LOCAL NEWS

Kootenai Pets for Life provides update; shelter only open by appointment

Marjorie Sullivan

The pandemic reaches everyone including Kootenai Pets for Life.

Volunteers are still taking care of the pets and maintaining the Shelter and grounds. There are still pets available for adoption including kittens and puppies as they are available as well as senior pets. At this time the Shelter is only open to the public by appointment. Call 293-5735 on Monday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Thursday 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or leave a message and your call will be returned.

The annual Bow Wow Bash has been cancelled for 2020. October would have been the 19th Annual Bash. The Bash has been a dinner/auction and primary fund raiser for Kootenai Pets for Life. The generous businesses and individuals donating items for silent and live auctions have made this an annual event to look forward to. Time will tell what and when a fund raising event like the Bash can be scheduled.

KPFL is a non profit organization and donations are tax deductible. Donations can still be made on Kootenai Pets for Life Facebook, the KPFL website, or by mail to KPFL, Box 1454, Libby, MT 59923

KPFL was started in 2001 by a group of concerned citizens to provide a humane, no kill Shelter for the stray and abandoned pet population of the Libby/Troy area. The all volunteer, organization provides shelter, assists our community with spay and neuter, foster care, veterinary assistance and education. Over 3,500 pets have been adopted out since the start and over 8,000 pets have been spayed or neutered. The Shelter is located at 125 County Shop Road.

Left Photo: Google is a black, Chihuahua mix who was abused and so is very shy. Once he has been picked up, and is being held and understands he’s okay, he calms down. He also relaxes to music and does well with other dogs, especially big dogs. Google is available for adoption.

Right Photo: Photo of kittens currently available at the Kootenai Pets For Life. Photos courtesy of Marge Sullivan.

Changes to surplus

license

process for 2020

To give residents and nonresidents a more equitable opportunity for surplus licenses, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has developed a new system for issuing surplus licenses.

Resident and nonresident hunters will be able to sign up for the new Surplus License List, with some sign-ups starting this week. Surplus licenses are leftover licenses from the special license and permit drawings FWP conducts each year.

To sign up for the Surplus License List, resident and nonresident hunters can sign up through the MyFWP portal: https://myfwp.mt.gov/fwpExtPortal/login/login.jsp.

As licenses become available, the list will be randomized. Hunters at the top of the list will be contacted via email with instructions to finalize their purchase. Hunters must keep their email address current in their ALS record. Payment of the license fee is not required to sign up on the Surplus License List. Obtaining a license from this list has no effect on your existing preference points.

Hunters must finalize the purchase of the license/permit within the timeframe specified in the email, otherwise, your opportunity will be offered to the next hunter on the randomized list. FWP may offer opportunities that have not sold out through the Surplus License List to over-the-counter customers at our internal and external license sale providers.

License numbers:

The total number of Deer B licenses/permits a hunter may hold each year (through a combination of licenses acquired through drawings, purchased over the counter and through surplus sales is a total seven). Hunters electing Deer B license/permit opportunities will have the option to purchase two through the Surplus List.

For Elk and Elk B licenses a hunter may hold a maximum of three each year. Only one of the three can be a general elk license, and two could be Elk B licenses through various sources such as the original drawing, game damage, or surplus. If you do not hold a general Elk license, you could obtain up to three Elk B licenses. Hunters electing Elk B license opportunities through the Surplus License List may only purchase one. However, additional opportunities up to your maximum of three may be made available through over the counter or damage hunt sales.

For antelope licenses, a hunter may hold up to three in a year, of which, one can be either sex. Hunters electing Antelope license opportunities will have the option to purchase one through the Surplus License List.

When to sign up:

The Surplus License List sign-up timeframes referenced below are based on when the original drawing date for each species is scheduled to occur and are subject to change from year to year.

Deer & Elk Permits, Deer B & Elk B License/Permits: July 21 through Aug. 7

Antelope, Antelope B, Swan, Crane, Special Mountain Lion: Aug. 12 through Aug. 24

Nonresident Hound Handler License: Sept. 16 to Sept. 28

Nonresidents who hold a NR Native license, Youth Combo license, or NR College Student Combination license may purchase Deer B and Elk B licenses at half price. For more information, contact the FWP licensing office at 406-444-2950 or fwplic@mt.gov.

Submitted by Montana FWP