FAMILY NEWS

Larry Patrick Bowman,

68, of Libby

Larry Patrick Bowman was 68 when he passed away peacefully January 20, 2021 at his home with his family, friends & dog by his side.

Larry was born in Helena, Montana, to Marylou Demuary and Richard Bowman in the summer of 1952. He grew up in Central Montana and graduated from Browning High School. Larry was a hard worker with a unique skill set which he put to work in many different ways over his lifetime.

After high school, Larry served in the U.S. Army as an Army Sergeant MP (Military Police) stationed in Germany.

He worked at the silver & copper mine in Troy, Asarco, from its beginning until it’s closure in in the early ‘90s. He logged. He drove a snowplow for the state. After leaving Asarco, Larry also started his own business, BK Construction & Land Development, which he ran for many years. Early in his career he served on the Troy police force.

He met the love of his life, Bobbi Higgins, in 1982 and they married three years later. They lived in Kalispell while Larry commuted back & forth to work in Troy, then later they moved back to reside in Troy.

In November of 2020, Larry and Bobbi celebrated their 35th anniversary.

Larry enjoyed & embraced life’s adventures. He grew up loving horses and met some amazing cowboy mentors in his early years.

Consequently, he discovered his love of rodeo: riding saddle broncs. Those cowboys he met on the rodeo circuit were a treasure trove of lifelong friends. Several got to be with and speak with Larry in his final weeks of life.

One of his favorite honors in life was having a horse named after him, “Larry Bowman,” whose owner reports is, “quite a rascal”.

Larry and Bobbi spent hours camping, riding ATV’s and enjoying his favorite pastime, hunting, where he was able to enjoy Montana’s best.

Larry had a tight group of friends which he adored. He loved to help others and he’d be the first to give the shirt off his back. His wry & witty sense of humor will be missed.

Larry is survived by his wife Bobbi; his bonus children, Jeremy Higgins (wife Kate), grandchildren Sienna, Hailey & James of Apex, North Carolina; and Heidi Williams (husband Wayne) and grandchildren Kaylee & Joe of Edmonds, Washington; his brother Tony Keller in Butte, nephews Brandon and Marshall, and sister Carolyn Erickson. His sweet pup & right hand canine Jessy will never forget his favorite human and is grieving along with the rest of us.

A celebration of life for Larry will be held later this summer.

Local arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online

condolences and memories may be shared by visiting: www.schnackenbergfh.com.

Harold

David Avery,

78, of Libby

On December 10, 2020, the world lost a good man. Harold David Avery was born on January 1, 1942 in Whitefish, Mont. to Harold W. and Mary Hunt Avery, joining an older brother, Bruce.

His family always called him David, but he would earn many names over his lifetime: Dad, Grandpa, Uncle Dave. And as pointed out any times, “Call him whatever you would like, just don‘t call him late for dinner’.”

Harold would spend most of his younger years growing up in Whitefish, before he and his mother would move to Spokane.

Harold went on to graduate from Roger’s High School, after which he enlisted in the United States Navy. He would humbly speak little of his service years, although he was proud to have served his country.

His adulthood would bring laborers work where Harold would become the training director for the Laborers International Union of North America (LIUNA). He would have a life long career with the union and be honored later in his career by the training center located in Kingston, Wash., named after him..

He married his wife, Nancy, in Spokane and inherited two children with that union, Kim and Ray. He and Nancy would also have a daughter of their own, Heather.

Later in life the Averys would take on raising their grandsons Brandon, Aaron and Jordan.

Heather blessed them with the addition of a granddaughter, Tiffany, who was the apple of her grandfather’s eye. He was present when she took her first breath and she was with him when he took his last.

He spent many years in Ocean Shores, Wash., but his retirement plan was always to move back to Mont.

Harold and Nancy at this point had gone their separate ways and Harold would move to Libby, Mont., to be near his brother with whom he had a special bond. They truly enjoyed being closer to one another in their later years.

His remaining years were spent enjoying the beauty of his beloved Mont. and sharing stories with his family and friends.

Harold always loved dogs, and greatly enjoyed the companionship of his four legged friends. When his beloved Puppers met his end, Harold made the announcement a few months later that he was going to the shelter to adopt a dog, a small dog, as he missed having one in the house. He came home with a 100 pound moose of a dog. When asked why he would choose a dog that big,

Harold explained the dog came with a story and after he heard it, “I had to take him, who else would have him?”

The dog turned out to be a wonderful, gentle, loving, companion for Harold in his last years. He named him “Friend.”

Harold’s son, Ray, came to live with him 3 years ago to help with navigating house and yard . They enjoyed one another’s company and loved watching football, most especially the Seahawks.

Ray was a tireless companion and loving caregiver, and he was much appreciated by his Dad.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his children, Kim, Ray and Heather, his grandchildren, Brandon, Aaron, Jordan and Tiffany, his brother Bruce, nieces, Tammy and Shannon.

No services are planned for the public.

The family of Herman Dolezal wishes to thank Libby Care Center, Steve and Denise Schnakenberg, Pastor Rich and Julie Cloyd, and all the friends and family members who supported us in celebrating his life. Herman touched us all and his touch was always gentle and kind.