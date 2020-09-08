LOCAL NEWS

In Libby “The Pirates of the Kootenai” at the K.W. Maki Theatre, Oct. 23, 24

The Pirates of the Kootenai will roar into action on Friday October 23, and Saturday October 24, at the K.W. Maki Theatre in Libby. Both shows are at 7 p.m., and like all Pitiful Players events, there is no charge, so come join the fun. This fast-paced family fun fantastical farce features some of Libby’s finest young people, so come prepared for a fun time. Seating is limited, and we ask that you wear masks please. The theatre is located at 724 Louisiana Ave. Libby, Mont. For more information, call Keith at 406 293 9277. Submitted by Keith Meyers.

Kootenai Valley Christian School announces raffle winners

The drawing for the KVCS Ruger Raffle was held on Friday, October 2. Congratulations to our three winners! Tanya Manwell won a Ruger Rifle. Jeff Kiecker won a Ice Fishing Package. Mike Powers won a Pen Orielle Shores Resort 7 Night Stay.

Left Photo: Peyton Donnerberg, with the help of Jayden Sigea, drew the three winning tickets for the 2020 Ruger Raffle. Right Photo: Peyton Donnerberg poses with KVCS winning raffle tickets.

Submitted by Tara Niemi

FVCC Financial Aid application assistance

Flathead Valley Community College’s Lincoln County Campus will host a free workshop on Thursday, Oct. 29 to help college-bound students and their families complete the necessary forms to apply for federal financial aid, including the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). One-on-one assistance will be available from 2 to 6 p.m. at 225 Commerce Way in Libby. Appointments are not necessary.

In order to complete the FAFSA, students and their families who attend the workshop will need to provide the following information:

Federal Student Aid identification, which can be obtained at fsaid.ed.gov (students and at least one parent will need identification if the student is under the age of 24)

Social Security Numbers (for students and parents)

2019 federal income tax returns

W-2 forms, tribal income or other aid information such as TANF, child support or other benefits

Additional asset information including money market funds, stocks and other investments

The priority FAFSA filing date for most Montana schools is Dec. 1. Students attending out-of-state schools should contact the school directly for priority dates.

For more information about the workshop, call (406) 293-2721.

Submitted by Jill Seigmund