FAMILY NEWS

Mr. and Mrs. Payton Neale

Married April 9, 2021

in Missoula, MT

Bride: Sidney Marie

Stevenson of Libby, Mont.

Groom: Payton Neale

Dhillon Stoner of

San Diego, Calif.

Brides Parents:

Kirsten and Jeff Stevenson of Libby, Mont.

Grooms Parent:

Heather Stoner

of Missoula, Mont.

The bride is attending

the University of Montana, completing her degree in communications disorders. The groom, graduating from the University of Montana with a business degree, will be commissioned into the

U.S. Army as an officer on April 30th.

The couple will move to Fort Bragg, N.C. in the fall where Payton will serve as an

officer with the Army and Sidney will pursue her

graduate degree in speech pathology.

Evalyn McMillan

Dominic McMillan and Halona LaFleur McMillan welcomed a baby girl on

April 14, 2021

at 2:48 pm.

Evalyn McMillan weighed 6 pounds,

9 ounces and

measured

19 inches long.

She was delivered by Dr. Jana Hall.

Photo by Joseph D. Jameson Photography

Grayson Sandman

Photo by Joseph D. Jameson Photography

Logan Sandman

and Falina Kamrud welcomed a baby boy on April 12, 2021 at 3:27 pm.

Grayson Sandman weighed 7.5 pounds and measured 20 ½ inches long. He was delivered by Dr. Jana Hall.

Elliot Walkup

Robert and Shannon Walkup welcomed a baby boy on

April 6, 2021 at 12:57pm.

Elliot weighed 4.79 lbs and measured 18 inches long.

He was delivered by

Dr. Brian Bell

Obituary

Ruth C. Fore

78, Troy

Ruth C. Fore, 78, of Troy, MT passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021 in Bonners Ferry, Idaho. She was born April 11, 1943 in Muskegon, Mich. to Glen and Agnus (Eggert) Snell.

Ruth was a happy

person and was a joy to be around. She excelled in sewing, painting and various crafts and decorating. She will really be missed.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Kenneth Snell, Larry Snell, and Glen Snell, JR; and three sisters Katherine Estlund, Peggy Luurs, and Jane Thieman.

Survivors include her husband, Alton “Ole” Fore of Troy; stepdaughter, Billie Fore Little of Boise, Idaho; sister, Laurel Miller of Libby; sister-in-law Katherine Snell of Montague, Mich.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are

under the care of Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby, MT.

Online condolences and memories may be shared by visiting : www.schnackenbergfh.com