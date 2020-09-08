FAMILY NEWS

Kenneth August Tholen, 87, of

Libby

Kenneth August Tholen, 87, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 2 at the Libby Care Center. He was born July 9, 1933 at home in Angora, Minn. to Hugo and Emily Tholen. The family lived for 5 years at Cook, Minn. and at age 15 they moved to Libby. In March of 1952, Kenny enlisted in the US Air Force. He did his training at Lackland, Tex. and went to Rome, N.Y. and was stationed in England from 1954-1956. He went back to New York and was honorably discharged from the Air Force. Kenny hitchhiked back to Libby. He raised some hell in Libby, so his Pa told him to straighten up. He went to Ark. in 1965. He worked at AK. Orient Van Service until he retired in 1983. He then moved back to Libby. Kenny was a proud veteran! He was a 58 year member of The America Legion. He loved black licorice, and coffee and fritters from Rosauers. Think of Kenny when you watch the movie Shane, listen to Neil Diamond or Johnny Cash, and of course the Steelers! Survivors include his brother Richard Tholen; nieces Sandra, Paula, Sharon, Ardell; nephews Dan, Greg, Michael, Steve, and Duane; his dear friends Bobbi, Audrey, Kathy, Tammy, Dan; lifelong friends the Moran family; Judkins family; Braley family, Mark and Jerry. We will all miss your smile, laughter and the times you were sent to time out at the care center. Thank you to all the staff at the Libby Care Center. Cremation has taken place. Family and friends will have a military service at a later date. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home.

Frank Raymond Pival,82, of Libby

Frank Raymond Pival born January 27, 1938 in Libby, Mont. to Ray and Edith Pival passed away peacefully Oct. 10, at home surrounded by his family. Frank married Linda Detjens on July 3, 1958. Frank was a very active member in the Libby Community. He was a Charter member of Libby Elks lodge, Libby Jaycees, Libby Volunteer Fireman for 20 years. He owned and operated Pival Electric, Best Buy Building Center, worked a short time for the Corp. of Engineers on the Libby Dam, and Retired from the City of Libby in 1993 where he was ahead of the City Parks and Cemetery. For 10 years during the winter season he and Linda ran Turner Mountain Ski Area. He enjoyed snowmobiling, hunting, fishing and most of all socializing with one an all. He always was the life of the party and loved by all. He especially loved to share his treasured memories with all of his many friends and family. Frank was preceded in death by his parents Ray and Edith Pival, his wife of 40 years Linda, sisters Mary and Norma, and in-laws Pete and Bean Detjens. Survivors include his four daughters, Terri Charlie, Comer, Paula Pival, Bill, Barbara David Anderson, Peggy Michels Aaron, his partner of 20 years Janice Thomas

sisters Mona Drake, Nadine Pival, Nancy Heyne and brother Bob; grandchildren Kaide, Brad Dodson, Brian, Allye and Eric Anderson, Steven, Amanda and Lynnette Michels; six great grandchildren, Kaiden, Zane, Justin, Collin, Colton and Bella; and daughters in Love Kathy and Karen Morey. There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m., on Friday, Oct.16 at the City of Libby Cemetery. We will be hosting a celebration of his life at the family cabin up Pipe Creek at a later date. Memorials can be made to Libby Volunteer Fire Department P.O. Box 796, Libby or Kootenai Winter Sports Ski Education Foundation P.O. Box 210, Libby or to the charity of your choice. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby.