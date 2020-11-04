Family News

Leslie Ann Schreiber,65, Libby

Leslie Ann Schreiber, age 65, passed way at home from a short battle with cancer. She was born in New York City on July 31, 1955, also a orphan adopted a year later by her wonderful loving parents Lynn Pershing Buckham and Ann Buckham. At the age of six they moved to London, England where she attended school with short periods of time living in Italy and Portugal. She graduated high school at Queens collage in London. Leslie then moved back to the U.S.A and attended and graduated with a B.S in geology from Dickison collage in Chalise PA.

Leslie enjoyed being a geologist, a true “Rockhound” and worked in South Dakota and Wyoming where she met her husband, Michael in 1976.

They would spend the next 24 years from the oil rigs in Wyoming to surveying in Troy Mont. To working in the open pit gold mines of Nevada, Idaho and Wash. And finally back to Libby and Lincoln County which she loved with all her heart.

Leslie’s greatest passion was helping others in need. She spent months and years helping her family, Her father Lynn, Her mother Ann, Her sister in law Sherry and her father in law Whitey with their battles with cancer and her mother in law Doris when she needed help. So many times Leslie would drop everything she was doing in Idaho Mont. Or Arizona and go help her family on the East Cost and true to her passion and ever flowing love she worked as a care giver for various companies in her last 15 years and in her last days she really appreciated the phone calls and love from her patients/clients. And her friends. Thanks you so very much.

Leslie is survived by Michael her friend and husband of 44 years, her daughter Sarah and Husband Ray and their 3 sons., Nathan Ean an Issac and her son Joseph. She was very proud of her daughter and family and her son.

In the above portrait painted by her father Lynn one can see the peace, love and tranquility of Leslie and Sarah,

mother and child. It is Leslie and families deepest wishes that everyone says a prayer for all mothers and children of the world so they may live in piece with love and tranquility. God bless.

Don H. Westfall, 85, Libby

Don H. Westfall, 85, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 22, at Libby Care Center of a broken heart. He was born on August 7, 1935 in Culbertson, Mont. to Ralph Einer and Lorraine Louise Bjorge. His mother married Frank N. Westfall and he adopted Don on June 8, 1953.

Don served in the US Air Force from 1955 until being honorably discharged in 1958. He worked for the U.S. Forest Service and later owned and operated Helen’s Tap Room. Don then worked for the ASARCO Troy mine until he retired.

In 1960, Don married Sue Eddy. They had two children, Marie Bjorge Westfall and Scott Weldon Westfall.

On Dec. 4, 1970 Don married the love of his life Bonnie Ann Barney. Their property on Terrace View was Don’s dream home. It overlooked Granite Creek and had a spectacular view of Treasure Mountain. He spent much of summer tending his forested land and feeding its abundant wildlife all year round.

Don and Bonnie loved Montana and its rich history. They traveled to explore many old mining ghost towns and other historically significant locations. The many artifacts Don collected on his expeditions were scattered along the quarter of a mile drive into their land. It was an amazing site for visitors.

Don enjoyed the simple things in life: a fine scotch, a rare steak, camping with friends and family, Suburbans, and a good laugh. One of Don’s favorite sayings was, “Come back when you can’t stay so long.”

Don was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved Bonnie. Survivors include his daughter Marie Bjorge Westfall, son Scott Weldon Westfall, and grandsons Ross Westfall and Dylan Westfall all of the Missoula area.

Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby.

Virginia Maxine KinKade, Alias “Granny”, 98, Libby

Virginia Maxine Kinkade Alias “Granny” 98 year sold was put in gods hands on Nov. 18 at the Libby Care Center. She was born April 7, 1922 in Amity Township ILL. To Harry an Jessie Ogden. She grew up on the family farm. As a teen she was waitressing in Streator ILL. When she met Bill Kinkade. They were married in Iowa on March 7 1940 and resided a his families farm. Virginia would be the one to say heck with slaving in the house and fled to the fields to farm and take care of the animals. They moved to the Arlee are and gave birth to a son in Missoula Mont. Eight years later she had a daughter and she was born in Polson Mont. Eight years after that she gave birth to another son who was born in Libby Mont. Through out all of that time, she was a devoted wife and mother. She worked with Bill at “ Kinkade’s Auto Electric” for about 5 years until he retired. She has been a resident here for 66 years. Virginia was a avid bowler at the “ Play Lanes” on two different leagues, winning numerous trophies, patches and pins and travelling with her women friends. They both loved camping up the fisher river with many family and adopted family gatherings. She also spoiled many small dogs in her lifetime with Pomeranians and mutts being her favorite. Survivors include Bill Kinkade, Marsing Id. Sandi Kenelty and Randy Kincade, Libby. Grandchildren are John Roberts And Jana Roberts along with 3 Great grandchildren, Jay Brice and Eli and Orion being great great. Her sense of humor captured many and will be missed. Her celebration of life was held at Libby Cemetery on Nov. 23 beside her husband Bill. Thank you all who attended and the team work to make it happen.

