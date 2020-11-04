FAMILY NEWS

Donna B. Tunison, 90,of Troy

Donna B. Tunison, 90, passed away at her home in Troy on Tuesday, Dec. 1. She was born in

Conrad, Mont. July 31, 1930 to Art and Pearl (Vaught) Bowman.

Donna grew up in

Conrad, where she

graduated from high school in 1948. In 1949, her parents bought The Doonan Hotel and moved the family to Troy. She started a teaching career which lasted 30 years. She taught mainly in the Libby Schools. It was during this time she met and married Kenneth Hays. They had 2 daughters and later divorced.

She married Dan

Tunison May 31, 1975. They enjoyed traveling to Ariz. in the winters after retirement. After Dan’s death she became active in the Methodist Church and enjoyed dinners at the Senior Center with her friends. She was preceded in death by husband Dan, her parents and 5

brothers.

Survivors include her daughters Liane Jordan and Linda (Bruce) Clark; stepchildren Kerry (Roxanne) Tunison, Vince Tunison, Chris (Richard) Stapleton; grandchildren Jennifer (Reece) Warren, Justin Jordan, Amelia (JP) Downey, Andrea (Jerry) Cummings, Alicia (Jerico) Cairns, Kerry (Tamara) Tunison, Andy (Wendy) Tunison, Jamie (Corey) Pomeroy, Desaray (Roger) Schmaltz and numerous great grandchildren.

No services will be held at Donna’s request. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby.

Births

Aspen Drury

Aspen Marie Drury was born on Oct. 16 at 1:52 a.m. at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center in Libby, Mont. She was six pounds, seven ounces and was 19 1/4 inches long at time of birth. Her parents are Charles Drury and Brittany Cook. Delivered by Dr. Brian Bell.

Zila Jaworski

Zila Jaworski was born on Sept. 22, at 1:41 a.m. at Cabinet Peaks medical Center in Libby, Mont. She was seven pounds, 1.2 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long at time of birth. Her parents are Dylan Jaworski and Jorja Bauer. Delivered by Dr. Jana Hall.

Micaiah Stiverson

Micaiah James Stiverson was born on Nov. 7. He weighed eight pounds three ounces and was 21 inches long at time of birth. His parents are Zach and Nicole Stiverson. Delivered by Joyce Vogel and Julia Weaver, Licensed Midwives

Zayden Perez

Zayden Perez was born on Sept. 10, at 9:33 a.m. He was born at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center in Libby, Mont. He weighed eight pounds, one ounces and was 21 inches long at time of birth. His parents are Nathan & Kristin Perez . Delivered by Dr. Brian Bell