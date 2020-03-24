Family News

Obituaries

Dorothy Marie McCarty, 77, of

Libby

Dorothy Marie McCarty, 77, passed into the arms of her savior on March 17, 2020. She was born Feb. 12, 1943 in Kalispell, Mont. to Walter and Alice McQueen.

Dorothy had many interests including the Whitefish chapter of the order of the Eastern Star, and other activities with the Libby United Methodist Church. She also had passions for gardening, singing in church, and for playing Sunday evening dominoes with her best, friend Lynn Zimmerman.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Tom McCarty.

She is survived by her six children, Les Elgin and his wife Annette; Mark Elgin and his wife Vivian; Catherine Adkins; Ruby Weinman and her husband James; Greg Elgin; Tammy McCarty; and Dena Garcia; siblings, Bobby and Larry McQueen; Rose Stahlberg; Sharon Curtiss; and Eileen Amundson; 19 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren, and ten great-great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus precautionary measures. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnack enbergfh.com.

James L. Jones, 87, of Libby

was peacefully called home to be with the Lord on March 19, 2020. James (Jimmy) was born May 19, 1932 in Beaver, Okla. to Thomas Lee and Cora Edith (Sears) Jones. As a young child, Jimmy moved to southern California with his family which is where he was raised. At the age of 16 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served from June of 1948 to July of 1951. He was a gunner in the Navy’s first operational helicopter squadron (HU-1) stationed out of Miramar for a year and then spent the rest of his enlistment stationed on a Naval destroyer (USS Hopewell DD-681) during the Korean Conflict/War.

After an honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy, Jimmy moved back to California where he met the love of his life, Judith Corder. Jimmy and Judy were married in Nevada on Aug. 30, 1955 before establishing their home together in southern California. They moved to Montana in 1970 where Jimmy worked at the Libby Dam, retiring in 1998 as an electrical supervisor. They spent 58 wonderful years together and raised six children.

Jimmy is survived by his son Tom Jones (Sue) of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; his daughter Tonsie (Rod) of Libby; son Tim Jones (Mary) of Foresthill, Calif.; daughter Tina Carlock (John) of Libby; son Ted Jones of Marysville, Calif.; and son Tracy Jones of Marysville, Calfi.; Nine grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Jimmy was preceded in death by his wife Judy in 2013. He was also preceded in death by his parents Thomas Jones and Cora Sears Dickerman as well as his sister Marilyn West.

Jimmy’s stature alone demanded respect and even fear from some, but in reality, he was a big teddy bear and a pure gentleman through and through. He had a truly kind and loving heart. He taught his children the importance of hard work but most importantly the value of family, time, and respect of others. He was a family man and spent countless hours boating and camping with his family. Those who knew Jimmy were honored with his genuine loving spirit.

Jimmy will be greatly missed by his children who find comfort in knowing he is reunited with Judy and they are dancing in heaven. Arrangements are pending for a private family memorial (celebration of life).

Keith

Kinden, 72

Keith Kinden, 72, passed away on Dec. 31, 2019 in Clark Pampanga, Philippines.

Keith was born in Williston, N.D., to Arthur Kinden and Francis Stoveland on Aug. 8, 1947. He grew up in Watford City, N.D., where he attended primary school and was even taught by his mother alongside his classmates for a few years. Keith joined the United States Marine Corps at the age of 18 and began working in the woods in northwest Montana following an honorable discharge in 1968.

In the following years, he acquired his pilot’s license and several certificates from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which enabled him to maintain and build aircraft, fly as a charter and contract pilot, and train students to become pilots themselves. Keith’s career in general aviation included time managing wildlife, fighting forest fires, making movies, investigating crashes, building flying machines, and countless other endeavors.

Services will be privately held.

Births

Beau Decker

Beau Decker was born on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center in Libby, Montana. He weighed eight pounds, 9½ ounces, and was 21¼ inches long at the time of his birth. His parents are Marko and Stephanie Decker. He was delivered by Dr. Kelli Jarrett.

Silas Lee Richey

Silas Lee Richey was born on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at 7:40 p.m. at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center in Libby, Montana. He weighed eight pounds, 2½ounces, and was 21½ inches long at the time of his birth.

His parents are Paige Adkinson and Kelvin Richey. He was delivered by Dr. Jana Hall.

Merrick Brooks

Merrick Brooks was born on Sunday Nov. 24, 2019 at 7:25 a.m. at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center in Libby, Montana. He weighed seven pounds, 12 ounces, and was 20½ inches long at the time of his birth. His parents are David and Victoria Brooks.