FAMILY NEWS

Kathleen “K”

Jaqueth-Watson , ; of Libby

Kathleen “K” Jaqueth-Watson passed away peacefully on July 23, in Libby Mont.. She was born July 4, 1931 to Art and Jennie Radcliffe in Ritchey, Mont. She was the only child of the busy sheep ranch. She earned her college degree at Northern Montana College in Havre and spent two weeks in England with the International Experimental Living Group. In 1951 K moved to Libby to teach 3rd grade at the new Central School. There she met Ken “Corky” Jaqueth and they were married on August 1, 1953. K and Ken raised 3 children, Nanette, Scott and Rick.

K was very devoted to the Catholic Church and was honored for her service with the Catholic Alter Society. An active member of the Libby Women’s Club, K was the driving force for the installation of the traffic light at the intersection near the Chamber of Commerce. She spent hours showing films and speaking at every club meeting in Libby to show evidence of the danger to school children using the highway crossing. K was given an award from the State Federation of Women’s Club’s for the greatest increase in the local organizations membership and served as chairman for many district events. She also served in the Modern Arts Club and with the Red Cross where her job was director to servicemen’s families. She was on call 24 hours a day, contacting families of servicemen or arranging for servicemen to get home from overseas for emergencies. K was president of the Troy-Libby Community Concert Association for two years, was active in the Boy/Cub Scouts and participated in the Jaycees Chapter when it formed in 1957. K was also recognized for her devotion and work to the Republican Party and was honored as women of the year in 1970. All this being done while raising her children and working at the Jaqueth family car dealership/hardware store. In the early 80’s K and Ken were divorced. She met Len Watson, a jeweler, and they moved to Alaska, living in Anchorage and then in Dutch Harbor where she worked for the Alaska Commercial Company. While working there, she appeared on an episode of National Geographic Explorer where the first Russian fishing fleet was allowed to dock on US soil since the Cold War. K and Len then moved to Nome where K continued to work for the Alaska Commercial Company, managing their hardware store. In the mid 80’s K and Len joined the Peace Corp, which took them to Roatan Honduras for 3 years. While living there, K worked to help local businesses get financing and she and Len started a jewelry school. After leaving the Peace Corp, K and Len moved to Glendive, Mont. to care for K’s mother. There, they operated their jewelry business until Len’s death in 1994. In 1997, K moved back to Libby to be closer to her children and continued operating the jewelry business for several more years. In her “retired” years, K traveled the states on the back of a Harley and even jumped out of a perfectly good airplane for her 78th birthday. She was fearless and always up for an adventure and believed that “In giving the world your very best, it’s best will come back to you”.

She is survived by her son Rick, his wife Leslie and their children Zach and Alyshia, nieces, Lynn, Jan and Amanda Jaqueth, and many, many wonderful friends. K was preceded in death by her parents, husband Len and her children Nanette and Scott.

Due to Covid-19, funeral services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com.

Corey Robin Kyes, 26, of Libby

Corey Robin Kyes, 26, died on Sunday, August 9, at Horseshoe Bend, Idaho.

Services will be at 3 p.m., Sunday, August 23, at the Fred Brown Pavillion in Libby with social distancing. Bring your own chairs, please. A potluck reception will follow. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com.