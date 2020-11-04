FAMILY NEWS

Mary Christina Beall,73, Libby

Mary Christina Beall, 73, died on Thursday, Nov. 5, in her home in Libby. She was born March 15, 1947, to parents Eddie and Peggy Barden in Spokane, Wash. Mary was the youngest of one brother and two sisters. She spent much of her youth helping her Dad run a logging business. Fresh out of High School she met and married John Coogan. With John she had two children, son Charles (Eddie) and younger sister Serena. After about ten years she and John divorced and Mary became a single Mom. Never one to complain she raised them both while managing to work full time. After both children left the nest, she began working at a business called The Cop Shop. The Cop Shop was a retail store selling Public Safety and First Responder uniforms and equipment.

In the fall of 1992 while working she met her current husband, Rod Beall. It was an instant dislike on Mary’s part. After learning that Rod would not be working in the store but instead be an outside salesman for Montana and Idaho, she mellowed a bit.

Rod and Mary eventually married in Boise, Idaho on Oct. 2, 1993. This was witnessed by Mary’s daughter, Serena. Rod convinced Mary of the grass being greener in Mont. so they set up in Bozeman. From Bozeman to Belgrade, then to Great Falls, to finally Libby, where they both knew they had finally come home.

Once established in Libby, Mary sought out volunteer work wherever she could, including the Libby Food Bank and VFW Auxiliary. She became a member of The Independent Order of Odd Fellows, thoroughly loving the relationships she developed. Mary began the practice of taking credits earned at a local consignment store, buying coats and other winter clothing and donating them to the Koats for Kids. One of Mary’s wishes is for Rod to continue this tradition.

Mary wants everyone to know two things. If she offended you in way, please forgive her. She said she has already forgiven anyone who has offended her. She wants to be very clear on this.

Mary wants to have a celebration of her life. She wants the affair to be festive and for all to have a good time, she especially wants good stories told about her. Mary was truly one of a kind. For anyone who knows her, she has left a hole in our hearts. She will be greatly missed by anyone who knows her. Mary has asked that in lieu of flowers to please make a donation in her name to Kootenai Pets for Life.

Ricky “Rick”

Oikle,66, Libby

Ricky “Rick” Oikle, 66, a former Libby resident, died (Nov.8) at Kalispell. Arrangements are pending and a full obituary will follow at a later date.

Doris J. Lundin, 84, Libby

Doris J. Lundin, 84, died on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center in Libby. Due to COVID-19, services will be held at a later date and will be announced. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby.

Carol Ann

Menehan

Hoefner, 86,Libby

Carol Ann (Menehan) Hoefner, 86, passed away on Nov. 3, at Cheney Care Center in Cheney, Wash., due to complications of a stroke that she suffered in Feb. 2020. She was born to James V. Menehan and Ethel (Walker) Menehan on Sept. 11, 1934 in Spokane, Wash.

Carol grew up and attended school primarily in Bonners Ferry, Idaho. She had a beautiful voice and was active in chorus. She loved to dance. She married her high school sweetheart, Kenneth Hoefner, in 1952 after graduating from Libby High School.

Ken and Carol settled in Libby and started their family. They welcomed their daughter Katherine in 1953, son Dean in 1955, and daughter Karen in 1959. Carol’s life was centered around her family, and she was a wonderful homemaker. She was always supportive and made her children feel that they could accomplish anything. Carol worked for Buttrey Foods, successfully balancing her work outside the home with the needs of her family. The family remained in Libby until Ken joined the Montana Highway Patrol in 1958. Ken’s job took the family to many stops (East Glacier, Missoula, and Cut Bank) in Mont, finally moving to Billings in 1971, where they remained until early this year.

Carol retired in 1996 after 28 years of service to Buttrey Foods. Ken and Carol enjoyed their retirement, and they filled their time with travel and family. Milestones were important to Carol. She never missed a baptism, first communion, graduation or wedding. She loved Christmas and finding that most perfect gift. She made a big deal of birthdays, and always made her loved ones feel special. She loved to correspond by mail, sending lot of cards, notes and newspaper clippings to her family and friends. Our mailboxes were never empty.

Carol loved the color yellow, sunflowers, cheddar cheese, Wheat Thins, lasagna and tea. The cookie jar was always full when she had children at home. She made the best apple pie for her grandsons, and she always made Dean his favorite porcupine balls. She ate every concoction that Katherine cooked up, even the bad ones, and declared them delish!

Carol and Ken moved to Cheney, Wash. earlier this year, to be near their children. The family would like to thank the staff of Cheney Care Center for their wonderful care of Carol over the last several months.

Carol is survived by her husband of 68 years Kenneth of Cheney, Wash., daughter Katherine Hoefner of Airway Heights, Wash.; son Dean (Kim) of Spokane, Wash., and daughter Karen (Gene) Bell of Maple Valley, Wash. Carol is also survived by her five grandchildren: Deidre (Steve) Schilling, Erica (Kirk) Ryan, Bridget Hoefner, Colin Bell, Connor Bell, 5 great-grandchildren and her life-long best friend Donna Robinson.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Nov. 12, at Schnackenberg Funeral Home (422 West 2nd Street, Libby Mont.) with burial to follow at the City of Libby Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mont. HOPE Project (www.montanahope.org). Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby.

Donna Benda, 76, Libby

Donna Benda, 76, a retired teacher in the Libby School system, died Nov. 11, at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center in Libby. Born Nov. 16, 1943 at Pocatello, Idaho to Louis Koppen and Leota Lierman Koppen, she was raised and educated in Coeur d’Alene and Spok., graduating from Lewis & Clark High School in Spok. . She attended North Idaho College and then the University of Idaho, receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education.

She married Bruce Benda in 1965. They came to Libby in 1966 where she taught in the grade school of Libby School District 4 and St. John Lutheran School, later returning to Libby Public Schools until retiring from teaching in 1988. She later had worked at Pamida for a period of time as well.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bruce in 2013 as well as her parents, a brother and a sister. She had been an active member of Christ Lutheran Church, participating in many church activities. Donna enjoyed playing the piano and had been a voracious reader and had been a huge fan of Laurel and Hardy.

She is survived by her sons, Robert “Rob” Benda and Michael “Mike” Benda, both of Libby.

Births

Gracie Mae

Erickson

Gracie Mae Erickson was born on October 2 in Libby Mont. She was7 pounds, 15 ounces and was 20 1/4 inches long . Her parents are Levi and

Amber Erickson. Delivered by Dr. Brian Bell

Carson Clemons

Carson Clemons was born on August 24 in Libby Mont. He was 9 pounds, 5 ounces and was 22 inches long. His parents are Jason Clemons and Carla Pruitt. Delivered by Dr. Jana Hall.