FAMILY NEWS

John Allen Mast,

40, Libby

John Allen Mast, beloved father, son, and brother, went to be with Jesus on Feb. 5th, 2021. He was born in Meadville, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 5th, 1980, to Robert ad Sarah Mast.

John is survived by his parents, 5 brothers and 3 sisters; Maureen, Paul, (Lorrie) David, (JoAnn) Samuel, (Esther) Betty, (Howard) Steve, (Celesta) Katie, Mike, (Marilyn). He was preceded in death by a sister, Linda, and a brother, Matthew (Leona). John left behind 2 children; Ashira Chantelle, (9) and Zayne Callum (7).

John lived in Meadville, Pennsylvania until 1994 when he was 13 years old, his family then moved to Libby. He worked in construction and as a welder there until he moved to Williston, North Dakota, in 2012, where he worked as a delivery driver for Praxair Welding Supply.

While living in Mont., John also spent approximately twelve years as a firefighter on the volunteer fire department –six of which he served as captain.

John loved having tea parties with Ashira and taking both Ashira and Zayne fishing. He loved traveling and exploring with his family and they made many trips exploring North Dakota and Montana. He also loved photography and took many pictures on their travels.

Although a man of few words, when he spoke his words made an impact. He made many friends on his way and always inspired people to reach higher. He was taken from us far too soon, and even though our hearts are broken, we rest in knowing he is at peace. John was a hero, a warrior, and most of all a loving father.

Calling hours were held Wed., Feb. 10th at Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. A memorial service was held Thur., Feb. 11th at Libby Assembly of God.

A private family burial will be in Emmett, Idaho at a later time.

“For I know the plans I have for you declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” Jeremiah 29:11

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made by accessing “John’s Life Speaks” at gofundme.com.

Online condolences and memories can be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com.

Dean(Jerry) Volkeland,

61, Libby

On Sunday January 31, 2021 (Jerry) Dean Volkenand, husband, father of 2 children passed away at home with family at his side. He was only 61 years old.

Born August 18, 1959 in Escondido, Calif., to Pete & Betty Volkenand, Dean traveled around during his childhood due to his father’s service in the United States Navy.

Dean graduated from Libby High School in 1977 and joined the Navy where he acquired a 1st Class Boiler License in Chicago. He was stationed on the USS Cleveland in the ship’s home port of San Diego, Calif., where he served out his enlistment, and did a couple of West Pack Tours.

Dean married his love, Faith Martell, in February 1979 and started their life together.

They would live in San Diego while Dean was in the States. Dean got out of the Navy in 1981 and they moved back to Libby, MT where they made their home and started a family. They have 2 children, Jacob and Tabitha (Richard) Hanson.

Growing up Dean had a passion for swimming and was on swim teams as a child. Other passions of Dean’s were hunting, fishing, camping, or anything outdoors. He really got a thrill out of pulling family and friends behind his boat on a tube or skis. Dean also loved to just spend time with friends, family and grandkids.

He is preceded in death by his father Pete, mother Betty Pennock, stepfather Al Pennock, father-in-law Forest Martell, and brother-in-law Rick Martell.

He is survived by his wife Faith, son Jake, daughter Tabitha (Richard) Hanson, all of Libby; brothers Duane in Libby and David in Spokane, Wash.; a sister Vickie (Randy) Parks in San Antonio, Tex.; grandchildren Jacob, Dominic, Tyler of Troy, Mont.; Tavin and Fiona Hanson, Libby; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Services will be held at 3:00 p.m., at the Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby on February 20, 2021. A gathering with refreshments to follow at the Venture Inn, located in the Fjord Room downstairs. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com.