FAMILY NEWS

Obituaries

Sandra Kay

Nelson, 78, of

Libby

Sandra Kay Nelson passed away at Kalispell Regional Medical Center on February 24th, 2020. She was born on August 20th, 1941 in Dixon, Montana to Hugh and Mariane Heyne. She grew up all over the pacific northwest. She enjoyed her time in Bremerton, Washington, Cottage Grove, Oregon, Clark Fork, Idaho and Libby, Montana. She spoke fondly of her time in the different places she grew up and even revisited them during her lifetime.

Sandy graduated from Libby High School in 1959. She enjoyed her school years and all of her wonderful school friends. Sandra kept in touch with many of her high school friends throughout her life and had a special bond with the wonderful ladies that still lived here in Libby. Lunches, coffee and the occasional dinner with these special ladies were the highlight of her day or week. Good laughs and a lot of smiles.

Sandy spent her early adult life in Libby working at Millers Clothing Store and Montgomery Wards. Sandy also worked at Mountain Meadows, Shoes and Socks as well as a daycare attendant at Care Bear Daycare during her work career.

Sandy married Pete Nelson and they raised two children together with love and encouragement. Sandy did all the motherly things she could while her children participated in activities when they were young. Sandy made sure she was home when her children arrived home from school and more times than not they brought neighborhood kids with them. Sandy was active in her children’s activities as well…..Cub Scout leader, PTA member, Little League mother and a fund-raiser for many causes. Sandy followed her children’s activities through their school years and then followed her grandchildren through their school years. She enjoyed watching and encouraging all the kids that were doing activities. She wanted them all to succeed not only in their activities but in life in general.

Sandy was very skilled at sewing, crochet and knitting. She made clothes, hats, gloves, scarves, adult afghans and her specialty was making baby afghans and baby booties. She made them for fundraisers, gifts and special occasions. They are cherished items.

Sandy is survived by one sibling, Budd Heyne (Nancy), two children, JD (Tammie) and Kasey (Bill-deceased), four grandchildren, William Reichel (Devon), Rhiannon Reichel, Amanda Peterson (Robert), Heidi Nelson, 12 nieces and nephews and her beloved furry children, Rocky, Barkley and Houston.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Mariane Heyne, husband Pete Nelson, sisters Joan Hawkins (Bill-deceased) and Vicki Schneider (Jim), brothers Phil Heyne, Don Heyne and Richard Heyne.

Services will be Saturday, February 29th, 2020 at 1:00pm at Christ Lutheran Church in Libby, MT. A reception will follow the service. Graveside services will follow the reception at Milnor Lake Cemetery near Savage Lake.

Memorials can be made to WINGS PO Box 1160 Libby, MT 59923

Sandy’s family would like to thank Libby Volunteer Ambulance Service, Cabinet Peaks Medical Center Emergency Staff and Kalispell Regional Medical Center for all their efforts and care they provided. We know Mom / Grandma received the best care possible and all efforts were made to keep her comfortable and at peace. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com.

Death

Notice:

Myrtle Marie

Andres, 93, of

Libby

Myrtle Marie Andres, 93, passed away Tuesday, February 25th at the Libby Care Center.

She is survived by her children Allan Olson, Carol Miller, Wanda Sidmore, Bonnie Rowell, Lloyd Sidmore and Dan Sidmore.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby.

Zenón

Ignacio “Nash” Chio

Almeida, of Libby

Zenón Ignacio “Nash” Chio Almeida, passed away peacefully at home at the age of 81 on the morning of Thursday, February 20th, 2020. He was a loving husband and father, born June 6th, 1938 in Tampico Alto, Veracruz, Mexico.

After receiving a 3rd grade education in Mexico, he eventually made his way to Libby in 1961 and married a local girl, Shirline Jones. In 1967, he became a naturalized citizen and achieved his G.E.D in 1983. He worked as a machinist and millwright. He loved the community; he volunteered in Search and Rescue, ambulance, mentored local youth and was an advocate for the anti-bullying initiative.

In his spare time he enjoyed rock climbing, scuba diving, and collecting rocks. He loved the United States of America, Montana and especially, Libby and the surrounding mountains.

He is preceded by beloved son Eric.

He is survived by his wife Shirline of 58 years and their children; daughter-in-law Donna, her children Tanya and Erika, Sally (Rick) Cordier; their children, Tyler, Lindsay, Jace, Damon, Dustin and Devin; Greg (Amy), their children, Michael and Rose, foster son Curtis Cureau and many much loved nieces, nephews, great grandchildren and extended family.

Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be made to www.schnackenbergfh.com.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date

Births

Zophia Doyle

Zophia Doyle was born on Feb. 17 of 2020 at 6:54 p.m. at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center in Libby, Mont. Zophia weighed in at 8 pounds and 1.1 ounces. Her parents are Stephanie and Ron Doyle.

Chari Leah Rae Stoltz

Chari Leah Rae Stolz was born on Feb. 16 of 2020 at 4:02 a.m. at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center in Libby, Mont. Chari weighed in at 7 pounds and 5.7 ounces. Her parents are Cory and Patience Stolz.