
burglary—residence,
felony theft, trespass to vehicles, theft.
Mattis, Cody
Charged with felony
sexual intercourse
without consent. LCDC.
Mendez, Angella D.
Charged with two felony
offenses, felony—not classified. OOS/LCDC.
Newton, Mikealla L
Charged with probation violation, NCL.
Obryant, Phillip R.
Charged with felony, all other offenses. OOS.
Powell, Levi J.
Charged with felony
intimidation, partner
family member assault -reasonable app, privacy in communication. LCDC.
Raymond, Mitchell B.
Charged with felony
criminal endangerment, felony – all other offenses. LCJC/OOC.
Siefke, Andrew P
Charged with three counts traffic offense, three counts all other
offenses. LCC/LCJC.
Stevens, Jeremiah J.
Charged with felony revocation of susp/deferred, additional felony offence. LCDC.
Urdahl, Lisa M.
Charged with partner family member assault.
Yakovenko, Bohdan Y.
Charged with traffic
offense. LCJC.
Members of
the VFW and American Legion Color Guard marched in the Memorial Day
Service
that was
conducted on
Monday, May 27, at the City of Libby Cemetery.
Montanian Photo by
David F. Latham
Published
May 29, 1996
NOTICE
May 29, 1996
AFTER JULY 1, 1996, ANYONE
TRANSMITTING ON ANY LINCOLN
COUNTY RADIO
FREQUENCIES OR LAW
ENFORECEMENT
FREQUENCIES MUST RECEIVE
AUTHORIZATION FROM THE LINCOLN COUNTY RADIO
COMMITTEE.
SHERRIFF’S
COMPLAINTS
May 31, 2008
From the files at the Lincoln County
Sheriff’s Office,
Libby, Montana
Sheriff Daryl Anderson
Sunday, May 21
10:19 p.m.—A man on Kootenai River Road reported he just got home from Idaho and found that two of his red Angus cows are missing.
Wednesday, May 24
7:18 a.m.—A woman in Bellevue Trailer Court reported her son rod his bike with red forks down to the bus stop and left it there.
3:22 p.m.—A person reported someone pulled up the stop sign and some USFS signs on Orthope Lake and Thirsty Lake in Eureka and then flung them aside.
Thursday, May 25
6:37 a.m.—A person on Rainbow Lane reported someone stole their lawn ornaments. They last saw them last night around 11 p.m. Thieves stole a little green shoe (planter), two large frogs, and a decorative flag for a flower bed (about two feet tall).