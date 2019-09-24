FAMILY NEWS

Alfred, (Al),

Alfred, (Al), Victor, Pennock, 91, of Libby, of Libby, Mont. passed away peacefully Thursday Feb. 27, 2020 at the age of 91.

He was born on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 1928 to George Victor and Clara Ellen Pennock, where he joined sister Phyllis Nadine in Horton, Ore. A few years later sister Dixie Lee was born. “Fritz,” as he was called by his close friends and family graduated from Triangle High School in Blachly, Ore. in 1946, where he lettered in basketball and football.

Al joined the U.S. Air Force on Feb. 13, 1947. He took his basic training at Lackland AFB in Texas and was sent to Radar School in Raton, Fla. Al proudly served his country until 1968. He was involved in the Korean Conflict in 1951 with the 49th Fighter-Bomber Wing. In 1952 he was re-assigned to the Yaak Radar Station outside of Troy, Mont., where he met Jeanne Cole Olson and young Son Randy Lee of Libby. They were married in October of 1953 and shortly thereafter were assigned to North Bend, Ore. where their three children Patty, Larry and Donnie were all born in nearby Coos Bay.

Al’s assignments then took the family to Beaver Lodge, Alberta, Canada from 1958 through 1961; Klamath Falls, Ore. from 1961 through 1966; and Las Vegas, Nev. from 1966 thru 1968. He retired from the USAF on Dec. 1, 1968.

During Al’s years of service, the family traveled annually to visit Grandparents and family members in Oregon and Montana during the holidays. They also traveled to other destinations including Crater Lake (One of Al’s favorites to feed the squirrels and take in the beautiful scenery), Glacier National Park, the Grand Canyon, Bryce Canyon, Zion National Park, Lake Mead, and Disneyland, trips to the Oregon Coast as well as many camping trips.

Al’s retirement took the family back to Troy, Mont. from 1969 through 1971. There he worked at Len’s Chevron until he was hired on with W.R. Grace (Zonolite) in Libby, Mont. in 1971 where he stayed employed to fully retire in 1999. In late 1971 Al and Jeanne divorced, he then moved to Libby, Mont. where he met his second wife Betty Lou Case Volkenand. They married in Feb. of 1975, he was joined by her four teenaged children Duane, Jerry (Dean), David and Vicki.

Al became actively involved with the VFW Post 1548 for years during his time in Libby serving at many positions as well as an Honor Guard. In 2006, he was presented a Plaque for Meritorious & Distinguished Service.

Al enjoyed the outdoors, fly fishing, hunting, berry picking, gathering wood and just taking in the scenery. He also loved bowling and played softball for many years during his time in the USAF.

Al was preceded in death by his parents George and Clara, sister Dixie Lee, his wife Betty Lou, Stepson Randy Lee and Grandson Larry “Duane” Pennock.

Al is survived by sister Phyllis Nadine Frazier of Turner, Ore.; daughter-in-Law Sherry of Troy, Mont.; daughter Patricia “Patty” Drane and husband Rick of Kalispell, Mont.; sons Larry and wife Toni Pennock of Bonners Ferry, Idaho; Donnie and wife Karol of Hayden, Idaho; Duane, Dean, David Volkenand ,Vicki; 18 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. at the Schnackenberg & Nelson Funeral Home in Libby on Saturday, April 18. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnacken bergfh.com.