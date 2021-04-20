LOCAL NEWS

Former LHS Educator Jeff Gruber to

discuss Libby history from 1808-1900…

Continued from Page 1

Jeff Gruber of Libby will soon be

releasing the first of three books he has set out to complete encapsuling a

pictorial history of Libby, its surrounding areas, and the people and industries which built the town in which he was born and raised. (Courtesy Photo)

…”With the exception of his time going to college and his first teaching job in Judith Gap, Mont., Jeff has made Libby his home.”

“He used to tell his students that ‘he hadn’t gone very far in life’… returning to teach in his hometown in 1992, Jeff taught a myriad of high school subjects for 29 years before retiring in 2018. In his retirement, Jeff operates a small sawmill business, enjoys going to auction sales and pursues anything with historical subject matter.”

One of the highlights of Jeff’s teaching career was being honored with the Heritage Keeper Award from the Montana Historical Society alongside two fellow LHS teachers, Rose Goyen and Bob Malyevac, who were instrumental in “making history fun” and inspiring him to become a teacher himself as he studied under them during his high school years.

All are welcome to hear Jeff’s presentation and attend the Montana Posse of Westerners meeting to be held at The Red Lion, 20 North Main, in Kalispell, on Monday, April 14.

Beginning at 5:15 p.m. a Grab ’n Greet session will be held where book signings by local authors will take place. (Gruber’s highly anticipated first book – over a decade in-the-making – will not yet be available for this event. Though official release is expected to be Summer of 2021.)

Dinner for this event is at 6:00 pm (reservations required; $19 will

include dinner and presentation).

Gruber’s lecture will begin at 7:00 p.m. and is free for members, youth 16 and under, and non-members with

dinner reservations.

Non-members may attend the

lecture only at a cost of $5. Please call (406) 752-9642 or send an email to

kbrittonrn@gmail.com to leave your name and phone number in reservation for this event.

Maximum COVID-19 virus protections will be in place (see website for details). Face masks are required at the Registration Desk and elsewhere where social distancing is not occurring.

Posse members and residents of the Libby area may also participate in the program for free by livestreaming via Zoom.

Contact tim.chris@yahoo.com for Zoom registration and instructions.

NMPW’s mission is to encourage and promote interest in, research in, and archiving of the history of the American West in general and

Northwest Montana in specific.

Yaak Wings Auction finds new

flight path to fundraising in 2021…

Continued from Page 1

Each year an angel donated by Dave Sichting becomes one of the most sought after auction items at the annual Wings fundraiser held at the Yaak River Tavern. (Courtesy Photo)

Wings Regional Cancer Support is a non-profit cancer organization which helps to defray out-of-pocket expenses associated with cancer treatment. Recognizing the financial burden placed on families facing a cancer diagnosis, Wings provides monetary support to qualified individuals to assist with various expenses such as lodging, transportation, and meals.

The work done by Wings across Flathead, Lake and Lincoln counties here in Northwest Montana has proven to be an invaluable lifeline of support for many who have survived, lost loved ones, or may still battling various forms of the disease.

The Yaak Wings organization operates with zero overhead. every penny donated and every cent raised through various events goes directly to our Lincoln County neighbors in need.

The 2021 Auction is just four weeks away. Saturday, May 15, the auction will again come to life at the Yaak Tavern and Mercantile – 29238 Yaak River Road, Yaak Montana (HWY 508 off of HWY2). All are welcomed to come and enjoy this year’s open and outdoor event where auction and activity tents will be open at 12:00 p.m.

Hot dogs and popcorn will be served all afternoon. Both silent and live auctions and a 50/50 raffle will take place at this year’s auction where adequate spacing will be provided to ensure a safe environment for all ages. A Mexican-themed dinner will also be served at 5:00 p.m. and precede the final live auction event of the day.

Tickets for all 2020 Limited Raffle Items are currently being sold at the Yaak Tavern: 1) Ruger 6.5 Creedmore Bolt Action Rifle, 100 tickets to be sold, $20 each. 2) St

ihl MS251 Chainsaw, 200 tickets to be sold, $10 each. 3) Guided Fly Fishing on the Kootenai River (for 2) by Linehan Outfitting (full-day w/stream-side lunch and gear if needed), 100 tickets to be sold, $20 each. Need not be present to win.

Donations for the event are still being accepted. Monetary donations are welcome and may be made via cash or check written to Wings.

For more information on the 2021 Yaak Wings Auction, how to volunteer, or where to make a donation, please contact Sandy Beder-Miller at 296-7095 or via email at iamayaakgirl@gmail.com.

by Lynn Harrell