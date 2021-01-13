FAMILY NEWS

Garry Owen Downey, 68, of Libby

It is with great sadness the family of Garry Owen Downey, 68, shares the news of his passing on January 1 at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center in Libby, Mont. Garry was born in Libby, Montana on April 29, 1952. He served three years in the US Air Force and retired from the Army Corps of Engineers in 2017.

Every chance he had, Garry shared his love of hunting, fishing, camping, huckleberry and mushroom picking with his family. He enjoyed leather work and a rousing game of cribbage as well! Garry was a strong, patient, and gentle man with a light heart and wonderful sense of humor. He shared stories of old times and passed on generations of knowledge to any who had the time to listen. Garry was an amazing father who always looked forward to spending time with his family, and the feeling was more than mutual. He will be greatly, greatly missed.

Garry was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Pearl Downey, his brother Ronny Downey, and his wife Sandy Downey.

Survivors include his son John Patrick (Amelia) Downey and their three children Kaitlyn, Ethan and Emerson; daughter Toya Laveway and her three daughters Trinity, Hailey and Karma; Stepdaughters Julie Adair and her two children Chanc and Kallie; Michelle (Ken) Alldredge; Tracy Adair and her four children Sherick, Joseph, Kylie and Marshall; two great-grandchildren Everly and Aiden; and siblings Cathy Bryant, Becky (Ken) Leighton, and Jodie (Darin) Litterell.

Garry requested private graveside services for close family and friends to be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com.

Jaxon Hopkins

Jaxon Daniel Hopkins was born on December 8, 2020 and weighed seven pounds 12 ounces at time of birth. His parents are Isaiah and

Samantha Hopkins.

Chloe Adamson

Chloe Adamson celebrated a noteworthy milestone this past weekend with a small pocket of her beloved family. Happy 80th! We are so blessed to have you here in our community and leading by example through the love and care for others which you exemplify each and every day.

Chole Adamson’s Birthday is Monday, Jan. 11.

Photo Courtesy of Josie Bucklin