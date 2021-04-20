Summer Sports for Kids

Libby Logger Volleyball

Hosts University of Idaho Volleyball Camp

June 16 & 17

4th-8th grade, 9-11:30 a.m.

(Cost is $45)

9th-12th Grade, 12:30-3:30 p.m. and 4:30-7 p.m.

(Cost is $100)

Registration forms available at Libby High School

Deadline to register is Friday, May 21

Late registration will be accepted.

Please contact Sam Hannah at 291-2903

*Please inquire about scholarships if needed.

Camp will be overseen by University of Idaho head coach, Debbie Buchanan, and some of her collegiate athletes.

Lincoln County Youth Soccer Association

Soccer Camp, July 12 – 16

J. Neils Soccer Fields, Libby

3-5 years old, 8-9 am

$79 per child

6-16 years old, half day

$124 per child

8-16 years old, full day

$150 per child

Avoid a $10 late fee by completing your registration online ten days before your camp’s start date.

*All camp participants must wear a mask.

Register at challengersports.com

Troy Parks & Recreation Swimming Lessons

Two sessions: July 19-30 or August 2-13

Registration is now open for Troy Parks and

Recreation Swimming Lessons

Open to youth 5-years of age and up.

Sessions run Monday thru Friday

July 19-30 or August 2-13

Confirmation of lessons and an official schedule will be sent out to students via email or mail at the end of June.

Lessons are FREE to children within Troy School District and $25 for out of District.

Registration Forms are due by Friday, June, 11 and available at WF Morrison Elementary, True Value or by email at tyann.h@gmail.com. Please return forms to the office at WF Morrison Elementary,

True Value

or mail to

PO Box 755 inTroy.

Call 293-1304 for more info.

Libby Elementary School

2021 Mini Track Meet

“They showed up every day eager to be there,” shared Brittany Katzer, 2021 Libby Elementary Track Camp coordinator of the week-long camp leading in to the mini-meet held at Logger Stadium this past Wednesday. “The energy and vibe was positive and encouraging. We had some kids express they were nervous or hesitant about joining, but we kept the focus on having fun and trying something new. We also worked to teach the basic skills of various track events and help the students better prepare for Middle and High School track by providing them exposure and a baseline foundation.”

“The high school track

students and coaches also helped us with the mini meet, which was wonderful to have!” Katzer added.

55 athletes

– Discus

– Turbo Javelin

– High Jump

– Hurdles

– Relays

– Sprints

– Long Jump

AND MORE!