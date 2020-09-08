FAMILY NEWS

Vernon “Jumbo” McCully,83, of Libby

Vernon “Jumbo” McCully, 83, longtime resident of Libby, died October 2. He was born September 22, 1937 in Eureka, Mont. to Alfred and Joyce McCully. He was the oldest of 12 brothers and sisters and lived his whole life in Lincoln County. He attended schools in Eureka, Rexford and Libby. Jumbo met Donna Knipprath and they were married in Missoula on April 30, 1959. They were blessed with four children. She preceded him in death on September 28, 2005. Jumbo started at J. Neils Lumber Company as a crane operator and spent his career logging and later started his own company, McCully Logging. He always worked hard and played harder. He loved all things outdoors including camping, hunting, fishing and gardening. Jumbo is survived by his special friend, Ellen Adkins of Libby; children Marc (Devi) McCully of Libby, Debbie (Steve) Schnetter of Libby, Vernon McCully of Sandpoint and Bart (LeLonnie) McCully of Kalispell; brothers Sam (Fran) McCully of Troy, Bud (Debbie) McCully of Trego, Bill Fisher of Mo, Mike (Roxanne) McCully of N.D. Pat (Brenda) McCully of Trego; sister, Barb (Stan) Frost of Belgrade; 5 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna; his parents; brothers, Charles McCully, Bob McCully, Philip Fisher; and sisters, Francis Stanton, Pam McCully. Visitation will be from 1– 7 p.m., Thursday, October 8 at Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Services will be at 1 p.m., Friday, October 9, at the Fred Brown Pavilion in Libby. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Please bring chairs to the funeral services.

John “Bud” Clivious Chewning, III, 75, passed away on Friday, September 18, at his home with his family by his side. He was born September 28, 1944 at Wash, DC to John Clivious, Jr. and Helen Elizabeth Chewning. He graduated from high school in 1962. During high school, he appeared on the show American Bandstand with Dick Clark in Philadelphia, Pa. In August of 1962 he joined the US Air Force. Bud was in Texas for his Basic Training and then served in Texas; Minot, N.D.; and in Spain. He was honorably discharged in 1966. Following his military service, he went to work for Boeing until his retirement in 1999. Bud worked at the Seattle Plant; Everett Plant; South Center Plant; Renton Plant; Frederick Plant; and the Auburn Plant. Following his retirement, he moved to Libby in October of 1999. Bud was a life time member of the VFW in Libby and served with the Honor Guard. He was a member of the American Legion and Sons of the American Legion in Libby; and was a member of the Elks in Puyallup and in Libby until they closed. He also bowled on the Sandbaggers Team, Grandma and Grandpa Leagues. Bud was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife Virginia Carver Chewning, Libby; a son Christopher Chewning, Nampa, Idaho; 2 step children William Carver, Spanaway, Wash; Jay Carver, Libby; 4 step grandchildren Destiny Mack, Miranda Carver, Roger Carver, Anthony Carver, all of Tacoma, Wash; and grandson Mason Chewning, Nampa, Idaho.

Melanie Lane (Ballard) Nelms, 60, left this life to be with God and the Angels on Friday, October 2, in Libby. Melanie was a bright and shining star who will be missed and loved by many. Friends and family are so thankful for Home Options Hospice for the earth Angels who cared for Melanie in her last days. Melanie was born in Ky. and spent much of her life in Calif. before she moved to her beloved Mont. in 1996. She received her BS in Accounting from Calif. State Fullerton where she was a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority. Melanie married her husband and best friend, Donald, in 1993. They had the good fortune of early retirement and traveled in their 5th wheel around the United States. Melanie never met a stranger. She loved horseback riding (especially Cherokee), metal detecting, crafts, camping, cooking, gardening, fishing, listening to Aerosmith, and being with friends. She is survived by husband Donald Nelms; brother JB Ballard (Shay), Calif.; nieces Tracy and Amy; Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, friends, and her fur babies, Ruger and Sissy. Private visitation will be held at Schnackenberg Funeral Home followed by a Celebration of Life. Melanie’s favorite charity was “Janie’s Fund” for abused girls through her favorite group, Aerosmith.