MERRY CHRISTMAS

5 Ways to Thank Those Making a Difference

Statepoint

The people who go above and beyond in making a difference in the lives of others are rarely in it for recognition. The holiday season is a perfect time to not just show these selfless people your appreciation, but also take inspiration from their spirit of generosity. Here are five simple ways to say thank you.

Create a thoughtful care package. Put together personalized gift baskets filled with all the things you know they love. Pick up baskets at your local craft store and start by adding treats you know they might not buy for themselves. If your recipient is a foodie, think gourmet jams and spices. If your recipient loves doodling or writing to-do lists, a lovely journal and a set of long-lasting G2 gel ink pens from Pilot are a great pair. Available in more than 25 ink colors, your recipient will be able to color-code tasks or sketch lively bullet journal spreads with ease. Snag a pack for yourself and write a beautiful note to go alongside. Send an anonymous donation to their favorite charity. Consider thanking those behind the scenes doing the hard work of keeping their communities strong by sending an anonymous donation to a charity close to their heart. Many such organizations depend on the financial support of people like you. Whether it’s an animal shelter, a food bank or community center, take a cue from the giving folks around you. Give thanks to someone who always gives back. We all know someone who goes beyond their day-to-day responsibilities to help make the world a better place. Let them know just how much their work is valued by nominating them for the G2 Overachievers Grant. For the fourth year, the grant is recognizing individuals making measurable differences in the lives of others. One exceptional overachiever will be awarded $100,000 to help continue their charitable works and broaden their positive impact. Visit G2Overachievers.com before December 31 to learn more and submit your handwritten nomination. It’s a meaningful way to celebrate someone’s passion for giving and show the impact of their hard work. Give the gift of relaxation. Those always in the service of others could use a good dose of relaxation. Whether it’s with a gift certificate to a spa, entry to a wine tasting or a set of tickets to the movies or a concert, some of the nicest gifts are those that offer someone a chance to unwind. Write a thank you note. There is something so personal about putting pen to paper. In this digital age of emails and texts, a heart-felt, handwritten letter or card can become a true keepsake. With the right tools, it’s easy to let your feelings flow and craft a meaningful message. So, pick up some nice stationery and a smooth, vibrant G2 gel ink pen to let your loved ones know just how much they impact your life.

For those who give all year long, let the holiday season be your opportunity to give back.

SEVEN FUN FACTS ON CHRISTMAS

“Jingle Bells” was written for Thanksgiving, not Christmas. The song was written in 1857 by James Lord Pierpont and published under the title “One Horse Open Sleigh”. It was supposed to be played in the composer’s Sunday school class during Thanksgiving as a way to commemorate the famed Medford sleigh races. “Jingle Bells” was also the first song to be broadcast from space.

The first artificial Christmas Tree wasn’t a tree at all. It was created out of goose feathers that were dyed green. The first artificial Christmas trees were developed in Germany in the 19th century, due to a major continuous deforestation. The feather trees became increasingly popular during the early 20th century and finally made their way to the US.

In the Netherlands, Sinterklaas (the Dutch version of Santa Claus) arrives from Spain, not from the North Pole. And that’s not the only weird thing about the Dutch Christmas. Sinterklaas has his little helpers, but they are not adorable hard-working elves: they are black-faced boys and girls who can steal your kids if they misbehave, and bring them to back Spain which is, according to the Dutch, a severe punishment.

In Germany, Heiligabend, or Christmas Eve, is said to be a magical time when the pure in heart can hear animals talking. They can also see that rivers turn into wine, Christmas tree blossoms bear fruit, mountains open, revealing gems hidden inside and bell ringing can be heard from the bottom of the sea.

5.Christmas trees were first used by ancient Egyptians and Romans

The origin or the use of Christmas trees goes way back to ancient Egyptians and Romans. They used evergreen trees like fir or pine trees, wreaths, and garlands. And the use of modern Christmas trees started in Germany in the 16th century. Instead of the glitzy decorations that we see on them today, they were decorated with fruits and nuts. Wet bet you didn’t know this interesting fact about the Christmas tree!

The Christmas wreath is a symbol of love and eternal life

The Christmas wreath is representative of the crown of thorns that Jesus wore. Eventually, the colours of Christmas – red, green, and gold were added. Red is said to represent the blood of Jesus, green is supposed to symbolize life, and gold stands for royalty and light. And the evergreen foliage used to make Christmas wreaths symbolises the continuity of life and nature even in the darkest days of winters.

