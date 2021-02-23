LOCAL NEWS

Mountain Bike project for Troy youth gains traction

Submitted by

Troy Mountain Bike Project

The Troy Mountain Bike Project (TMBP) is proud to be partnering with Lincoln County Unite for Youth and Communities That Care to connect youth and community volunteers together through the sport of Mountain Biking. Young people will learn the skills needed to not only care for a bike, but also to develop ownership and pride in their community as they work to maintain and enhance local trail systems and explore additional opportunities for sustaining the projects mission long-term.

TMBP has secured funds to purchase 30-35 used mountain bikes for kids ages 8-17. This will include helmets, spare tires, and bike locks. Troy area youth participants will be asked to fill out an initial application request to become a part of the program. Bikes will then be distributed seasonally. Each participant will be responsible for the care and maintenance of their bike during the riding season with help from TMBP volunteers. New participants will be welcomed into the program each year as bikes become available and/or older riders phase out of the program.

The project will provide opportunities for young people to connect with positive, caring adults and afford them an experience to gain ownership and a sense of place and pride in their community as they work within a program designed to contribute to positive, sustainable community change. The bike project will build upon several pre-existing resources in the Troy area – local bike trails, a pump track, several flow trails. Members of the Kootenai Mountain Riders, a local 35+ member bike club, will also serve as mentors within the program.

Project organizers are thrilled to offer this opportunity to Troy area kids and provide an experience centered on what they believe is one of the biggest perks of living in this area – mountain biking. Program bikes will be distributed this spring and returned in the fall for redistribution the following season.

The program wishes for those students who already own a bike to know they are welcome to participate in all the program’s group rides, demo days, trail maintenance adventures, and hands-on bike mechanic instruction. We live in a beautiful place full of recreational activities to which many of our youth have not been introduced or given the opportunity to participate. Tourism is fantastic, but why not share the experience of mountain biking as recreation with the youth who also reside here while simultaneously building a stronger sense of community and connection.

Please spread the word and encourage interested Troy area students between the ages of 8-17 to fill out an application. If mountain biking is a passion of yours and you would like to offer a few hours of help over the summer, please do not hesitate to contact the program.

Applications for the 2021 Troy Mountain Bike Project are due on Tuesday, March 2, and available at all area schools, the Troy Library, and Kootenai Drug True Value. Requests for an application can also be made by email. Contact Tyann at tyann.h@gmail.com or 293-1304 for more information.

Youth applicants can expect to hear back from the program beginning March 19 to learn more about what to expect from the 2021 TMBP calendar season.

Tentative Timeline 2021 Season

March 2: Applications Due

March 19: Applicants contacted.

April: Museum Pump Track and Flow Trail repair and cleanup

May: Bike distribution, basic safety, “how to change a flat tire”

June: Bike Demo Day, group rides and BBQ at the museum

July and August: Meet up, repair instruction and group ride.

September 25: Bike return and maintenance

Former Logger Athlete recognized for 25 years of dedication to coaching …

Continued from Page 1

“I have had the opportunity to coach some extraordinary people and athletes at NCCS,” said Nelson. “With that has come many accolades including district championships and state appearances which included a 2004 basketball title. Though my proudest accomplishment has probably been helping to form a sports program at NCCS where we have great competitive teams with a strong drive towards playing with good sportsmanship.”

“There are teams who will do whatever it takes to win and then the ‘nice guys’ often finish last. But the culture here at our school is one of being nice guys who win more than our share of the time. It speaks volumes to the quality of families who send their kids to our school, too.” Nelson continues to coach basketball, volleyball, and track, organizes school and summer sports as athletic director for NCCS, and has maintained his commitment to teaching several classes over the years – algebra, Bible and Leadership, physical education and health, and social studies. “It can be a challenge, but in the end it’s worth it.”

“It is a pretty amazing thing when you find a niche where your skills can be used every day. I truly believe that God led me to NCCS and it has been such a blessing for me, my wife Arika (who

teaches 6th grade), and my kids, Luke and Lacey, who have gotten to grow up in such a healthy environment,” said Nelson. “Through the years I have been asked many times why I don’t coach at a higher level or go into administration. I have a pretty simple answer and that is, ‘When you find a place that fits your skillset, stay there unless God leads you somewhere else.’ I have had the opportunity to bloom where I was planted and ladder climbing doesn’t give that opportunity.”

by Stacy Bender

Births

Zoe Mae Davis

Tyler Davis and Misty Mays

welcomed a baby girl on Jan. 26, 2021 at 6:01 pm.

Zoe Mae Davis was 8 pounds, 1 oz. and 20.5 inches long.

She was delivered by Dr. Brian Bell.

Mathew Holcomb-Lake, Jr.

Mathew Holcomb-Lake and Ashley Nunley

welcomed a baby boy on Feb. 2, 2021 at 5:23 p.m.

Mathew Holcomb-Lake, Jr., was 6 lbs, 7.3 oz. and

20 inches long.