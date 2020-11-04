FAMILY NEWS

Ronald E. Kern, 76, Libby

Ronald E. Kern, 76, passed away at home with his loving wife of 34 years into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, Nov. 3. He was born on August 22, 1944 at Rockford, Ill. to Roy and Jeanette Kern. He graduated from Auburn Senior High School in Rockford in 1962. He enlisted in the US Navy in 1962 and transferred to the US Naval Reserves as a hospital corpsman until being honorably discharged in 1968. He was Outstanding Corpsman of the month in Nov. of 1964.

Ron married Sharon in 1962 until 1986. He married Carol Orr on Nov. 8, 1986. He worked for Ipsen Industries and Carpenter’s Union Local 792 in Rockford. He moved to Mont. in 1973 and worked for Ninneman Surveying in Troy. He owned Heritage Construction in Troy from 1977 – 1980; went to work at ASARCO in 1981 and in 1993 went to work at Heritage Construction until 2003. He worked for the Troy School District from 2003 until 2008 and back to work at Heritage Construction until he retired in 2010.

Ron was a member of the New 49ers. He loved hunting, fishing, and prospecting for gold on his two gold claims, and his beloved dog Jedidiah Kootenai Skyhunter that passed away on Oct. 21, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his parents Roy and Jeannette Kern and a son Christopher Kern in 2015. Survivors include his wife Carol Kern, Troy; children Carrie Cummings, Missoula; Carl Kern, Eugene, Ore.; stepson Austin Orr, Libby; a brother Ken Kern; a sister Candy Erba; ½ sister Sara Babler; grandchildren Adam Cummings, Alex Cummings, Nick Kern; and great grandchildren Sofia and Ellie Cummings.

Sharon Kay Chumley (Reed)

Sharon,63, Libby

Sharon Kay Chumley (Reed) Sharon 63 went to await her heavenly Father on Nov. 11. She was born on Feb.1, 1957 in Walla Walla, Wash. to Ruby and Cecil Reed. Sharon will be remembered lovingly by her husband of 34 years, Eddy Chumley and by her five children, Mercedes Watson, Nicole Watson, Brittany Chumley, Joshua Chumley, Jeremiah Chumley, her brother Donald Reed and her best friend of 51 years Joelle Hawkins. She also leaves behind her 10 grandchildren, many others who thought of her as “Mom” and other relatives and friends who loved Sharon very much. She fiercely loved each one of her family members and as many would say, she would give the shirt off her back to help any of them. Sharon’s Celebration of Life was held on Sunday Nov.15, at 2 p.m. at Libby Adventist Church, Libby, Mont. Special thanks to Sherry and the other Medical Staff who have cared for her throughout the years and the Libby Adventist Church for their continual support and for hosting the service.

Cathryne A. Burrell, 82, Libby

Cathryne A. Burrell, 82, passed away Nov. 14, in her home in Libby, surrounded by her loving family.

Cathryne was born Aug. 28, 1938, in Lake Andes, SD, to Ralph and Kate Brooks. She graduated from Lake Andes High School in 1957, and went on to Southern State Teachers College in Springfield, S.D., graduating in 1959 with a teaching certificate. Cathryne married Harold Burrell in Lake Andes, S.D., in 1959. They divorced in 1986.

Cathryne’s teaching career took her to Helena and then on to Paradise. She continued to substitute teach in the communities she lived in Shelby and Libby. She also was a private tutor for students in Libby. She always kept a place in her heart for those children.

While living in Libby, she served as an AFS mother to many students from overseas. The first student, Chanh Tran, eventually became her adopted son after his native South Vietnam fell to North Vietnam in 1975. Years later, she was host mom to another student from Turkey and a schoolteacher from China.

Cathryne was giving of herself to her family and anyone she considered in need. She was always there to help others, by care giving or volunteering for many organizations in Libby. Her volunteer work with Koats For Kids and the Libby Community Thrift Shop were very near and dear to her heart.

Cathryne’s riches on earth were her family, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She instilled in their hearts love of family, music and her Lord, Jesus Christ. Her three beautiful granddaughters and four great-grandchildren were the light of her life. She has left a hole in our hearts and will be greatly missed by all. Working hard and helping others is the legacy she has left for us all.

Cathryne was preceded in death by her parents, six siblings, and her son, Chanh Tran.

She is survived by her daughter, Suzanne Resch (Paul) of Libby; son, Jason Burrell of Libby; granddaughters, Kallie Kujawa (Tom) of Bozeman; Samantha Hannah (Kyle) of Libby; Taylor Resch of Salem, Ore.; four great-grandchildren, Hudson and Finley Kate Hannah and Colin and Jedd

Kujawa.

There will be a private family graveside service at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, at the City of Libby Cemetery, owing to COVID-19 restrictions. Memorials may be made to the Libby Volunteer Fire Department or Libby Community Thrift Shop.

Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby.

Melvin W. (Mel) Bloom, 80, Libby

Melvin W. (Mel) Bloom, 80 years old, died on Sunday, Nov. 15, at Kalispell Regional Medical Center he was born in Bozeman, Mont. to Claude and Lottie (Murray) Bloom. The family moved to Libby when Mel was 7 years old. He graduated from Libby High School in 1958. Mel lived in Libby until his passing, he maried Nancy K. (Riley) Bloom in 1961. Mel was a graduate gun smith, his passion of working on cars carried over to working at Valley Motor/Carquest for 23 years and was a lifetime member of the North American Hunting Club, NRA, American Gunsmithing Association.

Mel was proceeded in death by his father, mother and brother Delbert Bloom. Mel spent many summers teaching and helping his grandson work and build racecars, and spent a few years traveling the state of Mont. enduring many motocross races with his great grandson. He also spent many hours in the bleachers during softball games, volleyball, basketball games for his granddaughter and later his great granddaughters. Mel was a lifelong enthusiast of DeSoto, Plymouth and Dodge vehicles.

Mel is survived by his wife of 59 years Nancy Bloom; sister Lorraine (Rain) Barkhoff and significant other Gene Hutchinson of Hobson Mont.; children Gerry Bloom and Glenda (Tom) Havens all of Kalispell, Mont.; grandchildren Kristy Harbaugh of Jordan, Mont.; Zach Havens of Kalispell, Mont.; Courtney (Adam) Anderson of Libby, Mont.; great grandchildren Piper, Simon, Eliza and Willa Harbaugh of Jordan, Mont.; Riley Havens of Kalispell, Mont.; Payton, Aspen and Kimber Anderson of Libby, Mont.

Due to COVID-19 the family is not planning any services currently. Will have a memorial for Mel at a following date. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby

Doris Jean Lundin, 84, Libby

Doris Jean Lundin, 84, passed away of natural causes on Nov. 10, at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center. She was born to Gordon and Geneva Enge on Sept. 3, 1936, along with her twin sister, Donna in Great Falls, Mont.

Doris attended school and graduated from Great Falls in 1955. She then attended Northern Mont. College where she earned her teaching degree. She moved to Libby and taught First Grade. Doris met Richard Halsey and they were married in 1960. They had 3 children Brenda, Richard and Linda. Richard passed away in 1972. Doris later remarried to Clayton (Bud) Lundin. She worked as a secretary at Asa Wood and McGrade schools. She also worked at Champion and the Libby Senior Center.

Doris enjoyed her family, knitting, crocheting, sewing and tending to her flower beds. She also enjoyed her “Cassadee Days” with special friend and caregiver, Cassadee Jacobson. Doris was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard Halsey; husband, Clayton Lundin; and stepson, Russell Lundin.

Survivors include her twin sister, Donna Halsey; children Brenda Halsey, Richard Halsey, Linda (Rick) O’Brien, Gwen (Chuck) Combs, Lonnie Lundin, Darrell (Elaine) Lundin; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Private graveside services will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby.

Barbara Harkleroad,84, Troy

Barbara Harkleroad, of Enterprise, AL and formerly of Troy, Mont. passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, She was 84. Memorialization will be by cremation. Barbara was born Dec. 2, 1935 to the late Charles and Pearl Gibbens. She was a loving mother who enjoyed cats and reading.

She is survived by children, Janice Tremblay (Darrell) of Arizona, David Stanley (Sherrie) of California and Carol Graham (Rocky) of Alabama; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Patricia Ruth

Rowberry, 91, Libby

Patricia Ruth Rowberry, 91, fell asleep in death Nov. 14, at the Libby Care Center. She was born Feb. 5, 1929 to George Dewey Clark and Daisy Melba Clark in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was the second oldest of 5 siblings.

On Dec. 15th of 1944, she married her high school sweetheart, Monte H. Rowberry in Idaho Falls. They resided in Soda Springs, Idaho for many years. Pat was known in Soda Springs, for her amazing pies and provided them to the local restaurants. In 1970 the Rowberry Family moved to Libby. Patricia’s pies and scones became very popular from the Apple Pie Inn that she owned and operated in the 80.

Patricia dearly loved her 60 plus grand and great grandchildren. Pat always had a hug and a cookie for anyone that entered her home. She looked forward to the hope of living forever in paradise and being reunited with her loved ones according to, Revelation 21:3&4.

Pat was preceded in death by her husband Monte, in 2000, daughter Linda J. Dable (Carl) in 2012, son Bill (Clarise) in 2015, and one great granddaughter Joylynn (daughter of Jeff Adamson) in 2015. Survivors include her two daughters, Carol Gay (Larry) and Julie Adamson (Ron).

Memorial Services are pending due to current health issues and will be announced in the near future. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby.