Family news

Obituaries

Barry

Allen

Boothman, 69, of Libby

Barry Allen Boothman died on April 10, 2020 at his home in Libby. He was 69 years old. Barry was born on Oct. 28, 1950 to Eve and Allen (Jude) Boothman.

He grew up in Libby with his parents and four brothers, Harry (Jim), Fred, Jerry, and Dick. Barry worked at the Libby Dam when he was young, but music was his true passion. He played his left hand 12 string guitar for many occasions and worked as “The Mountain Man,” in the bars in the Libby area. Barry traveled all over, playing his guitar until he met his soulmate, Lisa Mote, of Lake City, Fla. Barry and Lisa returned to Libby, where they lived with their family for the last 42 years.

Barry is preceded in death by his parents, Eve and Jude, his brothers Harry (Jim), Fred, and Jerry.

Barry is survived by the love of his life, Lisa, his children John Herb, Angela Fischer, and Kelsey Reynolds, and his brother, Dick. Barry was also a proud grandfather to Aspen, twins Nash and Athena Fischer, Donovan Herb, and Jeffery and Jacey Offenbecher.

Barry loved to write and sing songs for his family. “When the Work Is All Done In the Fall,” is a family favorite he would sing, and all the grandkids heard and loved him singing “Puff The Magic Dragon” from day one.

Barry was a man of few words, but when he sang, everyone listened.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a gathering to remember Barry will be held at a later date. At that time, family and friends will be asked to bring pictures, memories, and songs to the gathering.

Roberta “Bobbie” Carabin Havens Profitt, 80, of

Libby

We lost our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to a lengthy battle with renal failure. Roberta “Bobbie” Carabin Havens Profitt passed away in Libby, Mont., on April 25, 2020.

Bobbie was born on Oct. 24, 1939, in Butte, Mont., to Tom and Ann Carabin. She and her brothers, Jim and Jack, were raised in Walkerville and Melrose until they moved to Libby in 1950. Her father was then employed by St. Regis and her mother worked for Adkins Grocery and later for Libby Rexall Drug.

Bobbie attended Old Central School, Libby Junior High, and Libby High School, graduating in 1957 as the class valedictorian. She continued her education at Northern Montana College in Havre, Mont., earning a degree in elementary education.

While in college, she met Gene Havens and they were married in July of 1960 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Libby. They were divorced in 1979. Bobbie married Larry Profitt in Oct. of 1986, and they were married until his passing in March of 1998.

Second graders were lucky to have Miss Carabin as their teacher in Kalispell, where she began her educational career in the fall of 1959. Soon after, the second graders of Missoula would have the same good fortune. Returning to Libby with her family, Bobbie worked at the Libby Rexall Drug for eight years. Then, in 1979, she began a twenty-five year journey of sharing her love of books as the McGrade School librarian.

Bobbie was positively involved in all of her children’s activities and academics during their school careers. She was also a Libby Jayceen, providing service projects to the local community. She filled her free time with family camping, reading, bridge, travel, and attending Broadway productions. A good-natured competitor and savvy card player, Bobbie was always ready and willing to play a game, even new ones. As a lifelong Catholic, Bobbie prayed the rosary daily, in addition to faithful attendance to Mass. Truly, the wealth of warmth came when she would gather with family and friends. In her later years, Bobbie enjoyed both relaxing weekends and festive parties at the Miller’s cabin on Upper Thompson Lake. She delighted in her wonderful relationship with her grandson, Shay Miller.

Preceding Bobbie in death were her parents, Tom and Ann Carabin; her husband, Larry Profitt; her grandmother, Afra Carabin; and grandchildren, Jennifer and Nathaniel Miller.

Bobbie’s survivors include children Mary Ann (Kevin) Miller of Libby, Tom (Glenda) Havens of Kalispell, and Matt (Sally) Havens of Trout Creek; grandchildren Shay Miller of Eugene, Ore., Zach Havens of Kalispell, Courtney (Adam) Anderson of Libby, Allen (Kelsie) Havens of England, Darin Havens of Trout Creek, and Kaitlyn Havens of Trout Creek; brothers Jack Carabin of Columbia Falls and Jim Carabin of Bull River; seven great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and many special friends.

A rosary and funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Libby, Mont., after the pandemic restrictions have been lifted. There will be an announcement in local newspapers. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com.