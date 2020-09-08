LOCAL NEWS

P.E.O. Chapter BJ embarks on summertime stroll through

local garden

By Stacy Bender

Libby Community Garden founder, Linda Alkire, points members of local P.E.O. Chapter BJ in the direction of the garden’s mandala during a pre-scheduled tour of the grounds on Tuesday, September 1.

“We are very blessed to have such a gem in Libby,” said P.E.O. member, Ellen Hutcheson, “So much work has gone into this garden. It’s beautiful, with flowers mixed with vegetables. I loved it so much, I brought my husband back the next day and he was very impressed!”

“It was the perfect day for our P.E.O. chapter to gather again,” added Janean McBride-Rowland, “Linda’s dream and hard work have certainly proven to be a blessing for our community.”

Aimed at celebrating, educating and motivating women to achieve their highest aspirations, many in the P.E.O. group had not seen one another since March. Thinking outside the box and engaging Alkire to provide a brief history and tour of the garden proved a perfect way to remain socially-distanced and reconnect after months apart. P.E.O. Chapter BJ is looking forward to creatively gathering again soon refocusing efforts to propel their philanthropic work back into full motion again.

While social events have been limited this year due to COVID-19 guidelines, scheduled tours and still available and can be arranged by contacting the garden’s Executive Director, Alicia Alkire at 406-260-0057.

“Our members really enjoy and are proud knowing the garden was shared and enjoyed with other fellow community members,” said Linda following the recent tour.

MT Fish,

Wildlife & Parks

updates CWD management

As archery season began this past weekend for hunters across Montana, FWP officials also announced a few changes for sportsmen to note regarding the CWD management and monitoring plan for the 2020 Season. CWD (Chronic Wasting Disease) is a 100% fatal disease which infects members of the deer family.

New in 2020:

– Sample submission is voluntary throughout Montana. If hunters want their harvested animal sampled, they can submit samples themselves by following steps on the Montana CWD Submission Guide or by visiting a CWD Sampling Station.

– There are no carcass transport restrictions within the state. A carcass may be moved anywhere in the state regardless of where it was harvested as long as the carcass parts are disposed of in a landfill after butchering / processing. Carcass parts such as brain, eyes, spleen, lymph glands, and spinal cord material should be bagged and disposed of in a landfill or may be left at the kill site. This applies to all deer, elk, and moose carcasses wherever in the state they are harvested by hunters or as vehicle-killed salvage. Dumping carcasses is illegal, unethical and can spread disease. Protect our herds: properly dispose of carcasses.

– All scents and lures that use cervid-derived glandular scents are prohibited in Montana. This change is intended to prevent the spread of CWD.

– Certain areas of the state are designated as Priority Surveillance Areas where FWP is making a concerted effort to gather more samples. In those specific areas, hunters are asked to voluntarily submit a sample from their animal.

– Report sick-looking deer, elk or moose. If you shoot an animal that looks diseased or sick, report it immediately to your local FWP office and avoid handling it.

While there is no known transmission of CWD to humans, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) does recommend that hunters harvesting elk, moose, mule or white-tailed deer where CWD is known to be present have their animal tested prior to consuming the meat. If that animal tests positive, it is also recommended the meat not be consumed. Once an animal with CWD dies, any part of the carcass can transmit the disease for at least two years.

Following current laws regarding safe disposal of all animal parts will keep local herds clean of CWD. Unlawful dumping should be reported to the local game warden immediately at 1-800-TIP-MONT.

For more information on the current management plan for CWD in Montana, how to contact a CWD sampling station, or what steps to follow for safe disposal of your carcass please visit fwp.mt.gov/cwd, contact fwprg12@mt.gov, or call the Montana FWP, Region 1 office for more local information regarding NW Montana at 406-752-5501.

Montana Fishing

Regulations photo & kids art contest

deadline Friday, October 16

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is holding its annual photo and kids art contest. Winners will see their photo and artwork displayed on the front and back cover of the 2021 fishing regulation booklets.

Photo contest:

Photo must be vertical (portrait) mode, or suitable for tight vertical cropping to fit the available space on the regs cover. Photo must be a minimum resolution and size of 6 inches tall at 300 pixels-per-inch. FWP will feature your name on the front cover as credit. Please specify how you would like to be credited. Please include a short description of the photo, so we can provide some caption information. Ownership of the photo is retained by the photographer, who may use his/her image for other purposes. Please do not send photos of fish that have been mounted.

Art contest:

Kids 12 and younger are invited to submit a colored drawing of a fish that lives in Montana. Please send in your best photo and drawing by Friday, October 16. All submissions should be emailed to fwpphotocontest@mt.gov.

Winners will receive their photo on the cover, a subscription to Montana Outdoors Magazine and a Montana Outdoors t-shirt.

By Stacy Bender, The Montanian

Online hunting education classes

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is offering online hunter and bowhunter education courses this year in response to social distancing requirements and restrictions on group gatherings related to Covid-19.

To take the online hunter education courses, Montana students can get the free code by accessing our website at http://fwp.mt.gov/education/hunter/ and select the course you want to take.

The online courses, which are developed and administered by the outdoor education company Kalkomey, include text, videos and interactive scenarios to engage students. Students will need to pass a final test to qualify for a certificate.

At this time, students aged 10 and 11 (under age 12 before Jan. 16, 2021) will not have an option for an online class. Those students can hunt as an apprentice this year. To learn how to sign up for the hunter apprentice program, go to: fwp.mt.gov/hunting/licenses/all/apprenticeHunter/default.html

If there are any questions, please call your local FWP office or 406-444-9947 or 406-431-0539.

Submitted by Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks