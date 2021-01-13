FAMILY NEWS

General C. Jones,

86, Libby

General C. Jones, 86, died on Friday, Jan. 29, in Billings. After several months of declining health, he died peacefully in his sleep.

General spent his last hours listening to his family tell their favorite stories about him and expressing their gratitude for his contributions.

Born on July 25, 1934, near Sylva, N.C., to Carey and Eva Jones, he was the fifth born of eight children and the last surviving child.

He and his family moved to Ashton, Idaho, when General was young where they grew up, attended school and worked on potato farms.

General came to Libby with friends in 1952 to work at J. Neils Lumber Company. He met Arlene and they married in 1956 at Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

General enlisted in the US Army and served until he was honorably discharged. He later returned to Libby and purchased a logging truck. He hauled logs for 37 years and retired at 62 years old.

General always had a reputation for being a hard worker and was always willing to help someone if they needed it. In his retirement he farmed Christmas Trees, enjoyed fishing, went hunting with his dog, told stories and had coffee with friends, but most of all enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

General was preceded in death by his parents and all of his siblings.

Survivors include his wife Arlene Jones; children Debbie Short (Darren); Curt Jones (Billie Jo); Doreen Gullingsrud (Rick); Christine Miller (Jerry); grandchildren Niki Wilkins, Cassie Grinder, Ryan Jones, Travis Jones, Chad Gullingsrud, Nicholas Miller and great grandchildren Kaylee Wilkins, Blace Grinder, Gracie Jones, Hayden Gullingsrud, Ella Gullingsrud, Lennox Gullingsrud, Nolan Jones and Audrey Jones.

There will be no public services per General’s request. People wishing to honor him are encouraged to share memories and stories with his family or make a donation to Kootenai Pets for Life.

Benjamin

Jacob Liebelt, 97, Libby

Benjamin Jacob Liebelt, 97, died on Saturday, Jan. 30, at his home in Libby. He was born Feb. 16, 1923, in Cleveland, N.D. to Carl and Christine Liebelt. On Aug. 27, 1944, he married Annabell Grace Saby. Together the Liebolts had a son, Lonny Gary, and a daughter, Linda Ann.

After graduating from Union College in Lincoln, Neb., Ben entered the ministry for the Seventh-day Adventist church.

Benjamin pastored 14 different churches in Kan. and then worked in the Colo. Conference as Sabbath School Secretary. Continuing work included Home Missions, Personal Relations, and Temperance and Communications.

Following this work, Benjamin transferred to the Southern Union in Atlanta, Ga., where he directed Sabbath School, Religious Liberty and ASI. His next call was to the General Conference in Wash., D.C., where he served as associate secretary of the Sabbath School Department.

This responsibility included many trips around the world to encourage Sabbath Schools of the Seventh-day Adventist church.

Eight years later, Benjamin became President of the Wyo. Conference and then President of the N.D. Conference.

Lastly, he acted as Church Ministries Director of the Mid-America Union before retiring, giving 43 years of service to the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Benjamin is survived by two sisters, Olga Hieb and Delores Miller, a son, Lonny Liebelt, eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 7, at the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Libby.

Shirley Lavonne (Amdam) McKean,

85, Libby

Shirley Lavonne (Amdam) McKean, 85, passed away peacefully at home with family on Sunday, Jan. 24. Shirley was born Oct. 31, 1935 in Blackduck, Minn., to Pete and Birdie Amdam, joining her 13-year old sister, Phyllis.

At six years old her family moved to the Flathead Valley in Mont. They eventually settled in Somers where Shirley made lifelong friends, including her future husband, Les McKean. She graduated from Flathead High School in Kalispell, completing school a semester early, and went to work at First National Bank in Kalispell. This experience led to a long career in banking.

Les and Shirley were married in 1955 at Eidsvold Lutheran Church in Somers. Soon after, they moved to Anaconda and then settled in Libby for over 30 years where they raised three daughters. After their girls were grown, they lived in several different places including Ketchikan, AK; Angel Island, Lakeside and Columbia Falls before returning to Libby.

In each community, they were involved in their local Lutheran congregation, where Shirley led Bible Studies, taught Sunday School and held many leadership positions.

