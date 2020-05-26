Family News

John Kujawa, 60, of

Libby

John Kujawa, age 60, passed away Friday, May 22. He was born and raised in Libby, Mont. by his parents Loren and Gynell Kujawa. He attended Libby Schools, until he graduated in 1978. He married DeeDee Siefke, in 1979. They have four children: Kassie, Jacob, Stephen and Shelby.

John worked as a logger, and lived out his life as an avid trapper and outdoorsman. He enjoyed his time in the outdoors and being with his family. He is preceded in death by his mother Gynell and a brother Joey.

He is survived by DeeDee, his wife of 40 years; children Kassie Grassi (Zach) from Spokane, Wash; Jacob Kujawa (Kaleena) from Jackson, Wyo; Stephen Kujawa (Traci) from Libby; Shelby Kujawa from Libby; and grandchildren Ethan and Kennedy; his father Loren Kujawa, sister Mary Kujawa, and brothers Loren, Charles, Frank and Carl Kujawa, along with many nieces and nephews.

Per John’s wishes, there will be no service. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. You are invited to share condolences and memories online by visiting www.schnackenbergfh.com.

Albert C “Andy” Anderson, 81, of Libby

Albert C “Andy” Anderson, 81, passed away May 18, at his home in Libby. He was born July 14, 1938 to Swend and Ina Anderson in Preston, Idaho. Andy was a loving husband, a wonderful father and a loyal friend. He worked on the Libby Dam Project from start to finish. He then went to Alaska to work on the pipe – line. He purchased the Libby Dam RV Park while in Alaska.

Andy was a one in a million type of guy that people aspired to be like. He would go out of his way to help others. He was an avid outdoors man both hunting and fishing and loved just driving in the mountains of Montana. People lovingly called him “the big wind of the Kootenai” rest in peace. Soar with the eagles and dance with the angels.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Swend and Ina Anderson, a brother Ralph, sons Phillip Welch and Terry Anderson.

He is survived by wife Sally; son Pat; daughters Victoria, Penny, Jerri and son-in-law Steve Hasz; sisters Caroline (husband Lynn); Pauline (husband Stan); a brother Melvin (wife Lori); 6 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson.

There will be a celebration of life for this wonderful man, held August 12, at 2 p.m. at Libby Dam RV Park. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com.

Leland B. Varney, 89, of

Libby

Leland B. Varney, 89, passed away on May 12, at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center after a brief hospitalization. He was born on July 5, 1930 in Reardon, Wash. He grew up in multiple areas to include Priest River, Ida, Mountain Home, Ida., and graduated from high school in Livingston, Mont.. He was tagged with the nickname “Mickey” by his mother when he was child. This nickname carried throughout adulthood. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from February 1951 to June 1952 spending 10 months of that time in the Korean War as a Sergeant.

He met his future wife Yvonne Paul in Billings, Mont. on a blind date in 1956 and married her 4 years later in Red Lodge, Mont.. They moved to Gillette, Wyo. where Leland worked hauling crude oil. They relocated back to Billings after the job lost its contract. Leland went to work for Naranche and Konda Construction and the family soon relocated back to Wyo. to work on the missile project. Three years later the they were back in Mont. to work on road jobs throughout western Mont.. In 1967 a job change sent them to Kalispell, Mont. and then to Libby from 1967-1973 to work on the Libby Dam project. After their children were grown they moved to Anchorage, Alaska for 5 years to work on the oil pipeline. The next move was to Spokane, Was. where they bought a home. For the next 6 years Lee rotated back and forth from Spokane to Fairbanks, Alaska continuing to work in the Alaska pipeline camps until his retirement in 1985. Lee began working again in the Spokane area hauling insulation for several years. They lived in Spokane for 23 years before moving to Troy, Mont. in 2003.

Lee was a man of many interests in life. Once he became interested in something, he would obtain books and research to self-teach. He became a scuba diver, beekeeper and avid gardener including hydroponic gardening. He and Yvonne enjoyed spending time at the area casinos, and gambling became a hobby for them.

He was a gentle, simple, easing going, kind man who rarely complained. His needs were small. He could make something out of nothing and always made do with what he had. He was easy and fun to be around. After the death of Yvonne, he became active in the church and was baptized last October.

Leland and Yvonne were marred for almost 60 years until her passing in June of 2019. Lee is survived by his daughter Laura Schrader (Max) Troy, Mont.; daughter MaRene Luckey of Richland, Wash.; niece Alicia Taylor, nephew Less Miller; grandchildren Rebecca Brelin (Stan), Gretchen Vaughn (Bill), Matthew Luckey, Joseph Schrader (Krista), Ryan Luckey and 8 great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on June 6, at 1 p.m. at the Baptist Church in Troy Mont. with a potluck lunch to follow. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be made at www.schnackenbergfh.com.

Francis Marie McCully Stanton, 70, of Troy

Francis Marie McCully Stanton went to her heavenly home on February 13,. She was born to Alfred McCully and Joyce Filiatreau McCully on May 16, 1950 in Eureka, Mont.. Frances attended school in Eureka, Libby, and in Troy. She attended one year of college part-time at Flathead Valley Community College. Frances held many jobs including waitressing, postal work, and owning several different businesses, but was known for Frans Varietyland which she operated for 23 years.

Fran was very active in her community, belonging to the grange and the VFW Auxiliary #5514 for 44 years. She belonged to #1548 Libby Auxiliary for almost 3 years. She held every position and did them well and won several awards for her presidency and her work with youth groups. Frances was known as the “Give a Helping Hand Christmas Program Coordinator” for over 38 years. She organized the first Community Easter Egg Hunt in Troy and remained for many years. Frances was a talented artist, liked to sing karaoke once in a while or at a campfire. Frances had only pride and love to give to everyone she touched but her family was first. Frances raised three children. Billy Jo Brue and special friend Larry Akkerman of Troy, Rick Bragg and wife Tammy of Troy, and Roy Stanton and wife Teela of Troy. But the light in her eye was knowing she has grandchildren. Lyric and Eric Stanton of Troy, Owen and Steven Erickson, Loni Harmon of Libby, Bryant Stumpf of Billings, Veronica Stumpf of Roundup Mont, Kalie Stumpf of Spokane Wash. Great grandchildren Viora Erickson, Levi Harmon, and Emily Harmon. Frances was one of 12 children in mixed marriages. Brothers: Jumbo McCully of Libby, Charles Edward McCully and wife Willie May of Ocoee, Fla., Sam McCully and wife Fran of Troy, Bud McCully and wife Debbie of Trego, Mont., Pat McCully and wife Brenda of Trego, Mont., Michael McCully of North Dakota, Barbara McCully Frost and husband Stan Frost of Three Forks, Mont., and Bill Fisher of Arcadia Missouri. She is proceeded in death by her husband of 47 years Harold Stanton, her mother and father Alfred McCully and Joyce McCully Fisher, her sister Pam McCully and brother Bobby McCully and brother Phillip Fisher and wife Danette.

There will be a memorial service for the friends and family of Frances on June 7, at 11 a.m. at Milnor Lake Cemetery, followed by a reception picnic at the Stanton residence at 321 Riverside Avenue in Troy at 1 p.m.