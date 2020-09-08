FAMILY NEWS

Michael (Jay) St. Onge,37, of Libby

Michael Jay St. Onge, 37, passed away August 20. He was born June 14, 1983 on his mothers birthday in Libby, Montana to Michael Leroy St. Onge and Julie Stehlik St. Onge Hagen.

Jay attended school in Libby and joined the army in 2004. He served for 5 years as a Patriot Missile Systems Technician. He also worked as a logger, a wind turbine tech, a plumbing apprentice, a roofer, and a heating, cooling and ventilation (HVAC) technician.

Jay’s passion for life, nature and music inspired him to excellence. He had exuberance for adventures, a good sense of humor and was always offering to help others. He was a great person and will be dearly missed.

Jay is survived by his father, Michael St. Onge of Coram, Mont.; his mother, Julie Hagen; sister Amanda Johnson; grandparents Cal and Gerry St. Onge, all from Libby, Mont.; Linda Stehlik of the Yaak, Mont.; and numerous other relatives and friends.

A private military honor service is planned.

Nancy Kay Lee, 59, of Libby

Nancy Kay Lee, 59, passed away suddenly September 1, in Troy, Mont.. She was born October 14, 1960 in Boulder, Colorado to Richard and Marylou Vinzenz.

Nancy and her previous husband Frank Folkerts started their family in California, where they had four children, Jeremiah, Jacob, Jennie, Johanna. They relocated to Yaak, Mt in 1991. Nancy later moved into Troy, Mont. for her children to attend high school. While in Troy, she began her career in banking and met her current husband Joseph Lee, and later moved to North Dakota. Nancy was a caring and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to everyone. She enjoyed family time and caring for others. That included her many years on the Troy Volunteer Ambulance. She enjoyed her drives in the Yaak with her husband Joe, and spring vacations in Arizona with her parents and extended family.

Nancy is survived by her husband Joe; parents Richard and Marylou; brother Dale; sons Jeremiah, Jacob; daughter Jennie; stepsons Lars, Robert, Daylan; mother-in-law Dee and numerous other family members and friends.

The family held a private service on Saturday September 5, in one of Nancy’s favorite spots in Yaak Valley. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com.

John A. Ring, 80, of Troy

John A. Ring, 80, died on Tuesday, September 1, at his home in Troy of natural causes.

Services were held 1 p.m., Tuesday, September at Three Lakes Church in Troy. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com.

BIRTHS

Emma Cratty

Emma Cratty was born on July 16 at 9:12 p.m. at Cabinet peaks Medical Center in Libby, Mont. She weighed six pounds and 14 ounces and was 20 inches long at time of birth. Her parents are Trevor and Ashley Cratty . She was delivered by Dr. Jana Hall.

Bennette Wade

Bennett Wade was born on August 14 at 9:50 p.m. at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center in Libby, Mont. He was seven pounds and .4 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long. His parents are Matthew Roberts and Shaelin Jensen. He was delivered by Dr. Brian bell

Westyn Carlie Car

Westyn Carlie Carpenter was born at home on August 19. She weighed seven pounds and four ounces at time of birth. Her parents are Ryan Carpenter and Kelsey Fenn. She is welcomed by her sister LoriAnne. She was delivered by Joyce Vogel, Licensed Midwife