Shirley’s love of music inspired her involvement in several singing groups including church choirs, the Libby “Treasure Tones” and Sweet Adelines. She was highly creative, sewing and knitting coordinated outfits for her three daughters and their dolls.

She made many quilts for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and used her sewing skills to create Scandinavian folk costumes for “royalty” of the Libby Nordic Fest over the years. Shirley’s father immigrated from Norway and the Sons of Norway Lodge in Somers and Libby were an important social group for the family.

Shirley taught her family about their Norwegian heritage, baked many Norwegian goodies and learned rosemaling.

In her banking career at Lincoln Security and United National Bank of Libby, Shirley reached officer positions. She also held a variety of other jobs throughout her life, including Stanley Home Products representative, picking cones for the US Forest Service, and being site manager with her husband Les at Flathead Lutheran Bible Camp.

Shirley was sustained by her deep faith and the love of her husband Les, of 65 years. She enjoyed working side by side with Les on many landscaping, remodeling and building projects; their favorite being the family log home on Bull Lake. Over the years they were known for hosting all sorts of potluck and picnic gatherings, which included volleyball, cards, swimming, and skating with a lot of laughter and good food.

Shirley shared her love and creativity with her family and friends, making holidays and milestones incredibly special. She also enjoyed traveling with family and friends, and went on many adventures including: hunting, fishing, camping, square dancing, cross country skiing, sightseeing, and exploring new places.

She is survived by her husband, Les McKean and her daughters, Sherry Ryan (Donald) of Tacoma, Wash; Kathy McKean of Bonney Lake, Wash; Karen Updike (Greg) of Ketchikan, AK; and her six grandchildren Bethany Johnson (Casey), Megan Kjelland (Juno), Lucas Updike (Lauren), Isaac Updike, Samuel Ryan (Meg) and Stephanie Parton (Alex); and great-grandchildren Sofie, Tage and Eliana. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Phyllis Duvall.

Shirley always looked for the best in people and situations. Her family and friends were so blessed to have her in their lives.

A celebration of Shirley’s life will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts can be sent to Christ Lutheran Church in Libby or Flathead Lutheran Bible Camp.

Kenneth Aldon Hoefner,

86, Libby

Kenneth Aldon Hoefner, 86, passed away on February 2, 2021 at his home in Cheney, Wash., due to cancer. He was born to Arthur F. Hoefner and Ethel H. (Wetenkamp) Hoefner on September 27, 1934, in Libby, MT.

Ken grew up and attended school in Libby. Growing up, Ken delivered papers for the Spokesman Review. In high school he worked at the theater and at Smart’s Mobil station. He married his high school sweetheart, Carol A. Menehan, in 1952 after graduating from Libby High School.

Ken and Carol settled in Libby and started their family. They welcomed their daughter Katherine in 1953, son Dean in 1955, and daughter Karen in 1959. The family remained in Libby until Ken joined the Montana Highway Patrol in 1958. Ken’s job took the family to many stops (East Glacier, Missoula, and Cut Bank) in Montana, finally moving to Billings in 1971 where he remained until early 2020.

Ken retired, as a Captain in 1990 after 32 years of service to the Montana Highway Patrol. He was very proud of and loved his work. Ken and Carol enjoyed their retirement, filling their time with travel, taking in National Parks, summer camping trips, and visits with family.

Dad was an avid woodworker, loved to tool leather, and spent a great deal of time researching family genealogy. He was a proud Benefactor member of the NRA, he served in the Army Reserve/Guard and was a member of the Masonic Lodge. Ken and Carol were also members of Peace Lutheran Church in Billings.

Ken & Carol moved to Cheney, WA last year, to be near their children. He was preceeded in death by his wife of 68 years, Carol. The family would like to thank the staff of Deaconess Hospital and Hospice of Spokane for their wonderful care of Ken over the last several weeks.

Ken is survived by daughter Katherine Hoefner of Airway Heights, WA; son Dean (Kim) of Spokane, WA, and daughter Karen (Gene) Bell of Maple Valley, WA; 5 grandchildren Deidre (Steve) Schilling, Erica (Kirk) Ryan, Bridget Hoefner, Colin Bell, Connor Bell and 5 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 1:00 pm on February 11, at Schnackenberg Funeral Home (422 West 2nd Street, Libby MT) with burial to follow at the City of Libby Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Montana HOPE Project (www.montanahope.org) or Hospice of Spokane (www.hospiceofspokane.org).

Joshua (Josh) Fleck

34, Libby

Joshua (Josh) Fleck, 34, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 10 in Libby.

Born on October 19, 1986, in Escondido, Calif., to Dan and Stacy Fleck, his family later moved to the Flathead Valley and settled in Kalispell where Josh grew up and attended Flathead High School.

Over the years, Josh would work side-by-side with his dad in the construction business.

Josh loved the outdoors and enjoyed them whenever he could—camping, hunting, fishing.

He was kind, generous, and a lifelong fan of “All Things Viking.”

Josh loved his Bible and didn’t mind telling about how he read it daily. He in fact proudly made it known he had read the Bible in its entirety several times over the last couple of years.

In 2015, Josh relocated to Libby where he and his younger sister, Briana, shared a home while working to rebuild their lives following the passing of their parents one year earlier.

Josh was big in stature with a heart to match and he will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his siter, Briana Fleck, his grandmother, Sandra Maxwell; his uncle, Tim Fleck; aunts, Melody Balla, Teresa Johnson, Beth Stanslow, Dawn Stanslow; and numerous cousins.

Friends and family are invited to attend a Memorial Service for Josh at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 13, to be officiated by Pastor Michael Hance at Valley Community Church of God, 2149 Hwy 2 East, Kalispell. Reception to immediately follow.

Rodney G.

Harma

85, Libby

Our beloved Rodney G. Harma, 85, died on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center in Libby. He was born on February 10, 1935 at New Leipzig, North Dakota to John and Vieona Harma.

Rodney entered the US Army June of 1957 and served until being honorably discharged in June 1959. He married Elaine and they were married for 45 years until she passed away. He was a competitive shooter, started as a member of the 6th Army Rifle Team.

He was an active member of Cabinet Rifle and Pistol Association, an active shooting club in Libby. He was also a member of the Troy Shooting Club and participated in action steel shooting. He was eager to advise those who needed shooting advice, either by explaining or by example. He was the last surviving member of the original Libby Rod and Gun Club. He could be found at the Libby Shooting Range punching small groups of holes in targets and in the backyard eating watermelon.

Rodney volunteered as a bingo caller at Libby Care Center and delivered meals for the Senior Center. He was a master electrician. He was a long standing member of Faith Bible Church and outstanding Christian man.

There were very few Taco Tuesdays he missed at Burger Express. He was always “wonderful” when asked, had an infectious laugh, and was loved by all. He was preceded in death by his wife Elaine, his parents, brother, George Harma, and a sister, Thelma.

Survivors include his children, John Harma (Jerri), Sara Shuck (Herb), and Alan Dunn (Beth), all of Libby; sisters Irene Regh (Jim); Jeanne Anglin (Bill); many grandchildren and great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and lifelong friends.

Services will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Libby Christian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Camp Elohim, Gideon Bible, or the Libby Rod and Gun Club.

Stanley O. Brookshire,

70, Libby

Stanley O. Brookshire, 70, died on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at his home in Libby of natural causes. He was born on April 6, 1950 in Phoenix, Arizona to Glen and Theda Brookshire. He married the love of his life, Shirley Irene Smith (AKA Sheri ) on July 29, 1968. They later moved to Libby in 1974.

Stan was a hard worker and was employed by three different lumber mill companies in Libby to help provide for his family.

Stan loved music, was an avid reader, enjoyed the woods and playing video games. He loved debating and often would give you something new to think about after the discussion. He enjoyed time by himself and preferred his social circle to be small. He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years Sheri Brookshire; three sons Stanley Brookshire II, Sean Brookshire, and Seth Brookshire (Becky); a brother, Ronn Brookshire; a sister, Larriane Barnard; seven grandchildren, one great granddaughter, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He loved his family and quiet lifestyle. He is missed.

No public services are being held as per Stan’s request.

