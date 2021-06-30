MONTANA NEWS

Flathead Electric Co-op

Warns Public of Scams

Flathead Electric Cooperative (FEC) wants to advise the public that some members have received fraudulent phone calls and text messages threatening to cut their power off. The imposters ask the consumers to provide credit card or other financial account information and personally identifiable information over the phone. One angle of this scam is to say the consumer owes on his or her account and will have service shut off unless payment or payment information is provided immediately. Please do not fall victim to these scams and please help FEC spread the word.

The Co-op does not call and threaten to disconnect power. Staff follows a comprehensive series of procedures with regards to delinquent accounts to find an equitable solution for all concerned before a disconnect is carried out.

Should you receive a call similar to those reported, do not release your personal information and please notify the Co-op. You can also report unwanted calls or scams to the Federal Trade Commission.

Senator Daines meets with Montana airmen & airwomen

Daines joined Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall at Malmstrom Air Force Base.

Daines and Secretary Kendall met with Montana airmen and airwomen on duty and thanked them for their service, especially over the Christmas holiday.

Daines said it was an honor to meet with and recognize several Montana airmen and airwomen for their hard work and dedication to the mission at Malmstrom and our country.

Submitted by Rachel Dumke