FAMILY NEWS

Craig Alan Smith,

68, of Troy

Craig Alan Smith, 68, of Troy, Mont. and Tucson, Ariz. passed away peacefully at his Troy home Nov. 12. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Gina DeLeo Smith, two daughters, Danielle and Michael Eileen, and three sons, Brandt, Ethan, Zane (all which inherited Craig’s razor-sharp sense of humor) and his sister, Nancy Chaney of Scottsdale, Arizona. He is also survived by multiple nieces, nephews, and other family. Craig is the son of Hazel and Dick Smith, and also brother to Marjorie Spencer, all deceased of Tucson.

Born into a Tucson homesteading family, Craig spent much of his time outdoors hunting and fishing with family while attending Amphitheater High School.

He earned his Metallurgical Engineering degree from the University of Arizona and worked at Lucky Wishbone, before hiring on with the copper mines south of Tucson.

In 1982, Craig transferred to the Assistant Mill Superintendent at the ASARCO Silver Mine, in Troy, where he met Gina. His next project was in Winnemucca, Nev. as Mill Superintendent of Rabbit Creek Mine. He designed the mill for the start-up of the Santa Fe Railroad Gold Mining Division.

Craig then moved the family to Yuma, Arizona to be closer to his elderly parents. He became general manager of the Mesquite mine, one of the largest gold mines located near Brawley, Cal. where he initiated a Reforestation Program of the waste dumps with native trees.

Craig and family traveled to La Paz, Bolivia to become General Manager of IntiRaymi Kori Kollo, the largest gold mine in Bolivia. At mine closure, he developed a program to fill the pit with water diverted from the local river to establish an ecosystem and fish hatcheries to help sustain the local economy.

In 2003 the family returned to Troy where the children worked alongside their parents to build their current home which is often the site of DeLeo Family gatherings. After this extended “vacation”, Craig relocated the family to Kingman, Ariz. to work on mill design for the Mercator Mineral Park copper/molybdenum mine while remodeling their new home in his spare time.

In semi-retirement, Craig continued consulting and working on a historical home in Tucson. The family split their time between Tucson and Troy until Craig’s health started to decline.

Family members held a private service and burial at the DeLeo Family Cemetery in Troy. A memorial dinner will be scheduled in Arizona. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby.

Thomas W.

Storkson,

42, of

Libby

Thomas W. Storkson, 42, died at his home on Thursday, Dec. 3, of natural causes.

Graveside services will be at 12 a.m. on Saturday, Dec.12, at Troy Cemetery in Troy. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby.

Frank Paul Fahland, 61, of Libby

It is with great sadness Frank Paul Fahland, age 61, passed away unexpectedly at home on Nov. 24. He was born July 25, 1959 in Libby Mont. To Felix and Shirley (Munsel) Fahland. He was raised in Libby and graduated from Libby Highschool in 1977. As a Libby Logger he was a spectacular basketball player and track star.

As a young man he worked along side his dad and brothers at “The Hog” (Libby Ready Mix). There he learned how to work hard and went on to do several other construction jobs and a stent in the oil patch. In 1984 he married Cindy Crane of Glendive Mont. And was blessed with a son, Justice Hays Fahland.

In 1996 he graduated pharmacy school from the University of Montana and continued his career as a traveling pharmacist in Idaho and Washington. After years on the road he chose to come home to Libby and started a successful pharmacy business, “Franks Drug”. His willingness to help others was endless and touched by many people in the community for 15 plus years.

After retiring from “Franks Drug” in 2014 he continued to work hard and enjoyed developing his property (digging holes and filling them back in). His love of being outside and manual labor inspired him to build his dream home, “The upper Carrot House’. He always had a new project in mind, from building a container building, erecting “The Great Wall”, and a par 3 golf course.

He liked attending auctions and high school football games. He enjoyed playing his banjo with friends and played in multiple bands throughout the years. He loved golfing, shooting guns and telling stories. He most cherished spending time with his granddaughter and taking her for tractor rides.

His family and friends knew his as generous loyal, compassionate and most of all hilarious. His witfulness and ability to crack jokes on a whim was a gift to all that knew him. He gave nicknames to many and was nicknamed by many: Fauge, Papa, Brother, Dangler, Banjo, Pickin Pharmacist, Pharmboy, Franki, One Balled Man, Little Frank, Hank, The Banjo Man, Mittens, Willard P. Pump, Frankio and dad.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Felix Hahland and Shirley Fahland. He is survived by his son Justice Fahlnd and granddaughter Willow Fahlqnd. His six brothers, Mitch Fahland, Mike Fahland (Diney), Marshal Fahland, Harmon Fahlan (Cynthia) Steve Fahland, and Jason Fahland (Kerri).

Arrangements are made by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. A celebration of life to be announced spring/summer of 2021. Memorials can be mailed to Kootenai Winter Sports (Turner Mountain).

Mail dontations to KWS PO Box 210, Libby Mont. 59923 in memory of Frank Fahland. Online condolences and memories may be shared on Facebook/ Frank Fahland