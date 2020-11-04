FAMILY NEWS

John

John Edward Walbridge, 73, died on Dec. 23, at his home in Troy of natural causes. He was born on Sept. 17, 1947 at Thompson Falls, Mont. to Johnnie and Lela May Walbridge.

John enjoyed hunting, fishing, and Karaoke. He enjoyed visiting with family and friends.

He will be missed, but will always be in our hearts. He was preceded in death by his wife Jean Walbridge, his parents, sisters Brenda Walbridge, and Billie Chapel.

Survivors include his daughters Theresa Walbridge, Jessica Beer; son David Hake; grandson L.J. Huntsman; sisters Velma Pattie, Joyce Welch (Bob), Karen Jones, (Terry); 12 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be at 2 p.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 6, at Troy Community Baptist Church in Troy. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com.

Celeste Allison Gregory passed away Sunday, Dec. 27, Celeste was born to Cameron and Danette Gregory Sept. 13, 1984.

Celeste attended Libby schools and graduated in 2003. She was baptized by her grandfather, Dan Brossman, at Libby Creek. She participated in softball and helped coach in leagues, and also worked at many eateries throughout the Libby area.

Her daughter, Cora Jayne, was the light of her life and brought her much joy and happiness!

Celeste enjoyed the mountains, the creeks, lakes, swimming, hiking and camping. Celeste is known and loved for making people laugh with her funny, lively wit!

Preceded in death is Celeste’s father, Cameron S. Gregory; her step dad Pete Beaulieu; grandparents, Kenny Ward, Robert Gregory and Camille O. Gregory; and cousin Dietriech Brossman.

Survivors include her daughter, Cora Jayne Erickson; mother, Danette Brossman Gregory; brother C. Shane Gregory (Lindsey Barnett); one nephew, Lucas Gregory; grandparents Betty J. Ward, Dan and Hazel Brossman; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 4, at the Libby Christian Church on 100 Kootenai River Road. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com.

Donald L. “Butch” Brittain, 60, of Marion

Donald L. “Butch” Brittain, 60, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Thursday, Dec. 17, at Marion, Montana. He was born on Jan. 30, 1960 at Bend, Ore. to Donald and Dolores Brittain.

Butch had a big heart, lots of friends and loved being outdoors. He was survived by a lot of family and friends.

Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com.

Alberta Watt Savage, 90, died on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at her home in Troy of natural causes. She was born on Oct. 11, 1929 to Albert and Vera Watt in Harlem, Mont. She grew up all over Montana while her father worked as an electrician. The family settled in Troy and she graduated from Troy High School. She married Pat Savage and they had two girls, Cindy and Nancy. Pat and Alberta lived between Troy and Libby, and finally settled at the Savage Homestead, where they raised their family. Alberta was a huge part of the community, Rainbow Girls, Eastern Star, quilt guild, many hours volunteering at the Morrison Elementary School listening to children read and just connecting with the children. She was a huge supporter of the Troy Volunteer Fire Department. She held many committee seats at the Methodist church and followed the Book of Discipline to a T. She was an avid knitter and taught many to knit, she made many beautiful afghans, and dish cloths. She was a great cook and would cook anything as long as it was ready to hit the frying pan when it came in the house.

Alberta was preceded in death by her husband Pat. She is survived by her daughters Cindy Hansen (Troy); Nancy Bruland (Las Vegas); grandchildren Scott, Heather, Brian and Amy, and a whole slew of hoodlum grands, great grands and a couple great greats.

A private family service will be at a later date. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com.

Lincoln County Sherriff Office shares information on recent scam

Cashier Checks are being received in the mail along with a letter. The checks will come back to real bank with a real routing number, but they are fake. They then will ask you to purchase Walmart cards and then send the card numbers via text message. They will tell you to take a cut of money from the check as payment. This is a scam.

Posted by Lincoln County Sherriff Office on Dec. 30, 2020

Hotline:

Montana Crisis Recovery

Many people may experience feelings of anxiety or depression at the start of a new year. People who also struggle with mental health conditions due to COVID-19 should take extra care of their overall health and wellness.

Tips to avoid the new year blues:

Stick to a normal routine

Spend time with supportive, caring people

Get exercise

Listen to music or find other ways to relax

Get plenty of sleep

Set reasonable expectations and goals

Eat and drink in moderation.

If you or someone you know is struggling with the new year blues, help is available. Call (877) 503-0833 for free, anonymous, and confidential support. Visit http://montanacrisisrecovery.com to learn more.

Posted by MCR on Jan. 4, 2020