Arthur “Art” T. Purdy, 91, Libby

Arthur “Art” T. Purdy, 91, passed away at the Cabinet Peaks Medical Center on Nov. 24,. Art was born in Eureka, Montana on June 1, 1929 to Lynn and Jessie Purdy. Art grew up on the family farm with his two brothers and two sisters and attended school in Eureka where he participated in numerous sports including football, basketball and track. Art also began flying single engine planes when he was 14 years old. He was once called into the principal’s office and asked to stop flying over the Canadian border and was then dismissed with a wink.

After high school, Art played football at Centralia College in Wash. He left college to enroll in the Army where he was stationed in Texas, New York and Alaska. In 1954, Art married JoAnne Zimmerman and, after a brief time in (old) Rexford, they spent the rest of their marriage in Libby where they raised their four children: Denice Purdy-Patrick (Terry) of Libby, Kevin Purdy of Louisville, CO, Craig Purdy (Deanna) of Fort Collins, CO and Rebecca Purdy of Albuquerque, NM.

Art was preceded in death by his wife JoAnne, infant daughter Melanie, his parents and his siblings. He is survived by his wife Dolly (Urdahl) Purdy. Papa Art is also survived by ten grandchildren: Andy, Josh, Jamie, Tyler, Callie, Justin, Megan, Emily, Von and Madi. He was blessed with 14 great-children: Jacob, Caleb, Ellie, McKenna, Olivia Jo, Mallory, Griffin, Sophie, Zora, Eli, Clark, Zion, Eden and Vivian. Art also enjoyed his frequent visits with cherished nieces and nephews.

Art worked in the logging industry for his entire career starting in the 1950s when he was employed by J. Neils Lumber Company. Art worked as a sawyer, a log truck driver, a scaler and in the dispatch office for St. Regis and Champion lumber companies. In his frequent travels throughout the country, Art never tired of bragging about Libby and Turner Mountain where he loved to ski and enjoyed serving on the ski patrol. Art was instrumental in bringing the chairlift to Turner Mountain. Look for the red, white and blue chair. (#1) Before that, Art was a charter member on the Libby Volunteer Ambulance.

After Art retired from the logging industry, he worked as a seasonal employee for the Forest Service. He enjoyed meeting for coffee with a wide range of friends at Rosauers, Henrys, McDonalds and Happy’s Inn. He also enjoyed riding his bike, traveling the country and visiting with his friends and family members.

Art’s family would like to send a special thank you to those who took such good care of him in his final days, weeks and months including Linda Andreasen, Carolyn Smith, Christine Avena and all the wonderful staff members at Cabinet Peaks. In lieu of a celebration, due to current public health issues, we ask you send a note or story with your memories of Art to

kevin@trailsnet.com or Denice Purdy-Patrick, 182 Cabinet Heights Rd., Libby, MT 59923. Memorials may be contributed to Turner Mountain/Kootenai Winter Sports Ski Education Foundation, Inc. PO Box 210, Libby, MT 59923. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby.

Births

Grady Joy Rathjen was born on Nov. 10. She was born at her home in Libby. She weighed 7 lbs 14 oz and is 20 ” long. Her parents are Troy and Dezeray Rathjen. Delivered by Joyce

Vogel, Licensed Midwife.

Aspen Marie Drury was born on Oct. 16 at 1:52 am at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center in Libby. 6 pounds, 7 ounces and was 19 1/4 inches long. Her parents are Charles Drury and Brittany Cook.

Delivered by Dr. Brian Bell.