Valentine news

Valentine’s Day Flower Facts

It’s estimated that the U.S. alone is going to spend $3.3 billion on flowers for loved ones this year. Of the 124.6 million households in the U.S. it’s predicted that 43 million of them will purchase flowers. Who says you can’t be your own Valentine? In 2015, 18% of women sent themselves flowers.

Valentine’s Day Flower Fun Facts posted by 1800flowers.com

Top Love Songs of all time

I will always love you” by Whitney Houston

“Something” by The Beatles

“My Girl“ by The Temptations

“My heart will go on” by Celine Dion

“Make you feel my love“ by Adele

Top Love Songs of All Time Courtesy of toplovesongs.com

Shop local this Valentine’s Day

Money Stays

Local

When you shop at our local businesses in our community this Valentine’s day or upcoming holidays, much more of your money stays local. What does that mean? The money you put in goes straight back to the community.

Raise Your

Property Value

A beautiful, thriving and economical Main Street-type shopping area close to your home can raise your property values in our community.

Help Build a Stronger Community

Your supporting your neighbors when you shop local. Our community businesses hire locals in our communities, donate to local charities, and sponsor local children in various ways. Shopping at a local business can mean you’re helping a your neighbor pay their mortgage, pay their bills or donate back to local charities. You are supporting a person, not a corporation. That’s important.

It’s Fun!

Cruzin in and out of little moms and pops shops is just simply fun! Our local businesses have some cool and unique gifts that you won’t get anywhere else.

Valentine’s Day Facts

$21.8 Billion: Total Valentine’s Day spending projected for 2021 ($164.76 per person celebrating).

$231 vs. $101: Men will spend more than twice as much as women, on average, for Valentine’s Day 2021.

$8.1 Billion: Amount Americans will spend on jewelry ($4.1B), flowers ($2B) and candy ($2B).

1 in 6: Marriages begins online.

33%: Overall online dating activity increase across the US between February 1 and February 14.

Courtesy of Wallet Hub.

Valentine’s Movies that never get old

The Notebook is beloved by women everywhere for good reason. Allie (Rachel McAdams) is such a warm and likable character, pursued by the equally charming Noah (Ryan Gosling). Their love story withstands many tests but we realize that it lasts into their old age.

Wonderful performances by McAdams and Gosling have made this a super-popular and award-winning film.

A Star is Born is about a musician who helps a young singer find fame as age and alcoholism send his own career into a downward spiral.

A romance made, and remade, for each generation since the first version in 1937. The movie’s fourth iteration stars Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. At first, their romance is unlikely—but Jackson Maine (Cooper) knows, after seeing Ally (Lady Gaga) perform, hat she’s a real talent.

Titanic is a 1997 American epic romance and disaster film directed, written, co-produced, and co-edited by James Cameron. Incorporating both historical and fictionalized aspects.

It is based on accounts of the sinking of the RMS Titanic, and stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet as members of different social classes who fall in love aboard the ship during its ill-fated maiden voyage

The History of Cupid

In mythology, Cupid (which means passionate desire) is the god of desire, erotic love, attraction and affection. Son of the love goddess Venus and the god of war Mars, his bow and arrow represent that in which his source of power flows. Anybody who is shot by Cupid’s arrow is filled with uncontrollable love and desire.

Valentine’s Day Spending Survey

Some People Want Love More Than Health. 50% of people would rather get shot by Cupid’s arrow than the COVID-19 vaccine.

More Men Say V-Day Debt is Worth it: Men are nearly two times more likely than women to think a Valentine’s Day gift is worth going into credit card debt.

Bad Credit Might Keep You Single. 47% of people wouldn’t marry someone with bad credit.

Reckless Spending Ends Relationships: 47% of people would break up with their significant other if he or she spent irresponsibly.

Financial Irresponsibility Isn’t Attractive: 44% of people say irresponsible spending is a bigger turnoff than bad breath.

Love is Blooming for Some People. 48% of people say they got richer in love since last Valentine’s Day.

Spending Survey courtesy of Wallet Hub.

Affectionate Term

Part of Speech: Noun

Meaning: A condescendingly affectionate term of address for a child, wife or sweetheart, a bit on the silly side these days.

Afectionate Term vpurtesy of dictionary.com