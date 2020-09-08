FAMILY NEWS

Timothy Michael McNair,

Timothy Michael McNair, born in Newport Wash. on June 23 1935, passed away September 26. Tim moved around the Pacific Northwest growing up with his parents Hallie and Dorothy McNair as they pursued work and landed in many interesting spots. Among them; the Pend Oreille river where his dad ran the Ruby ferry; upriver at Furport, Wash. where his mom and dad ran a store; Monroe, Wash. on large acreage. He spent much of his time in the woods as a boy developing his lifelong love of the outdoors, and especially hunting. Graduated high school in Newport, Wash. where he had met his high school sweetheart and eventual life long companion Laura Pearce. They married June 19th, 1953 and were together 67plus years. Tim and Laura moved to the Seattle area where Tim started his career as a truck driver in 1953. They had 5 children by the time they moved back to the Spokane area in 1963 where Tim worked at Garrett Freight Lines until retirement in 1985. After raising a family they moved to Libby, Mont. where they made many friends and had an active social life. Tim enjoyed hunting elk, deer, and

other outdoor activities in Montana. He got in the routine of riding his bicycle everyday for miles which kept him health as his doctors could attest. They moved to Bonners Ferry, Ida. in 2015 where he and Laura lived till his passing. Laura and Tim have created a large family (their “legacy”) of 5 children, 13 grandchildren, and so far 9 great-grand children. Survived by wife Laura McNair (Pearce), daughter Kim Owens (McNair); son Michael McNair; son Patrick McNair (Jeanie); daughter Kelly Olbekson (Jim); son Terry McNair (Brenda); and all of their “cherished” grandkids.

Robert “Bob” G. Pedersen, 89, died on Tuesday, September 29, at Libby Care Center.

Services will be at 1 p.m., Wednesday, October 7, at the City of Libby Cemetery with military honors. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby.

Baylor McHugh was born on

September 24, at 5:26 p.m. At Cabinet Peaks Medical Center in Libby Mont. She was 8 pounds, 1 ounce and was 10 1/2 inches long. Her parents are Christopher McHugh and Natasha Williams Delivered by Dr. Jana Hall.

Brycen Thom was born on September 1, at 1:47 p.m. at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center in Libby Mont. Brycen Thom was 7 pounds, 15 ounces and was 21.25 inches long. His parents are Ryan and Ashley Thom . Delivered by Dr.

Adam Hartsock and Savanah McMillan

welcomed a baby girl on September 19, 2020 at 7:40 pm. Ivy DeLynn Hartsock was 7 pounds, 14 ounces and was 21 inches long. Delivered by Dr. Jana Hall.