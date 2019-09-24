FAMILY NEWS

Lorry Wayne Dotson, 80, of

Libby

Lorry passed away at home on Feb. 1, 2020. Lorry was born Dec. 12, 1939 at Fort Peck, Mont. He and his twin brother Larry were numbers nine and ten of 13 children born to Raymond (Pude) and Blanche (Quilling) Dotson.

Lorry spent his early years in Lambert, Mont. He served in the U.S. Army and then worked various construction jobs around the state. He moved to Libby in 1965 where he worked at the lumber mill, on the Libby Dam construction, at the Zonolite mine, and then in maintenance for Libby Public Schools (most of those years at Asa Wood) after a brief time near Bozeman where he owned a carpet cleaning business. Lorry married Susan Bolle in 1966 and they raised their four children in Libby during their 31 year marriage.

Lorry enjoyed dancing, gardening, building things, and spending time with his kids and then his grand kids. He spent time riding his bike all over the county, spent some time perfecting wine making, and did some water color painting, he was never one to sit around.

Lorry really loved entertaining and was always good for a poem, a joke, or his signature train whistle. If he had written this obituary I’m sure it would have been “Lorry died, boat for sale” – the punch line to one of his favorites.

Lorry was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Ray, Dale, Barney, Milton, and George, sisters Mary and Mildred, and his daughter Jennifer.

He is survived by his children Janis Scritchfield of New Iberia, Louisiana; Liz (Cory) Voorhies of Libby; and Nick (Catherine) Dotson of Libby; ten grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; brothers Larry (Fe) Dotson, Libby; Jack Dotson, Butte; sisters Delores Levno, Belgrade; Doris Dotson, Ennis; and Minnie (David) Krueger, Fort Collins, Colo.; too many nieces and nephews to count, and his long-time companion Ursula.

A Celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenberg fh.com.