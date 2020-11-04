LOCAL NEWS

Owner, Steve Voss, and RMV mechanic, Anthony Caccavale, mull over some work being done for Lincoln County Transportation – one of several local fleet accounts which RMV services – inside the spacious shop space now utilized by the RMV team. Photo by Stacy Bender, The Montanian

RMV Auto relocates as business continues to expand

By Stacy Bender

Established in June of 2016, RMV Auto of Libby has since proven itself one of the more reputable auto service and repair shops within the Libby area. Owner, Steve Voss, takes pride in knowing that his clientele has been built primarily upon word-of-mouth and with hard-earned trust at the helm while aiming to provide the most honest and thorough service possible.

For the past four years, the white garage with red lettering atop Whisky Hill was easy to spot for those who sought RMV’s services. In recent weeks, many may have noticed those same red letters have since moved west along the highway and closer to town – now securely remounted to the west-facing front of the former Montana Machine building at 34474 US Hwy 2.

“We had definitely outgrown our former space,” shared Voss as he and his team of mechanics worked to shuffle their equipment from the former 2400 sq ft building to the now 7200 sq ft of space at their disposal as October came to a close. “It’s unreal how fast this place is filling up. How we had all this equipment in that little building up there on the hill is beyond me!”

Voss, who followed his dad to the Libby area in 1997, has been working as a mechanic for over 45 years. He met his wife, Cherry, when he made a pitstop at Bear’s Truck Stop where she had been working at the time in 1999. “I was immediately smitten, and 6 months later we were married,” he shared.

In 2006 the couple welcomed their daughter, Raevynn, who by 3 years-old would then lay claim to the ‘75 Monza which Voss had been restoring at the time and is now pictured on the street-level signage for the business. Both Cherry and Raevynn have played integral roles in the success and recent relocation of RMV Auto.

Mrs. Voss continues to keeps things in check behind the front desk, while Raevynn – now 14 – remains an active shadow of her dad behind the scenes, learning more about the automotive world every chance her school-schedule allows. “Those two are absolutely inseparable Motor Heads,” said Cherry.

RMV (Raevynn’s initials) expects the coming months will likely prove more efficient with regards to process for their business given the greater amount of usable space now at their fingertips. Instantly noticeable: more room to work in general, additional lifts and more conducive workable space to juggle multiple jobs when necessary, separate and ample space for “project cars” (Steve’s passion), and a growing team of reputable mechanics well-versed in all phases of domestic and foreign auto and light truck repair.

After just two weeks at the new locale, Voss reported on November 12, “I’ve already hired a fourth mechanic as business just continues to boom. It’s not a bad problem to have. We are just trying to keep up and finish getting settled in all in one fell swoop.”

Proving greatly advantageous through the process, “We have a core team of three mechanics who have grown to work cohesively as a team and bring a diverse level of expertise to the table.” That expertise, Voss said, has proven effectual up against nearly any mechanical debacle brought forth by their patrons to date.

RMV Auto is open Monday – Friday, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm. Those wishing to inquire or schedule service may do so by calling 293-8828. While it is recommended appointments are made in advance due to high demand for services, RMV also strives to serve any emergent needs which may arise for its clientele in the timeliest fashion possible.

‘Big Sky’ Montana

celebrates 130 years

November eighth began with snow in the Libby area, which seemed somewhat appropriate for the one hundred and thirty first birthday of our beautiful state. Montana was the forty-first state to be admitted to the union on Nov. 8, 1889. Prior to the establishment of the Territory of Montana in 1864, seven different territories of the now western United States governed the area that was to become the great state of Montana. President Abraham Lincoln signed into law on May 26, 1864, the document that decreed Montana to be it’s own territory, including areas west of the continental divide, previously part of the Idaho Territory, and east of the Bitterroot Range of mountains. It also included part of the Washington Territory that was split off.

The areas east of the continental divide that were declared Montana Territory had previously been parts of the Nebraska Territory and Dakota Territory that had been acquired by the U.S. in the Louisiana Purchase from France. The mining boom of the 1860’s brought the first sizable influx of white peoples to Montana, and the first demands for some type of official government. The northwest corner of Montana falls into the geographic province of the Columbia River Basin. The U.S. and Great Britain co-jointly held this area known as the Oregon Country until 1846, when they agreed to establish the 49th parallel to the Pacific Ocean as the dividing line between the U.S. and Canada. Well know cartographer David Thompson had been mapping, fur trading, and exploring this area for Great Britain, and the Lewis and Clark party had been exploring for the United States. The territorial, and then state motto that is now on our state flag says, Oro y Plata, or Gold and Silver, and Montana is the only state in the union with a Spanish motto and a Spanish name Montana, which means mountainous region in the Spanish language. Happy Birthday Montana.

By Brian Baxter, The Montanian