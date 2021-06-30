WELCOME TO THE WORLD

Finley Smart

Vincent Smart and Ashley Auge welcomed baby girl, Finley Smart on January 12, 2022. Finley weighed seven pounds, 8.2 ounces, and was 21 inches long at time of birth. She was delivered by Dr. Brian Bell, at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center in Libby, Mont.

Photo provided by Jameson Images.

Kartyn Shupe

Thomas Olin and Castyn Shupe welcomed baby girl, Kartyn Lee Cameron Shupe on December 31, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Kartyn weighed 9 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 21 inches long at time of birth. She was delivered by Dr. Daniel Taylor Williams at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center in Libby, Mont.

Photo provided by Jameson Images

Abigail Rose

Thomas and Rachel Tanner welcomed baby girl, Abigail Rose on January 2, 2022 at their home. Abigail weighed seven pounds, 5 ounces and was 21 inches long at time of birth.

Grandparents are Mark and Teresa Tullsen, and Steve and Jacque Tanner. She was delivered by Courtney Tanner and Joyce Vogel, Licensed Midwives.

Fish expert, Jared Lampton, joins 10:14 KIDS on Wednesday. A great “fishers of men” lesson for sure!

10:14 KIDS is a free, faith based after school program for kids in kindergarten through 4th grade. Our mission is to provide a fun and safe learning environment where kids will learn about Jesus, play, learn, and grow friendships. Activities include: active games, crafts, special guest speakers, and discovering Jesus through the Bible.

10:14 KIDS meets on Wednesdays, afterschool, at Libby Christian Church until 4:30 pm, (paralleling the school year).

Transportation is available from your child’s school to Libby Christian Church.

Please contact Marisa Thompson for any additional questions at

293-3747 or marisa@libbychristianchurch.com

Courtesy of Libby Christian Church