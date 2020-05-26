FAMILY NEWS

Margaret F. Mack, 78, of Libby

Margaret F. Mack, 78, went to be with the Lord on June 15, with her family by her side. She was born March 18, 1942 in Glendive, Mont. to George and Frances Lovelace. She lived in Glendive/Mile City area until she was around 17 years old. She then moved to Big Timber, Mont. with her family. She worked at the Grand Motel as a waitress, that is where she met her husband, Virnie Mack through his mom Lucille Mack.

They married and made their home in Big Timber where they had four of their children, Cindy, Patti, Keith and Doris before moving to Libby, Mont., where they raised their family and had three more children, Robin, Frank and Carol, after several years of marriage, they divorced.

From a small child until the day she went to be with the Lord, Margaret loved horses. She always said she could count on them. They gave her so much comfort and joy her whole life. She didn’t own a horse that didn’t receive her hugs and kisses.

Margaret was a hard worker and good at any job she did, from raising a large family, breaking horses, waitressing, gas station attendant, bartender, mill worker and miner. She also worked hard to get her diploma at the age of 72, we are so proud of her. She taught us many things, such as working hard, how to love each other, canning, cooking, hunting, to do crafts, gardening, the game of Yahtzee, how to have fun and how to love and share the word of God.

Her love and passions were horseback riding, music and instrument playing, fishing, hunting, doing crafts, wood working, leather work, gardening, antler hunting, watching PBR, and playing Yahtzee, but most of all her family. Margaret was a very caring, sensitive person to everyone and everything. She was blessed to have lots of special friends, Connie, Carolyn, Karen, Verna, Marshall, Florence and many more.

Margaret is preceded in death by her parents, grandson Tyler Michels, step son Larry Mack, son in law Glen Peek, brothers Roy and Ricky, sisters Mary, Betty, Diane and Kathryn.

Survivors include her children Cindy Peek, Patti Regh (Jim), Keith Mack (Betty), Doris Langley (Mike), Robin Henderson (Alan), Frank Mack (Pam) and Carol Mack; 30 grandchildren, 47 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren; brother Wes; sisters Cheryl and Sandy, and several nieces and nephews.

Services were June 20, at the Libby Christian Church with Pastor Frank Mack and Pastor Phil Alspaw officiating. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com.

Ernie

Tarbert

Celebration of Life

The family of Ernie Tarbert will be hosting a celebration of Ernie’s life August 16, Sunday at the pavilion next to the Venture at 2 p.m. Come share your memories with family along with laughter, tears, music, and yes food. Be ready for a smile, you just might be on camera. Ernie’s family are all waiting to see you. Masks will be available.

Chris Mitchell– Erickson Celebration of Life

Please friends of Libby join me, Jim Mitchell, on July 25, for the celebration of my beautiful wife’s life, Chris Mitchell- Erickson, at the Riverbend Bar and Restaurant Resort at 1 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Bring lawn chairs. See you then, Riverbend is located at 13068 MT Hwy 37 Libby. Come toast to the celebration of her life!

I Love the Story of Us

“Once upon a time, you reached out your hand to me, and we began this journey… Along the way, I’ve discovered that being with you grows sweeter

and sweeter every day. Wherever life takes us, the shelter of your embrace will always be my home- the light of your loving smile my warmth and comfort. You are my storybook love, the woman of my dreams. I will miss you very-very much.”

Sally Kay Sunell

Phillips, 61

Sally, age 61, loving devoted wife and mother was called home to be with the Lord after a short illness on Sunday, June 28, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born to Howard S. and Betty L. Sunell on January 7, 1959 in Duluth, Minn. Her father passed away on July 29, 1962 when she was 3 years old. On November 14, 1963 her mother was remarried to Clyde E. Ross, when she was 4 years old. He raised her as his own child whom she dearly loved.

Sally went to school and graduated from Libby School District in 1977. She always loved that she was a Libby Logger.

Sally came to Oklahoma City to attend Oklahoma Community College. During her time there, she and other students stared attending South Woodward Church of Christ where she met her future husband Mark W. Phillips. They were married December 8, 1979. During their almost 41 years of marriage, they had 4 children. Sally had the joy of being a stay at home mom for almost 16 years.

In 1988 they became members of Grand Boulevard Church of Christ and continue to be active members. She started working in November of 1995 for the Metropolitan Library System at the Southern Oaks location. Sally was a proud and dedicated employee. She loved her job and her coworkers and always talked how fond she was of them.

Her hobbies included reading, doing puzzles, shopping, especially for shoes and clothes, spoiling her grandchildren and trivia. Sally will always be the Jeopardy champion in our eyes. She had a strong love for her fur babies.

Sally is preceded in death by her grand parents Walter and Sally Sunell, Harold and Evelyn Hutton, sister Evelyn Marie Sunell, and her grandchildren Tulsa Marie Phillips and Kylie Breanne Newey. She is survived by her parents Clyde E. and Betty L. Ross, husband Mark W. Phillips, children Emily and Jeremy Mills of Yukon, Okla.; Melissa and Dirk Burnett of Oklahoma City, Okla.; Adam and Kristy Phillips of Dibble, Okla.; Matthew and Wendy Phillips of Newalla, Okla.; twelve grandchildren: Tara, Nathan, Kaleb, Jakob, Dustyn, Sierra, Kaden, Ara, Elizabeth, Logan, Ariya, and Quinley; siblings Howard Sunell of Kalispell, Mont.; Kenny and Marina Sunell of Kalispell, Mont.; Marcia and Bill Alexander of Bonners Ferry, Ida.; Clyde E. Rin Jr of Libby, Mont.; and Mike and Lydia Simms of San Diego, Cal.; nieces and nephews Crystal, Zachary, Cassandra, Karina, Larissa, Oliver, Aaron, Jason, Jeremy, and Ashley as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. The family would love to thank everyone who loved and appreciated Sally. She was such a young and beautiful soul who had to leave us too soon.

Birth

Kendrick Mac McClune

Evelynn Leah Kanan was born on June 25 at home in Libby, Mont. She weighed seven pounds and 13 ounces and was 21 inches long.

Evelynn parents are Shawn and Charity Kanan. She is welcomed by her 2 sisters: Lyla, Autumn and her 4 brothers: Micah, Josiah, Ezekiel and Rueben. She was delivered by Joyce Vogel, Licensed Midwife

Kendrick Mac McClune

Kendrick Mac McClune was born on June 23 at 11:30 p.m., at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center in Libby, Mont. He weighed six pounds and ten ounces and was 20 inches long at time of birth. His parents are Paul McClune and Lexi Ross. He was delivered by Dr, Kelli Jarett

